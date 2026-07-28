Homepage > News > Tech > Zanaadu: BSV social network built on on-chain rules

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There’s another new BSV-based social network in town, called Zanaadu. It opened to the public this month, joining a small but growing family of blockchain-native alternatives to X and other mainstream platforms.

Zanaadu has been in private beta since December 2025 and was first announced in October of that year. Led by Ben Swan, it’s being built by developer John Calhoun (known for his work on the x402 protocol, ToolBSV, and Thryll Arcade). The platform connects to BRC-100-compliant wallets such as Yours Wallet, Metanet Client, and BSV Desktop/BSV Browser. It’s also fully open-source, with its smart contracts available on GitHub.

At first glance, Zanaadu looks like another short-post social network seeking your attention span. But its team is making a bigger architectural claim than most of its contemporaries: every like, every post, and every user count isn’t just anchored to the chain, but enforced by it.

On-chain rules, not just on-chain content

Most Web3 and blockchain social platforms write content to a public ledger while keeping the economic rules and logic on company servers. Zanaadu aims to move the rules themselves on-chain.

“Every BSV social app so far has been on-chain content, off-chain rules,” Calhoun told CoinGeek. “Posts get anchored to the chain, but the economics, the counts, and the payouts are enforced by the company’s servers. Zanaadu puts the rules themselves on-chain. Bitcoin covenants enforce the economics, every count is derived from chain state, and anyone can run an overlay and get identical numbers.”

That means a user can run their own overlay server, or someone else can, and the engagement counts should match. The platform also has a “verify on chain” button for every count in the user interface, so the operator’s word is not the only source of truth.

The identity system is built around a 256-bit Sparse Merkle Tree, with covenant-enforced user numbers on BSV. User numbers, such as @1, @2, @3, are first-come, first-served, endorsed by the network rules, and tradeable on an on-chain marketplace. Each identity is anchored to its genesis transaction ID, making it portable and hard to seize.

“With Zanaadu, we have a unique opportunity to really do something different by unlocking BSV’s untapped potential,” Swan said. “Where I want it to stand apart is in tying identity together across a real-world ecosystem, rather than treating social as the whole product. Every post, upvote, and interaction is a genuine on-chain action—it’s yours, and it moves with you across the ecosystem instead of being locked inside one app.”

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Features and economics

Zanaadu’s public-facing pitch is familiar: every “like” sends a few cents directly to the creator, every post is permanently recorded on BSV blockchain, and there is no password, no email, and no vendor lock-in. Users can also timelock real bitcoin to a post, freezing sats until a chosen date, with the lock enforced by Bitcoin Script rather than just a platform promise.

The platform’s main consumer feature is its on-chain user number ownership. “Our biggest standout feature right now is owning your user @ number—that’s yours, on chain, tied to your identity,” Swan said. “Nobody can take it away or reassign it out from under you.”

The team is deliberately keeping the feature set minimal at launch. Calhoun said the focus is on instant, provable peer-to-peer earnings and the technical foundation, with more features to come. “Engagement pays you peer-to-peer the moment it happens, parsed from the contract itself, not credited by us,” he noted. “You can also timelock posts, with the locked sats enforced by Bitcoin Script rather than a platform IOU. And identity numbers are provably first-come, first-serve, endorsed by the network rules, and freely tradeable.” “Engagement pays you peer-to-peer the moment it happens, parsed from the contract itself, not credited by us,” he noted. “You can also timelock posts, with the locked sats enforced by Bitcoin Script rather than a platform IOU. And identity numbers are provably first-come, first-serve, endorsed by the network rules, and freely tradeable.”

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The culture problem, not just the code problem

Zanaadu’s team is well aware that technical correctness isn’t enough to build a popular social network. The history of BSV social apps—Twetch, Hodlocker, Treechat, my2cents.io, BsvBsv.com, and others—shows that on-chain permanence and micropayments can be interesting… without being sufficient.

“Technical advantages are necessary, but not everything,” Swan said. “Ownership and true on-chain identity are the foundation, but foundations alone don’t get people to show up every day. A big part of what’s going to make this work is culture—does it feel like somewhere you want to be, does it have its own voice, does it look and feel different from everything else out there?”

Calhoun agreed. “Nobody joins a network for its architecture; they join for people and stay for culture,” he said. “But the thing I’d add alongside branding is UI/UX and intuitiveness, or what Ty Everett calls ‘time to magic’. BRC-100 is brand new and, honestly, still tough to use, but the tech underneath allows for insane stuff, so a big part of our focus is closing that gap and making the experience feel effortless. The tech is the moat, the pitch is ‘you get paid instantly, and nobody can take your account or audience away.'”

Swan also pointed to collaboration as an underrated advantage. Because apps built on shared standards like BRC-100 are not forced to compete in isolation, there is room for projects to work together. That’s a different framing from the zero-sum view that often dominates social-platform launches.

“Competition in this space is a good thing, and genuinely I hope Treechat, Twetch, my2cents, BsvBsv, all find success,” Swan said. “A bigger, healthier BSV social layer benefits everyone building on it, including Zanaadu. This isn’t a zero-sum fight for one winner; it’s about proving out different ideas of what social on-chain platforms can look like, and the market and users will figure out what sticks.”

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The long view: An identity backbone, not just a social app

Swan’s five-year vision for Zanaadu is not simply to become the biggest BSV social app. He wants it to become the social and identity backbone of a broader ecosystem—a place where the same identity that logs you into Zanaadu also works across other apps.

“I’d like Zanaadu to be the social and identity backbone of a broader ecosystem,” he said. “We’re having fun building this and figuring it out as we go, and I’ve got to give a shout-out to John Calhoun, the main architect and a partner in all this, who deserves much of the credit for helping bring it to life. Five years out, I’d love for it to feel like the social hub of the MetaNet, the place people naturally end up, connected to everything else, without anyone having to think twice about it.”

The example he gave was deliberately ordinary: logging a scuba dive and sharing it easily, alongside everything else you do. That is the test Zanaadu has set for itself—useful enough to be part of everyday life, not just a tool for blockchain enthusiasts.

“Success for me isn’t ‘biggest BSV social app,'” Swan said. “It’s Zanaadu being genuinely useful, a place people actually enjoy spending time in. And not just people in BSV, but anyone.”

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The honest gap

Zanaadu’s architecture is more ambitious than many of its predecessors. Covenant-enforced rules, on-chain identity numbers, and open-source overlays are real technical differentiators. But the platform still has to solve the same problem that has defeated dozens of blockchain social networks: getting people to show up, post regularly, and bring their friends.

The BSV social ecosystem is now more crowded than it was when Twetch first launched in 2019. Zanaadu’s answer to that competition is twofold: build on shared standards so the apps can coexist, and make identity portable so that Zanaadu is useful beyond the timeline itself.

Whether that is enough will depend on execution, culture, and timing. The code and rules are on-chain. The users are still in the process of arriving.

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