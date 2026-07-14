Homepage > News > Tech > Bloodlines: New tool traces every satoshi back to its birth

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Imagine a machine that could scan a dollar bill and tell you everywhere it had been since the day it was printed—every hand it passed through, every register, every wallet. The stories it could tell.

Michael Boyd, the developer behind the recently launched bsv.lol data visualization site, has built something similar for BSV. His new tool, Bloodlines, lets you trace the ancestry of any BSV transaction all the way back to its origin.

The idea is simple on the surface: Input a transaction ID, and Bloodlines generates a zoomable, clickable family tree. Every “ancestor node” can be explored to show when a coin was spent, split, or used in a new transaction. The tool distinguishes between “live” transactions and “ghost nodes”—coins that have not moved for a long time. It does not track every individual satoshi, since there are 100 million per Bitcoin, and most are not divided that finely, but it shows the amounts and movements that made up a transaction’s history.

Introducing: Bloodlines🩸

Every satoshi descends from a block reward. Trace any coin's family tree back to its origin.https://t.co/y2ETV0r1Nt pic.twitter.com/I3cEGF2zTO — root (@1rootSV) July 7, 2026

The result is another animated data visualizer from bsv.lol presented in the same light, appealing style as Boyd’s earlier highway and paratrooper games. But unlike those, Bloodlines has an obvious practical side.

“It certainly could be used for basic tx forensics,” Boyd said, when asked whether a tool like this could be useful for researchers, regulators, or law enforcement. He added a caveat: “I think any professional forensics operation could implement similar tools but expanded with better filtering, flow/trend analysis, wallet association tracking, etc.”

Currently, though, he isn’t going there himself: “I don’t have any plans currently to productize in that direction,” he said. “For now, it’s just a fun tool born out of a brainstorming session for new ideas to track and visualize BSV blockchain data.”

That “fun tool” framing has become a pattern for Boyd. bsv.lol began as a nostalgia-driven resurrection of bitcoinblocks.live, then grew into the BSV Highway traffic visualizer, a Frogger-style game, and a BSV Paratrooper port. Each one makes blockchain data visible in an unexpected and intriguing way. Bloodlines continues that approach, but with a clearer connection to real utility: the ability to see where money came from.

The concept is not entirely new. Years ago, the anonymous early BSV developer known as unwriter released a tool called bitgraph, which explored similar territory. Unwriter’s tools are still remembered fondly and even still used by developers, despite the person behind them never being unmasked. Bloodlines arrives as a spiritual successor, built with more modern tools and a friendlier interface, but sharing the same fascination with making the blockchain’s hidden structure visible.

Where this kind of tool becomes interesting is in the stories it surfaces. A transaction is not just a number; it is a chain of decisions: a coinbase reward from a miner, a payment, a split, a consolidation, a transfer that sat still for years. Bloodlines makes that chain visible in a way that raw block explorers do not.

It could be useful for anyone who has ever wondered about the history of a particular coin. It could also serve as a starting point for deeper analysis, even if Boyd himself doesn’t plan to build that deeper layer. A curious user might trace a coin back through a dozen transactions out of sheer curiosity. A researcher might spot patterns that raise questions worth investigating with more specialized tools.

Boyd said he keeps exploring these ideas because he has access to the rich transactional context of BSV blockchain and wants to find new ways to present it.

“I have access to all this rich transactional context and for some reason I’ve been driven lately to explore interesting or useful new ways to present it,” he said.

Bloodlines is the latest result. It may not be a professional forensics platform, but it does something equally valuable: it reminds users that every transaction on a public blockchain has a history, and that history can be read.

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