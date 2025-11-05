Homepage > News > Business > Top 10 moments from the London Blockchain Conference 2025

Less crypto bros, more enterprise-level professionals. Less hoodies, more suits. Less partying, more networking. Boring? Some may think so, but I don’t. These differentiators are what made the London Blockchain Conference 2025 so special. It was a meeting of minds in the blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and frontier tech space, looking to make our world a better, more efficient place. The buzz was meaningful.

There are countless moments that contributed to my brilliant experience at the London Blockchain Conference over its two days. Here is my distilled list of the top 10 moments—hopefully it will bring back some nice memories or inspire you to attend the next one.

10. Early AM hair & makeup

When you have a few intense days coming at you, it’s important to start each day off right. My daily 7 a.m. ritual of professional hair and makeup during the London Blockchain Conference set me up for success on both long days. What a luxury! Of all the hundreds of conferences I’ve attended in my lifetime, the London Blockchain Conference 2025 is the only one to offer this service for its speakers. The cherry on top was reuniting with Grace, the most personable and talented makeup artist I’ve ever met—I looked forward to spending 1.5 hours with her each morning, just like I did at the last conference.

9. Scott Zoldi keynote and interview

Part of my work at the London Blockchain Conference involved putting together a “mini documentary” for CoinGeek on the role of blockchain in AI accountability (stay tuned!), and Scott Zoldi was at the top of my interview list. Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer at FICO and a keynote speaker at the London Blockchain Conference 2025, is an expert in governance and real-world accountability in the AI space. At the conference, he spoke about the lack of transparency in AI models and how blockchain can address issues around AI and trust. Blockchain can govern AI due to its immutable and auditable architecture, providing proof of data origin and a window into the algorithms behind AI models for those who need to see them.

8. Coffee plaza power catch-up

In today’s world of AI-generated LinkedIn posts, articles, videos, emails, and more, the power and authenticity of old-school in-person meets are at an all-time high. What LDNblockchain2025 did so brilliantly was facilitate a layout that encouraged conversations, with a “coffee plaza” smack in the middle of the expo, which felt like an outdoor patio (yes, the grass was real!) When I had a rare few minutes of downtime, I wandered into the plaza and bumped into a table of old friends from the BSV blockchain space…we reminisced, we laughed, we shared war stories…it was amazing.

7. Stablecoins, MNEE interview + demo

Stablecoins are the new “killer app” for blockchain and for good reason. As regulations finally take shape around digital assets, stablecoins can change the way we transact online forever—and for the better. If stablecoins are going to go mainstream as the experts are predicting, we need massive scalability and super-low fees, which is exactly what MNEE (a stablecoin issuer) provides. During the London Blockchain Conference, I interviewed several reps from MNEE at the CoinGeek News Desk and witnessed just how simple it is to use the MNEEPay platform, thanks to a private demo with their Chief Product Officer.

6. Africa for innovation in payments

Due to my busy interview schedule, I was unable to catch many London Blockchain Conference sessions live, but I did pick up some insights from the “How Collaborative Regulation Can Shape the Future of Virtual Assets and Drive Economic Growth” panel. Reginald Tumusiime, CEO & Founder of CapitalSavvy and President at the Blockchain Association of Uganda, said by the end of 2026, key markets in Africa will have regulatory clarity, leading to private sector innovation. He pointed out that Africa is a key market for innovation in the payments space—take stablecoins, for example: there are 40+ currencies in Africa, and moving these currencies on-chain will facilitate intra-Africa trade and so much more.

5. iGaming industry crossover

As our loyal readers are already aware, I come from the online gambling industry and have a passion for the crossover of this space and the blockchain world. I was so pleased to bump into iGaming industry vets Bruce Gamble and Nick Hill at the London Blockchain Conference, a sign that the regulated iGaming world is finally ready to embrace blockchain, particularly in payments. Stablecoins have become a major topic of discussion in iGaming, thanks to regulatory clarity —at least in the EU, the USA, and more to come.

4. A UK regulator’s perspective

Speaking of regulatory clarity, I was also able to catch a bit of the U.K.-focused “Policymaker Mindsets and Digital Asset Regulation Panel,” featuring Former MP and Secretary of State, Alun Cairns. Cairns said the U.K. is well-positioned to create the best system, as we can learn from regulations in other regions, such as the U.S. and the EU. He emphasized the complexity in the U.K., for example, it’s not just one regulator, and each comes to the table with different issues that must be organized in a short period of time. Regulators are at risk of losing their jobs if they don’t follow the process; therefore, it’s vital for companies in this space to be patient and understand what’s going on in the background.

3. Friendly networking drinks

I’ve already touched on the power of in-person meets, and the London Blockchain Conference Networking Drinks truly brought everyone together. The venue was packed until 7 pm and frothing over with such a friendly vibe; everyone was commenting on it. Another beautiful outcome from the drinks was the presence of influencer Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder at Butterfly Effect, the conference’s Day 2 opening keynote speaker. Samba’s conversations with other influencers and LBC delegates at the drinks inspired him to adjust his keynote for the following day, as he gained a better sense of what the crowd was interested in.

2. Elfried Samba keynote and interview

Which leads me to a special moment from the London Blockchain Conference, Samba’s keynote and interview at the CoinGeek News Desk. Samba’s lively speech was focused on building a trustworthy personal brand to cut through all the noise in today’s digital world. He emphasized the importance of telling a story to simplify complex concepts and presenting them in a way anyone can relate to. Samba referenced Steve Jobs and said that when marketing the iPod, he sold the benefits, not the features. Jobs didn’t shout about the 5GBs of storage; instead, his story was, “1,000 songs in your pocket.”

1. Grand finale: entire CoinGeek team reunited

The CoinGeek team signs off from @LDN_Blockchain after two incredible days of energy, insight, and innovation.



Thanks for joining us and following along. There’s plenty more event content coming soon on CoinGeek, so make sure to like, subscribe, and stay connected.



See you at… pic.twitter.com/xhFZC3N9AG — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) October 23, 2025

At the conclusion of the London Blockchain Conference, the entire CoinGeek team gathered at our News Desk to share stories and celebrate an outstanding group effort. It brings me so much joy to spend rare in-person time with my beautiful colleagues who are based all over the world. While I realize it is expensive and time-consuming for entire teams to travel to events like the London Blockchain Conference, it really is well worth it. The output is exemplary, the team building is priceless, and everyone leaves happy.

