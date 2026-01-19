Homepage > News > Business > Treechat showcases interactive web apps on 1Sat Ordinals

Usable apps in social media posts? Treechat, the on-chain social network built on the scalable Bitcoin blockchain, continues to be a hub for the latest interactive experiments. Using 1sat Ordinals token tech, users are creating mini-apps and games—each recorded on the blockchain and contained entirely within individual tokens. It’s a valuable and entertaining new angle to try, if you’re looking for something richer than your average JPEG or animated token.

“We are still in the exploration and experimentation stage, and I think there will be a lot more cool stuff to come,” said Treechat founder Dmitriy Fabrikant (aka “metamitya”), told CoinGeek.

For a few years now, people have used OrdFS Server to serve up websites where all the necessary code is inscribed on single 1sat Ordinals tokens. Instances of OrdFS Server, created by David Case (also known as “shruggr”), can be installed on cloud computing services, allowing anyone to access sites contained in 1sat Ordinals tokens and view them in any web browser.

Any domain name can then be pointed to the OrdFS Server instance via its A or CNAME records. Its TXT records should point to the Ordinal token itself. More instructions for using OrdFS and the OrdFS Server source code on GitHub are here.

We previously discussed Dan Wagner‘s React Onchain, which also utilizes OrdFS to create a range of applications, from simple web apps to project documentation and wikis, as well as framework-based applications like those built with React, Vue, Svelte, or vanilla JavaScript.

“OrdFS is a mechanism to serve on-chain Web3 assets over existing Web2 infrastructure,” Case said. “It serves files inscribed as 1Sat Ordinals as well as B protocol uploads from the Unwriter days, and allows those assets to link to other on-chain assets. OrdFS also supports re-inscribing ordinals to update content while preserving history, and storing arbitrary metadata—enabling things like streaming media and activity feeds tied to your Ordinal.”

Put any kind of data on-chain—yes, anything you like

“This is a great example of the kind of thing that’s possible when we can build and share on a publicly accessible open ledger with tiny fees,” Fabrikant added. “We can put arbitrary data onchain, including entire games and applications, and these can be accessed by anyone, anywhere.”

“We were one of the first to put Web3 ideals into practice using BitcoinSV when we were able to revive old Twetch posts and display them in Treechat because they existed onchain, outside of Treechat’s proprietary database, and this is another demonstration of the novel and interesting things that can be done thanks to scalable Bitcoin.” Although you could build any type of mini-app and embed it in a Treechat post, most tokenizers are using OrdFS to make games and interactive art. Here are some Although you could build any type of mini-app and embed it in a Treechat post, most tokenizers are using OrdFS to make games and interactive art. Here are some examples Fabrikant collected, including multimedia tokens by Japanese NFT artist KURO.

The very simple game “Eliza Snake” is probably the best way to demonstrate what’s possible. Use your mouse or finger to guide a yellow snake around the screen, hitting targets, while avoiding an increasing number of other snakes. Then proceed to spend more time on it than you intended, as you try to beat your record (don’t ask us how we know!)

And here’s the same game, embedded and playable in a Treechat post.

If you’re keen to jump in and try it yourself, Treechat user @staub gives a step-by-step guide on how to make your own, here.

Although Ordinals tokens aren’t exclusive to the BSV network, they’re far more helpful there. BSV’s scalable blockchain allows more data to be included in the Ordinal token itself (rather than having it act as a pointer to information stored elsewhere). They’re also significantly faster and cheaper to transfer—trading a one-satoshi token shouldn’t cost whole dollars in transaction fees.

While these are mostly fun examples, they’re also serious business. Treechat itself is growing its user community at a steady pace. It’s not just NFT fans there; you’ll also find the same kinds of topic discussions as other social networks. Treechat’s threaded post format keeps related information organized better.

And remember, BSV is just as capable of running distributed applications for any purpose. Whether it’s large-scale government services or enterprise-tier applications, BSV has the capacity to run anything. Oh, and did we mention it’s also the world’s fastest and cheapest digital cash system?

