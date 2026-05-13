Homepage > News > Business > BSV’s x402 marketplace goes permissionless with $5/mo Cloudflare

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The infrastructure powering BSV’s agent-to-agent payments network is shedding the gatekeeper model and its server bills. Developer John Calhoun said the x402 marketplace at x402agency.com is moving to a permissionless model. It’s one where anyone can advertise services directly on the blockchain, while the open-source stack underneath runs on Cloudflare’s edge network for about $5 a month.

That’s down from $50 to $200 a month on a traditional server, but the change is more than cosmetic. Calhoun has spent the past year porting the entire BSV overlay stack from TypeScript to Rust, compiling it to WebAssembly, and deploying it on Cloudflare Workers.

The result is a suite of services that includes overlay nodes, file storage, wallets, messaging, and blockchain tracking. They’re byte-for-byte compatible with their reference implementations, but run across 300+ data centers worldwide rather than on a single rented box.

What x402 is, and why BSV had to build its own

Coinbase’s (NASDAQ: COIN) x402 protocol has been attracting attention as a way for AI agents to automatically pay for API calls and services. The catch is, it only works on Ethereum and Solana. BSV’s equivalent is a standard called BRC-105, and Calhoun has been building on it since before most people had even heard of agent-to-agent commerce.

The concept is straightforward: an AI agent needs to call another service, to fetch data, run inference, or verify a transaction. Instead of API keys, subscription tiers, and human-in-the-loop billing, the agent sends a micropayment and gets an instant response. There are no accounts or monthly minimums. Users just pay per use at machine speed.

BSV is better suited to this than the chains Coinbase supports. Its base layer handles micropayments without routing through separate networks, and transaction fees stay low enough that a 10-cent API call doesn’t get eaten by a $5 gas fee. BSV’s protocol is also “set in stone,” or locked to Satoshi Nakamoto’s original design, which means developers don’t need to rebuild their apps around protocol changes every few years.

From gatekeeper to self-updating catalog

The x402 protocol lets AI agents pay each other for services using micropayments. A translation agent might charge a few satoshis per word. A data-processing agent might bill by the kilobyte. The marketplace connects buyers and sellers, but until now, getting listed meant getting in touch with Calhoun.

“Right now I’m the bottleneck on x402agency.com,” Calhoun told CoinGeek. “Providers ask me to add them. The new design lets anyone advertise their service directly on the BSV network, and the catalog updates itself.”

The permissionless shift changes that. Service providers can publish their offerings directly to BSV blockchain, and the marketplace catalog reads them from the chain. There’s no central database to maintain, no approval queue, and no single point of failure.

The infrastructure that makes this possible is a built-from-scratch Rust port of the BSV overlay stack, running in WebAssembly on Cloudflare’s edge network. Calhoun’s “bsv-overlay-cloudflare” repo is byte-for-byte compatible with the reference TypeScript implementation “@bsv/[email protected],” verified by a 43-test differential parity harness.

“If you already run a BSV business and want to lower infrastructure costs, you can move to Cloudflare by changing one setting,” Calhoun said. “No rewrite. If you’re brand new and want to ship a paid service, the same building blocks make it cheap and quick: no servers, no databases, no DevOps.” The protocols supported are comprehensive: SHIP and SLAP for overlay routing, GASP for synchronization, BRC-31 and BRC-87 for token standards, UHRP for file hosting, and the Agent Registry for service discovery. The protocols supported are comprehensive: SHIP and SLAP for overlay routing, GASP for synchronization, BRC-31 and BRC-87 for token standards, UHRP for file hosting, and the Agent Registry for service discovery.

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The edge wins

Calhoun said he hasn’t benchmarked the Rust code against TypeScript because this comparison misses the point.

“The real comparison isn’t TypeScript versus Rust anyway, it’s centralized server versus global edge, and the edge wins.”

Cloudflare Workers run in data centers within milliseconds of end users, meaning a query to a BSV overlay node from Tokyo hits a server in Tokyo, not Virginia. For agent-to-agent commerce, latency matters, and transactions are small and frequent. So the geographic distribution is arguably more valuable than raw execution speed.

The reduced cost is equally high. At $5 a month, running a BSV infrastructure node is cheaper than most streaming subscriptions. Calhoun noted that this matters for network resilience: the lower the barrier to entry, the more operators join, and the harder the ecosystem becomes to disrupt.

“Every new operator adds resilience to the network,” he said. “More overlays, more file hosts, more messagebox nodes means the BSV ecosystem is harder to take down and faster to reach globally.”

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Protocol maturity

The x402 protocol itself is also maturing. Calhoun said end-to-end refunds now work: if a paid API call fails, the server automatically returns the payment, closing a gap that had limited agent-to-agent commerce. Payment channels for streaming and high-volume usage are next on the roadmap.

There’s also a compliance angle. One of Calhoun’s related projects, “provable-think,” creates tamper-evident receipts for Cloudflare’s AI agent runtime, with selective disclosure for compliance teams navigating regulations like HIPAA and the EU’s AI Act. It’s not the main story here, but it signals that the infrastructure is being built with enterprise and regulatory requirements in mind, not just hobbyist experiments.

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Already in production

This isn’t a roadmap item or a proof-of-concept. Calhoun said the Cloudflare stack is “running in production today,” supporting multiple projects: the agents at x402agency.com, an autonomous AI agent called “dolphinmilk” that pays for its own LLM inference via BSV micropayments, and the audit-trail project.

“It works because we’re using it,” he said. “All open source. Anyone can submit a PR, fork it, or stand it up themselves.”

The bigger picture

Agent-to-agent commerce will be a significant part of the digital economy. The question is which networks can actually support it at scale. This demonstrates that BSV’s advantage is architectural, rather than ideological.

Unbounded block sizes mean the base layer can absorb high-volume machine payments without choking. Low fees mean a 5-cent API call is economically viable. A stable protocol means developers can build without worrying that next year’s upgrade will break this year’s deployment.

As Calhoun summed it up: “The BSV backyard gets stronger when more people can afford to be in it. That’s the work.”

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Watch: Want to develop on BSV? Here’s how you can build with Mandala