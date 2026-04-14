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BSV blockchain has now processed 7 billion total transactions, a milestone that proves the network’s growing capacity to serve as a global infrastructure for data and payments. It did this while maintaining the proof-of-work security model that has underpinned Bitcoin since its inception.

The figure puts BSV well ahead of its better-known “siblings.” BTC, which still imposes strict, lower limits on transaction block sizes, has processed approximately 1.33 billion transactions since its launch in 2009, roughly 5 times fewer than BSV. BCH, which shares the same origin, has processed approximately 415 million transactions since 2009—roughly 17 times fewer than BSV.

Proof-of-work at scale

BSV’s milestone arrives at a pivotal moment. Just days earlier, on April 7, the “Chronicle” protocol upgrade activated at block height 943,816, completing the restoration of Bitcoin’s original protocol and clearing the final technical barrier for the network’s transition to Teranode—the next-generation node software designed to handle millions of transactions per second.

Chronicle, officially “SV Node v1.2.0,” removed the last artificial restrictions that had been layered onto Bitcoin’s protocol over the years. It re-enabled Script OP_CODES that were part of Satoshi Nakamoto’s original design, implemented the Original Transaction Digest Algorithm, and eliminated malleability-related constraints. And it did all this without breaking backward compatibility.

All three networks (BSV, BTC, and BCH) use Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. The difference is what each has done with it. In theory, BTC has prioritized decentralization over throughput. BCH increased block sizes modestly, but has seen relatively little growth in transaction volume. BSV, after years of protocol restoration that culminated in Chronicle, has continued to pursue Satoshi’s original vision: unbounded scaling on a single chain.

The Teranode Era

If you think 7 billion transactions sounds impressive, here’s some better news: BSV’s scaling trajectory is about to escalate significantly. Teranode, the multi-instance architecture that replaced the single-threaded SV Node, has been processing BSV blocks on mainnet for over a year. It has already proved it can handle over a million transactions per second, sustained over two weeks.

With Chronicle now also live on mainnet, the path is clear for Teranode’s more widespread deployment, promising enterprise-grade throughput on a secure proof-of-work network for the first time.

The BSV network currently averages block sizes of over 100 MB, with individual blocks that often exceed 3.4 million transactions. The highest recorded block on BSV contained over 7.1 million transactions. This dwarfs the combined daily throughput of BTC and BCH, and could do the same even to the world’s credit card networks.

BSV also remains affordable for micropayments, or transactions of one U.S. cent or less. That will count more as AI agents begin to outnumber humans in the digital economy. But with that kind of capacity, BSV is aiming at more than just electronic payments. Whether it’s business contracts, government records, security logs, or media, BSV secures it just as easily as it does money.

Watch that trajectory

Seven billion transactions is a data point, but this future trajectory is the real story. The combination of Chronicle’s full-protocol restoration, Teranode’s imminent arrival, and a growing ecosystem of applications processing real transactions on-chain positions BSV as what its proponents have long argued it should be: a blockchain that scales the way Bitcoin was designed to.

Whether the market recognizes that trajectory is another question. But the transaction count doesn’t lie, and it’s climbing fast.

Watch: Teranode & the Web3 world with edge-to-edge electronic value system