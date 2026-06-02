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The team behind Yours Wallet is throwing out the old codebase and starting fresh. The popular BSV browser extension is getting a total rewrite built specifically for the BRC100 standard. But the most interesting part of the rebuild isn’t visible in the user interface. It’s that the wallet is being designed so artificial intelligence (AI) agents can understand it, contribute to it, and eventually operate it.

Developers David Case and Dan Wagner have spent months rewriting the wallet from scratch. The new version is now in testing, though the latest official release on the Chrome Web Store (February 2026) is still the older build. Case said the team is “dog-fooding” the new tooling with their own projects, and will set a release date once they’re confident users will have a reliable experience.

In the meantime, they’re calling for other developers to download the source code and test its capabilities, including wallet/token functions and interactions with other BRC100-compatible apps.

Yours Wallet walkthrough https://t.co/6V0DwZEBDR — David Case ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@shruggr) May 19, 2026

Why the rewrite was necessary

The current Yours Wallet (first released by Dan Wagner in October 2023 as Panda Wallet) supports BSV, 1Sat Ordinals tokens, and the MNEE USD stablecoin. The new version keeps all of that with a familiar user interface, but restructures everything underneath. Case said BRC100 and Overlays were the drivers, the old wallet relied on legacy SV Node infrastructure, and custom indexers that couldn’t scale with what the team wanted to build.

“Yours Wallet is now almost all driven by new Teranode infrastructure,” Case told CoinGeek. He’s currently contributing work back to Arcade, a related project, to ensure the end-to-end experience holds together.

BRC100 is a wallet standard that does more than manage private keys. It tracks on-chain transaction history and defines how wallets communicate with decentralized applications through a standardized interface called CWI. For users, this means the wallet can do more than just hold coins, becoming a full identity and data management tool.

Instead of a monolithic architecture, the BRC100 version splits responsibilities: a React and Framer Motion frontend handles the user interface, while a background service worker manages the wallet logic and communicates with external apps via CWI. Under the hood, the service worker uses a wallet factory from 1Sat and storage tools from the BSV wallet toolbox. A permissions manager handles which dApps can do what, following BRC100’s grant-based security model.

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Built for agents, but not the way you might think

Every function in the new Yours Wallet is wrapped in something called an “action.” Send BSV, transfer an Ordinal, sign a message, lock coins until a block height—each one is a self-describing unit with a name, a description, a category, and a JSON schema defining its inputs.

The “@1sat/actions” package that powers the wallet includes a method that converts all registered actions into MCP-compatible tool definitions—the Model Context Protocol from Anthropic, which lets AI agents discover and call tools. But Case said the team is moving away from MCP toward something more specific: the 1Sat CLI.

“It has extensive self-documenting help commands and skills defined for agentic use,” Case said. The goal is for these actions to become a single codebase to use with any BRC100 wallet, standardizing how to interact with 1Sat Ordinals across the ecosystem.

This fits a broader pattern in BSV development. Case is involved with the bOpen team, which is explicitly building agent-friendly infrastructure. John Calhoun’s x402 Protocol projects are moving in a similar direction. Yours Wallet isn’t an isolated experiment; it’s part of an ecosystem-wide bet that agents will soon need to manage money and interact with blockchains as routinely as humans do (or even more so).

The repository includes a file called “contributing-with-agents.md.” This is a structured prompt designed to be pasted directly into Claude Code, Cursor, or Copilot, with exact file paths, code conventions, common task patterns, and gotchas that would normally take weeks to learn. The team has packaged its knowledge into a format that an agent can read once and work with.

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Storage you control

One of the more unusual features of the new Yours Wallet is its storage model. New wallets start local-only, and nothing leaves your machine. But users can add remote storage providers, either from a built-in list or by entering a custom URL.

The pricing is metered: a free one-gigabyte baseline, then satoshis per gigabyte after that. The wallet can auto-pay for storage using BRC-29, a payment protocol, after the user gives one-time consent during onboarding.

Anyone can run a storage provider. The repository includes instructions for spinning one up with a single command.

Case emphasized that remote backups only store UTXOs and transaction history—not keys. “It’s basically the same as relying on a block explorer or indexer in current systems, but in native BRC100 interfaces,” he said. Users who don’t want to trust third-party providers with any information can run their own using the 1Sat CLI or the BSV wallet-toolbox package.

There is no dynamic fee market logic in place yet, though the metered storage isn’t significantly affected by network fee spikes.

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The Yours Wallet user base

Yours Wallet has built a solid following among NFT collectors on BSV blockchain, where 1Sat Ordinals have become a dominant token standard. The wallet also functions as a login credential for several BSV applications, making it part of the infrastructure rather than just a tool.

The rewrite raises a few questions the dev team will need to address as testing progresses: Will existing users migrate smoothly? How many storage providers will emerge? And does the BRC100 standard gain enough adoption to justify the rebuild?

Case said the official public release date will be announced: “as soon as we feel confident that users will have a good, reliable user experience.”

“These tools are all new tools, and few people have pushed them outside of simple payment cases.”

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In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

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