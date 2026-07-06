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Developers entering the BSV blockchain ecosystem have never lacked for technical depth. What they have fallen short on is a clean on-ramp. Documentation moves between repositories, older training courses quietly disappear, and the wallet model itself is shifting from the BIP 32/44 patterns most developers have seen to the BRC100 specification that underpins newer BSV tools. For someone trying to learn the basics, the result can feel less like a curriculum and more like an archaeological dig.

A new course called “BSV Fundamentals,” published by developer Bridget Doran at utxoengineer.com, tries to cut through that noise. It’s free and doesn’t require a login, wallet, or any prior commitment to BSV. It is built for technically-minded people who already understand databases or software engineering but haven’t yet internalized how Bitcoin actually works.

“I wanted to make something simple so people could understand basics without plundering through moving doc repos,” Doran told CoinGeek.

“I usually send people over to the GitHub that hosts a lot of the old material, and it is good, but it requires a lot of effort to run through, and I feel time is of the essence, and we just need people to get the basics, not become an expert in BSV tech.”

I've been working a BSV fundamentals course for developers unfamiliar with BSV. Should be out … Soon™ pic.twitter.com/CMZcBtEdWO — Bridget (@hbgnostic) June 18, 2026

Straight into the UTXO model

The course is structured as 11 short lessons, each built around what Doran calls “the one thing”—a single sentence that distills the lesson’s core idea. Lesson 0 maps the whole pipeline: network, transaction, miner, block, chain, confirmed. Lesson 1 goes straight into the concept that trips up many newcomers: Bitcoin does not store balances. It stores unspent transaction outputs, or UTXOs.

That choice is deliberate. A wallet’s “balance” is not a row in a database. It is the computed sum of UTXOs a wallet can unlock. When Alice pays Bob, she doesn’t subtract from a balance; she consumes an entire UTXO and creates new ones—some to Bob, some back to herself as change. The fee is simply whatever is left over: inputs minus outputs.

Doran called this the course’s central “aha moment.” She compared it to handing over a $10 bill, paying someone $4, and getting $6 back.

“The change was not minted. It was your own money coming back to you in a new form,” she said. “Once developers really understand that, I think they can begin to see a much wider set of possibilities for what BSV can do for them.”

The rest of the course builds outward from that foundation. Lessons 2 and 3 cover transaction anatomy and Bitcoin Script, including a step-by-step walkthrough of the classic pay-to-public-key-hash pattern. Lessons 4 and 5 explain keys, signatures, proof-of-work (PoW), and confirmation. Lesson 6 introduces Merkle Trees and simplified payment verification. At Lesson 7, the course asks the question that only makes sense once the earlier pieces are in place: Why does BSV scale?

The answer is: It’s all about block size. Throughput is roughly block size divided by average transaction size. BTC kept a 1MB limit (or a very theoretical 4MB with SegWit) while BSV removed it. Larger blocks mean more transactions per block, and Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) keeps light-client costs low regardless of how large blocks grow. The course explains the point with math rather than slogans, which is a notable difference from other BSV educational material.

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The tricky part is knowing where to start

The BSV Fundamentals course material is not aimed at absolute beginners. Doran assumes some familiarity with hashes, key pairs, and the general idea of a stack. A developer without that background may need to pause and look things up. But for someone who has written code before and is Bitcoin-curious, the progression is solid. The course explains concepts in the right order, repeats the right analogies, and avoids the common trap of starting with price, politics, or history.

Doran is not a neutral observer. She is a longtime BSV builder and “an unabashed data nerd,” by her own description. Her work on the “BSV Intel” Telegram bot for network data/stats, and the Traceport supply-chain app, has put her in the unusual position of reading the chain directly rather than trusting summaries of it. Much of what she learned went into the course’s framing.

“I knew going in that BSV carries more data than payments, but the tools let me get into what that data actually is,” she said. “I ended up classifying every output three ways: what it’s for, how it’s stored, and, if it uses one at all, which protocol formatted it.”

That work also shaped her view of the network’s topology. She started by pulling block data from WhatsOnChain, moved to a forked relay implementation, and eventually wrote her own block fetcher in Go that connects directly to BSV nodes over the peer-to-peer protocol. She has also pushed transactions into the Teranode gossip mesh. That hands-on experience gives her course an unusual credibility: she is teaching from the chain she has actually read, not from a curriculum someone handed her.

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BRC100 a ‘massive departure’ but a necessary one

The course also touches on the second major hurdle new developers face: The wallet architecture shift. Older BSV wallets and most of the wider Bitcoin world use BIP 32/44 hierarchical deterministic keys. Newer BSV tools, including the wallet systems Doran points to, are moving toward BRC100—a different model built around baskets, tags, and outpoint management.

“BRC100 is a massive departure from the old model,” Doran said. “This is massively confusing for anyone entering BSV cold, and I don’t think it has been properly addressed.”

Her course does not try to solve that confusion in eleven lessons, but it does give newcomers the conceptual foundation they need before the wallet architecture starts making sense.

Doran also keeps the BTC vs. BSV question low-key. The course includes a comparison section after each lesson, but she noted it is there “not to sow dissent but rather to enable the larger BSV vision.” That tone, explanatory rather than combative, is likely what makes the course usable for developers coming from a BTC background, and that’s exactly the audience BSV needs.

The course is still new, and Doran said she has “loose plans” to add hands-on coding exercises. For now, the existing material is enough to get a developer from “I have heard of Bitcoin” to “I understand how a transaction is built and why BSV approaches scale differently.” That is a genuinely useful span to cover in eleven short lessons.

The broader lesson is that BSV needs more of this. The protocol has plenty of technical depth. What it has lacked are well-paced entry points that respect the reader’s time. Doran’s course starts from the right insight: If you cannot explain UTXOs, you cannot explain anything that follows. The rest of the ecosystem (wallets, tokens, micropayments, data protocols) only makes sense once that foundation is in place.

For now, BSV Fundamentals is a strong first step. It’s free, focused, and unpretentious. That may be exactly the kind of on-ramp the ecosystem has been waiting for.

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