Homepage > News > Tech > BSVTube reborn: BsvBsv, the serverless portal for on-chain apps

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The BSVTube video platform has evolved into something far broader, now called “BsvBsv“. The name change was necessary because the original label no longer fit, according to developer Patrick Phan. The new portal-style site may have many features, but he says its underlying principle remains simple: users own their own data.

Phan told CoinGeek the project began as a video-focused service built on BSV blockchain. Over time, it absorbed other apps he had built separately —a wallet, email, storage, chat, and more—until it became clear that “Tube” described only a fraction of what the platform had become.

“Most of these services actually started life as separate apps—Gateway Wallet, BlockMail, ChainDisk, the golf app, BSVTube—each built on its own,” he said. “I’d acquired bsvbsv.com as a domain to present them together as a collection of separate apps.”

The convergence happened gradually. Phan began incorporating the separate tools into BSVTube, but video was only one part of the ecosystem forming around them. The wallet, mail, storage, and communications tools were just as central to the vision. Calling the whole thing “BSVTube” no longer made sense.

Someone said "BsvTube" is a better name than "BsvBsv." But they're not competitors — they're different layers.https://t.co/X270zyUqeM is the universal set: your Webspace on the blockchain. BsvTube is a subset of it — the video layer, like YouTube.



BsvBsv gives you the tools to… pic.twitter.com/NwuLh7XACY — phanpp (@phanpp11) June 4, 2026

“Calling the whole thing ‘BSVTube’ no longer fit, so I renamed it to bsvbsv.com—BSV squared, for emphasis,” he said. “The doubling says it plainly: it’s BSV all the way through, wallet to content to comms.”

‘Privacy and ownership aren’t features bolted on’

Phan’s basic principles for Web3 apps on a scalable blockchain are straightforward. Users own their own data, and there’s no central server holding it for them. That also means no Google backend or YouTube infrastructure that can remove content. Everything lives on the public BSV blockchain or passes directly between users.

“Privacy and ownership aren’t features bolted on; they’re the foundation,” he said.

BsvBsv now hosts a range of services that would normally require separate accounts with separate companies: a BSV wallet with multiple key types, email that works over both standard SMTP and on-chain OP_RETURN messages, video hosting, peer-to-peer chat and video meetings via WebRTC, document signing, on-chain storage, and personal webspace creation. There are also social features, such as community voting, chat rooms, and even golf tournament organization. All apps run on the same blockchain-based infrastructure.

Just completed a full working version of Meet @ https://t.co/X270zyTSpe — inside BSV Show.



It's our Zoom. But serverless, peer-to-peer, and built on BSV — no central server in the middle, no company holding your call.



🎥 Live video meetings, browser-based — click a link to… pic.twitter.com/LAn81nx1c3 — phanpp (@phanpp11) June 11, 2026

Phan described it as “the apps you use every day—wallet, mail, video, chat, meetings, a marketplace, your own website—but with no middleman holding your data.”

“Same services people already know, different foundation: no central server, and you own everything,” he said.

What’s on-chain and what isn’t

The technical approach varies by service. Small items are published directly to the blockchain; larger media like videos become on-chain transaction IDs that visitors can retrieve. Email messages can live entirely on-chain via OP_RETURN. Real-time communications use WebRTC for peer-to-peer connections without a central server relay.

Phan acknowledged that the platform’s breadth of features makes it difficult to describe concisely. The site offers tools for content creation, communication, organization, gaming, and commerce, all under the same “own your data” umbrella. Rather than narrowing the focus, he has embraced the expansion.

For users, the entry point is a personal “Webspace.” It’s a customizable portal that can include channels, projects, and content. Each Webspace is listed in the BsvBsv directory. Projects function as mini-websites for specific occasions or themes, with templates for arranging photos, videos, and text.

Phan said the best way to understand the platform is to use it. He offered to walk us through the ecosystem via BSVMeet, the peer-to-peer video meeting tool, demonstrating the wallet, mail, BSVTube, and other features live.

“It tends to land far better seeing it work than reading a description,” he said.

Whether a single portal can effectively host such a diverse range of services remains to be seen. The history of technology is full of ambitious integrated platforms that excelled in one area and languished in others. But Phan’s bet is that the common foundation (user ownership, no central servers, everything on BSV) is enough to hold the pieces together.

For now, BsvBsv stands as one of the ecosystem’s more expansive attempts to build a complete alternative to the centralized internet stack, one blockchain transaction at a time.

Watch: BSV standards & developer empowerment at AWS Summit