2025 was an exciting year for CoinGeek. As our loyal readers are already aware, we expanded our coverage to include events in frontier tech and industries that complement blockchain, everything from artificial intelligence (AI) to Internet of Things (IoT), mining, iGaming, FinTech, MarTech, and more.

While I focused on the United Kingdom and Europe-based events, Kurt Wuckert Jr. covered the United States, Claire Celdran covered the Philippines, and Jon Southurst covered Japan. And what a team this was! Read on to discover the magic that happened when all four of us were in the same place at the same time.

To give you a taste of what stood out across my 2025 coverage, I’ve highlighted eight events from the year in chronological order. They range from huge expos to more intimate gatherings, all playing their own part in driving the latest tech forward and into the mainstream.

Rediscovering Blockchain – Madrid

Rediscovering Blockchain was an educational event hosted at Madrid’s IE University School of Science and Technology and co-organized by BSV Association (BSVA) and Gate2Chain. The purpose was to uncover blockchain’s true potential by highlighting real-world use cases, such as stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Digital Product Passports, and the regulations that accompany them.

Tech of Tomorrow – Poznan

This event focused on blockchain, AI, IoT, and how these technologies complement one another. Blockchain as a trust enabler for AI and IoT, and innovating within regulations, were two of the biggest themes from the event’s two days. I also enjoyed moderating the “Securing the Future: Enhancing Data Integrity, Security, and Transparency in the age of Blockchain, AI, and IoT innovation” panel, something I hope to be doing a lot more of in 2026!

HIPTHER’s Gaming & TECH Summit – Prague

I am a big fan of HIPTHER’s niche online gambling industry and tech events; they are experts at creating an environment that feels like a reunion with a perfect mix of content, evening networking, and activities such as yoga and morning runs. This summit was a real treat for me as I spoke on the “Keeping the iGaming Spirit Alive” panel and moderated the “Blockchain Revolution: Unlocking the Potential of Web3 Across Industries” and “Cross-Sector Collaboration: Lessons from Fintech, AI, Gaming, and Blockchain” panels, all subjects I’m incredibly passionate about.

Triple Entry Accounting (TEA) Conference – Malta

The TEA conference has a special place in my heart. This two-day event runs more like an intimate roundtable with presentations and discussion covering the academic and commercial opportunities surrounding Triple Entry Accounting. A huge perk of this event is spending quality time with all the participants, including Ian Grigg, the inventor of TEA himself. We enjoyed breakfast and lunch together daily in the conference hotel and were treated to organized evening outings each night. It really felt like one big, happy family.

iGB L!VE- London

Oh, how I love iGaming events! iGB L!VE is a special one for me too, as I was there for the event’s inception in 2010 and have attended almost every year after that. For the first time ever, iGB L!VE took place in London in 2025, welcoming thousands of iGaming professionals through the ExCeL’s doors. My focus at this event was on the startup ecosystem and how startups can utilize frontier tech in a meaningful way to stand out from all the hype.

London Blockchain Conference – London

The London Blockchain Conference is always one of my highlights of the year; it’s such a finely produced event with top speakers, makeup artists for those speakers, a beautiful expo hall, and a friendly vibe for all to enjoy. This year was extra amazing as all four of CoinGeek’s on-camera reporters—Kurt, Claire, Jon, and I—provided live coverage throughout each day and shared a gorgeous CoinGeek studio space to interview key personalities for our video stories (coming soon—stay tuned!) It’s such a gift to spend quality time with my colleagues who live so far away. I loved every minute at the London Blockchain Conference, especially for this reason.

The CoinGeek team signs off from @LDN_Blockchain after two incredible days of energy, insight, and innovation.



Thanks for joining us and following along. There’s plenty more event content coming soon on CoinGeek, so make sure to like, subscribe, and stay connected.



See you at… pic.twitter.com/xhFZC3N9AG — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) October 23, 2025

House of Lords BSVA Roundtable – London

Regulatory clarity brought blockchain back into the spotlight this year, particularly in the context of payments. Now that we see the role regulation will play in mass adoption, it’s important to work with regulators to let them know what we need as innovators. This was the exact purpose of the BSVA’s roundtable at the U.K.’s House of Lords, a productive discussion between BSV-powered companies and U.K. policymakers. It was an honor to witness history in the making.

TokenizeLDN – London

Once anti-bank, now driving real-world utility. @RebeccaLiggero on how far blockchain has come as enterprise adoption takes shape at @Tokenize_LDN.



That’s a wrap for our coverage! Thanks for following along over the past two days. Stay tuned for post-conference updates on… pic.twitter.com/SwwO7iI58p — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) December 3, 2025

East 17 performed the Christmas hit “Stay Another Day” at the event networking drinks. Need I say more? But seriously, TokenizeLDN was a real gem of an event and a perfect way to close out the conference circuit for 2025. I loved meeting all sorts of interesting people at this event and bumping into some familiar faces as well. I also loved moderating “The Road to Enterprise Adoption” panel with three big banks and a blockchain provider, a clear sign we’ve moved on from the “anti-bank” beginnings of Bitcoin and blockchain technology is truly here to stay.

One week ago I was here…East 17 performing live “Stay Another Day” at @Tokenize_LDN networking drinks- such a fun, nostalgic touch! Sometimes its the little things that count the most❤️@RealCoinGeek @officialeast17🎄 pic.twitter.com/1HZ1vk0jVx — Rebecca Liggero Fontana (@RebeccaLiggero) December 9, 2025

