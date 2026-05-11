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And thank goodness!

I have been doing this for almost fifteen years now (good grief…), and the 2024-25 bull market was the most boring cycle I have ever sat through. BTC printed an all-time high of about $126,000 last October, and somehow nobody felt rich. There was no lambo summer. Cab drivers in Vegas were asking me about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), not Solana. BTC just ground higher while the rest of the market bled, and the people who got rich in 2017 and 2021 quietly noticed that this time it did not really work.

That is the sound of an asset class either growing up or fizzling out, and a lot of people are about to find out their position inside it was always speculation.

The bull market that wasn’t

The total blockchain market cap peaked around $4.4 trillion in Q4 2025 and is currently near $2.6 trillion as I write this. The ETH/BTC ratio hit a multi-year low of roughly 0.033 last November, the worst showing for Ethereum in years. Roughly 85% of the altcoins that launched in 2025 finished the year below their issue price. By the end of last year, more than half of all tokens launched since 2021 were effectively dead, with millions of failed projects piled up behind the survivors.

The structural rotation from BTC into a long tail of altcoins, the thing that made 2017 and 2021 feel like a casino with infinite credit, did not happen. SOL got close to its old high. XRP had a moment. A handful of memecoins ran for twenty days at a time and burned out. The casino changed cities.

Nvidia ate crypto’s lunch

The speculative money did not vanish. It rotated, and the destination is humiliating.

Nvidia went from roughly $480 billion in market cap at the start of 2023 to over $5 trillion today. That is a 10x in three and a half years on a company that is now the most valuable business on the planet. While crypto was selling vibes, Nvidia was selling chips that customers had to buy or fall behind. Their fiscal 2025 revenue totaled $130.5 billion, up 114% year over year. The data center segment alone cleared $35 billion in a single quarter.

ChatGPT crossed 900 million weekly active users in early 2026. OpenAI is on a $25 billion-plus annualized revenue run rate. Anthropic, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and every hyperscaler are invoicing customers for work that artificial intelligence (AI) is doing right now. The story “crypto” told for a decade, that we would build the rails for a new economy, AI just ran past us and built those rails in eighteen months. Customers paid them to.

Nvidia earned the move. AI generates measurable economic value, billed monthly in a currency people understand, while crypto-bros keep asking the market to take their homework on faith while shipping faith-breaking nonsense as a business model.

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The math of large numbers

There is a structural reason the old playbook stopped working.

When an asset class is sub-trillion, the upside is wide, and the math is forgiving. A coin can run from $300 million to $30 billion, and nobody questions whether the world has that much risk capital lying around. Once the asset class crosses a few trillion dollars, that math breaks. BTC is not going to 100x from here. Neither is ETH. Neither is anything in the top 20. The trade where you buy a $500 million token and ride it to $50 billion is over, because there are not enough new buyers in the world to absorb that move at scale, even if you assume institutional money will pour in. Call it maturity if you want. It is also a death sentence for any project whose entire business plan is based on being early to the next leg of a cycle that no longer compounds the way it used to. Call it maturity if you want. It is also a death sentence for any project whose entire business plan is based on being early to the next leg of a cycle that no longer compounds the way it used to.

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What survives is utility

What survives is real work. The projects that make it through will be the ones with a paying customer attached to an actual problem the chain solves. Stablecoin issuers handling merchant flow are already lapping their token-launch cousins. Tokenization rails that move real treasuries between real institutions are the one corner of this industry that actually grew through 2025. Would a company’s data be more valuable if it were timestamped on a distributed ledger? Cool! Boring stuff, but the kind of boring that actually compounds.

If your token does not point at cash flow, users, or actual on-chain work, it will not survive this decade. Regulators will not kill it. Boredom will.

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The blockchain is not dying. The grift is.

“Crypto” might be dead in the way every revolution eventually dies, when the easy money phase ends, and only the builders are left standing. We had a decade for the pitch decks. Everyone who was going to understand what a blockchain can theoretically do already does. The window for talking about it is closed. Now you have to use it for something a real person will pay you for.

The blockchain is not going anywhere. The grift sitting on top of it is. That is good for everyone who actually wants this industry to matter.

The party is over. The work just started.

Be good to each other. And go build something useful. If it needs more than a few thousand users globally, build on BSV, or you’ll be rebuilding it on BSV in a year or two.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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