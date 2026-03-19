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The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of CoinGeek.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) turns 50 on April 1—half a century. The company two guys built in a garage is now worth nearly $4 trillion, and its CEO just went on Good Morning America to deny he’s retiring. Tim Cook told Robin Roberts that he deeply loves what he does and has no plans to leave. Meanwhile, his COO, CFO, general counsel, VP of environment, SVP of AI, and head of UI design have all walked out the door in the last eighteen months. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the transition to John Ternus could begin as early as this year.

I don’t bring this up to pile on Apple. I bring it up because Apple is the canary in the coal mine for something much bigger.

Silicon Valley is getting old

The entire generation of founders and operators who built the modern tech stack is aging into retirement and succession crises. Bill Gates left Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) board in 2020. Jeff Bezos handed Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) over to Andy Jassy in 2021. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have been ghosts at Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) for years. Mark Zuckerberg is 41 and already pivoting from metaverse to artificial intelligence (AI) like a man who knows the clock is ticking. Tim Cook is 65. When he finally walks out of Cupertino, he’ll leave behind what one YouTube commentator accurately described as “a ghost town” at the executive level.

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These were the plucky young entrepreneurs once. The college dropouts. The garage tinkerers. The guys who were going to change the world. And they did. But the world they built is a series of walled gardens that route every human interaction through a data center in Virginia and charge you rent to exist in their digital fiefdoms. That’s the legacy of Big Tech in 2026: landlordism, dressed up as innovation.

The landlords are getting tired, and they don’t have heirs who understand what’s coming next.

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The edge of something new

What makes the Apple story so interesting for those of us watching the intersection of AI, Bitcoin, and individual sovereignty is that Apple, perhaps accidentally, is building the on-ramp to the thing that replaces it.

Cook told GMA that Apple does “as much as possible on the device.” Their new Core AI framework, announced for WWDC 2026, opens on-device AI to third-party developers. The M5 Mac Mini is being described as a personal supercomputer for $600. Private Cloud Compute is Apple’s attempt at a “local-first, cloud-second” architecture where your phone processes AI requests on its own hardware before ever touching a server.

Read that product roadmap and then tell me what it actually describes: a powerful computer sitting on your desk, running AI models locally, handling your tasks without phoning home to a corporate mothership.

Apple is building the edge computer. They just don’t know what people will do with it.

I do.

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The individual is becoming the platform

What happens when you have a machine on your desk that can run real AI agents? Not chatbots. Agents. Software that can read your email, manage your calendar, negotiate with vendors, file paperwork, monitor your investments, and execute tasks on your behalf around the clock.

NVIDIA just made OpenClaw a single command deploy on enterprise infrastructure.



i've been running the same thing on a $600 Mac mini.



the enterprise is catching up to what individual builders had 2 months ago.



Innovation is only getting faster. https://t.co/oa74L0OnLJ pic.twitter.com/RJwBreJkV4 — Sharbel (@sharbel) March 17, 2026

Those agents will need to pay for things. They’ll transact with other agents, settle micro-obligations in real time, and they won’t wait for Visa (NASDAQ: V) to approve a four-cent charge. They need peer-to-peer payments that work at machine speed. They need what Bitcoin was actually designed to do: small, casual transactions processed through Simplified Payment Verification (SPV), exactly as Satoshi described in section 8 of the white paper.

They’re also going to need an identity. A self-sovereign identity anchored to a key pair that the individual controls, something like Sigma, where your cryptographic identity lives on your hardware and authenticates you without asking permission from Cupertino or Mountain View.

And they’re going to need to communicate directly. Peer-to-peer, machine-to-machine, using protocols that don’t require you to rent server space from the very companies you’re trying to route around.

In fact, even the people in “crypto” who didn’t get it a few years ago are starting to get it rapidly!

Nanopayments are not “small payments.”



They’re sub-cent, high-frequency transfers, often as little as $0.000001, designed for machines, not humans.



As AI agents transact autonomously, traditional rails break down.



We need infrastructure built for agent-scale value exchange. pic.twitter.com/BWIHiGzhum — Circle (@circle) March 17, 2026

Every piece of this stack exists on BSV today. SPV transactions settle in seconds for fractions of a cent. The 1Sat Ordinals protocol handles on-chain data. BAP and Sigma handle identity, and payment channels handle high-frequency agent-to-agent settlement without touching a centralized exchange. Satoshi’s protocol was designed for this exact use case twenty years before anyone started calling it “agentic AI.”

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The Balkanization of everything

What I see coming is the Balkanization of the silos that have defined Big Tech since the 1990s. Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft… these companies built empires by being the only option. You used their search because there was no alternative. You used their cloud because spinning up your own infrastructure was impossible. You used their identity systems because the web was built around centralized authentication.

Every single one of those monopoly conditions is dissolving, and the companies that built them are too busy managing leadership crises to notice.

AI agents crawl, parse, and reason on their own without routing through Google. Edge computing puts the data center on your desk. Your keys are your identity, no Apple ID required. And SPV handles payments natively without Visa taking a cut, settling in seconds for a fraction of a cent.

The silos aren’t going to collapse overnight. But they are going to fragment. The talent is already fragmenting. A hundred AI engineers left Apple for Meta. Alan Dye left for Meta. The human capital that built these empires is scattering, and when it scatters, it doesn’t re-concentrate. It distributes. It goes to startups, to open protocols, to individual projects that don’t need permission from a board of directors to ship.

Bullish on Balkanization. — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) February 25, 2023

This is the part where influencers will tell you it’s good for BSV and that you should buy some.

I’m not going to do that (because I’m not an influencer!!)

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The truth (if we make it true)

The architecture of the next twenty years does not look like the last twenty. The last twenty were about consolidation. A handful of companies captured the internet, captured identity, captured payments, captured communication, and captured compute. They built beautiful prisons, and we moved in voluntarily because the rent was free and the amenities were excellent.

The next twenty are about distribution. Compute moves to the edge. Identity moves to the individual. Payments move peer-to-peer. AI agents work for their owners, not for platforms. And the protocol layer that ties it all together won’t be owned by any company, because the moment a company owns it, we’re right back where we started.

Bitcoin, the original protocol, was designed to be that layer. A distributed timestamp server. A peer-to-peer electronic cash system. A global ledger that no one controls and everyone can use. A living, transacting, scaling utility network that handles the economic plumbing of a world where seven billion people and fifty billion machines need to settle obligations with each other in real time.

Tim Cook is leaving Apple. The old guard is walking out the door across all of Big Tech. And what they’re leaving behind is the hardware, the silicon, and the on-device AI capability that will power a generation of individuals who don’t need them anymore. The superpowers of Big Tech, Big Government, and Big Banks don’t disappear in this future. They flatten out. They become peers instead of rulers. And in a world where the individual has a supercomputer on their desk, an AI agent working on their behalf, a self-sovereign identity, and a direct line to a global payment network that settles in seconds for fractions of a penny, that flattening is not a loss. It is the most profoundly human thing technology has ever made possible.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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