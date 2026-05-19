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“We need to embrace the era of AI. It’s the era of ideas,” says Crescenda Babiera, Head of BSV Association’s Ambassador Program. She’s using her years of outreach experience to build “ButterCup,” a user-friendly vibe-coding platform that can turn ordinary users’ ideas into deployable Web3 apps while she learns all about BSV and blockchain.

Babiera said she’s already been talking to universities, students, both public and private sectors about making blockchain development more accessible. ButterCup was born out of these discussions, as an interactive platform where users can learn about blockchain by actively building with it for non-technical learners. and there’s been positive feedback from these groups after seeing demos of its alpha-stage release.

ButterCup DApp could be described as an AI and token-powered playground, but one that lets anyone easily build and publish BSV-ready components and mini-apps.

It’s inspired by the notion that the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem is, in general, already full of developers. Or at least potential developers. ButterCup assumes that users are willing to experience new technologies, have at least some knowledge of what blockchain does, and possibly have minimal prior experience with vibe-coding.

“This is for the in-between people. Even technical people can find it difficult to understand how to integrate blockchain concepts into an app,” Babiera said. “With ButterCup, they can see how it works, how it’s being processed. This is for people who are too scared to get too technical, but have a theoretical concept of what they’d like to build.”

Her work with BSV Association’s Ambassador Program provided the foundation. “This is a product of my experiences with people. They get the concepts (of blockchain and storing data on-chain), but they can’t really imagine how they actually function. It always sounds like you need to be pretty technically literate.”

Beyond the variety of existing applications within the ambassador program and the broader ecosystem, ButterCup DApp aims to add value by helping demonstrate blockchain technology and Web3 through an interactive, hands-on experience.

“ButterCup answers all the kinds of questions people have asked me. I thought it would be great if I could just show it to them.”

There’s always a learning curve to everything, but the idea is to make it simple and fun, because “people don’t want to spend time unless they have a chance of processing and understanding it.”

“It can be so hard to prompt (an AI-assisted developer platform), because there are people who don’t know exactly what they want to build. People can lose interest after trying for a while.”

For that reason, there are two distinct AI assistants on ButterCup: “Salt” and “Pepper.” Salt is the technical guide, while Pepper is more of a business consultant, giving advice on where blockchain could benefit business processes and applications, or even providing inspiration for creating startups.

Inside the playground

Before jumping in, note that ButterCup is still “under active development,” meaning not every feature is available or complete. There’s still enough there to explore the interface, though, if you want to get a feel for it and don’t mind a few gaps. Even the AI assistant itself is still being trained, but it is possible to create something deliverable—just don’t try to use it for anything critical at this stage.

You can log in by connecting a BRC-100-compliant wallet, such as BSV-Desktop or the Metanet Client. Since total newcomers probably don’t know much about BRC-100, we logged in for testing purposes using a Google account instead. You’ll notice that Google shows a Replit access approval, indicating that ButterCup is built on a solid AI development backend.

After logging in for the first time, ButterCup awards you 100 “Melt tokens.” Melt is the in-app currency that fuels all functions within the system. You can top up your balance (5,000 for US$5, 15,000 for $10, or 50,000 for $25, or choose your own amount), but newcomers will need to create a new wallet first.

We created a new wallet, funded it with $10 in BSV, and topped it up with 14,000 Melt tokens. For those who don’t have any BSV handy, ButterCup is also partnering with the Orange Gateway exchange. Credit/payment card top-ups are also a coming-soon feature.

If you don’t have any idea what sort of BSV app you want to build (admittedly, we didn’t at this point), there are some buttons with suggestions, or you can describe an idea directly into the chat interface. We headed instead to the Builder, which is a simple drag-and-drop editor. The left column contains UI elements, other wallets to connect to, code libraries, and a plugin to connect external services (e.g., using existing Canva assets and designs in your ButterCup app). On the right, there’s an AI chat window, and pop-ups will show you around the interface.

Those without prior vibe-coding experience might be unsure how to proceed, so it’s a good idea to click the Forum button on the right and read through some of the conversations.

Users can enjoy a few templates that are ready to use and to re-design inside the ButterCup DApp, such as the NFT Minting Hub, Make Your Own Branded Wallet, Social Tree Link, Identity Chat and Anonymous Chat.

The Builder itself is still an experimental feature, so rather than burn through too many tokens here, we’ll explain what those tokens are actually for.

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The role of Melt Tokens in ButterCup

“I’m using Melt tokenomics—Melt powers all the functions in this application,” Babiera said.

Whether it’s generating AI responses, interacting with the builder interface, or socializing on the forum with other developers, everything costs between one and a few Melt. If someone interacts with you on the forum, you’ll also receive a token. You can also donate to help develop the app, and doing so will give you a unique NFT certificate proving your support.

These tokenization features serve several purposes. It’s ButterCup’s main economic (OK, tokenomic) model, but it also gamifies the experience, subtly training users to work efficiently. More importantly, it’s teaching users what BSV blockchain can actually do. Not only does building cost tokens, but every action is also a real on-chain transaction. You can verify everything you’re doing with a block explorer like WhatsOnChain. Every element you add, every chat interaction.

On the surface, this might sound like overkill, but it has an educational purpose. It’s getting new developers into the mindset of verifying everything—or at least, having the ability to verify everything, no matter how small. BSV has the capacity to make all data, and all changes to data, right down to tiny payments, auditable and verifiable.

“Functionality is my main intention,” Babiera explained. “How can I make them see what blockchain is, and why it’s important to track your expenses?”

When complete, ButterCup promises to be a powerful development platform, but its simple (playful, even) interface is clearly designed to appeal to newcomers.

It’s for the “let’s do something with blockchain crowd,” Babiera said. “It’s like a presentation in reverse.” Maybe they’ve heard of concepts like nanoservices and micropayments, and the best way to learn what they mean is to simply dive in, play around, and actually do a few things.

“This approach could be helpful for advocates trying to teach people about this technology,” she added. The app teaches these concepts even if users haven’t reached that stage where they’re starting to build MVPs.

ButterCup’s social elements will be as important as its AI features, and Babiera is hoping they’ll create their own enthusiast community for idea- and advice-sharing.

“Our users will also be our marketers, because every time they promote it, they’ll earn Melt tokens.”

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Built to ship, designed for learning

ButterCup is Babiera’s personal project, and itself an experiment. “Creating it was a challenge to myself, to see how easy it is to build on BSV,” she said.

To create ButterCup, she sought advice from Ruth Heasman, someone with a solid foundation in the BSV blockchain ecosystem and extensive experience in AI-assisted development.

“Crescenda Babiera’s ButterCup platform provides an AI-powered playground that lets anyone build and publish BSV-ready components and mini-apps with ease,” Heasman told CoinGeek.

“The unlock that vibe-coding platforms like Replit, AI Studio, and Claude Code bring to building on BSV is profound. It feels like having a world-class developer by your side 24/7. Drag-and-drop, natural language prompts, instant deployment – you can go from idea to live on-chain app in minutes. It completely removes the barriers to entry and turns BSV into a true ‘build and ship’ playground.

“It genuinely feels like we’re all systems go now with BSV.”

Building the platform was also a test to see whether an existing service like Replit could access all available BSV resources, such as documentation, GitHub repos, and npm packages like @bsv/simple. At the moment, it can integrate libraries like go-paymail, the BSV SDK, bsv-wasm, 1sat Ordinals, Yours Wallet, and Babbage’s Metanet Client. More will be added soon.

Babiera described BSV Association’s Ambassador program as “more of a strategic function, which doesn’t have a specific assignment. You have to be creative, find the right message for different audiences.”

From the positive reactions so far, it looks like ButterCup is already hitting the mark with its message. Experienced coders may initially balk at the interface, but they already know what they’re doing. This platform is for everyone else.

“Even the youngest participant in a hackathon can beat the professionals if they have a good idea,” Babiera said.

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