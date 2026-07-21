Homepage > News > Business > Twetch is back! Can BSV’s social network regain its meme magic?

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Twetch, the BSV-based social network that pioneered on-chain posting and micropayment economics, is returning with all memes and tokens intact after a two-year shutdown.

The platform, which generated a cult following from 2019 to 2024 before going offline, is now in invite-only beta mode. Previous users can recover their old usernames, wallets, and even assets, and the team is working to restore the full on-chain archive. It’s a rare second act for a social network in a market where most fade away quietly.

Twetch always looked like X (formerly Twitter) on the surface, but below it was built on a different economic model. Every post, follow, like, and reply was recorded as a transaction on the BSV blockchain. Users paid small amounts to interact with others, and the creators they engaged with earned a share of those payments. The idea was to replace the advertising and data-harvesting model of mainstream social networks with direct, peer-to-peer value exchange.

When Twetch closed in June 2024, co-founder Billy Rose (“nondualrandy”) said the platform had failed to grow large enough for micropayment fees to sustain the business. He also acknowledged that Twetch’s proprietary NFT system and “bloated databases and APIs” had become liabilities. The company wound down with over 100,000 users on the books, a respectable total for a niche blockchain project, but far below the scale needed to compete with the dominant short-form social network.

At the time, many assumed Twetch would remain a fond memory. However, in what became an involuntary demonstration of blockchain-recorded resilience, all the content was preserved. Treechat, another BSV-based social app, later resurrected the entire Twetch post archive using the Bitcoin Schema protocol and JungleBus, turning the historical record into a searchable stream. The lesson was clear, when posts are written to a public ledger, the platform can die without the data dying with it.

What’s back, and what’s still missing

The new Twetch beta is functional and invite-only, although users can request access by contacting the developers directly. Early testers report that the wallet, direct messages, groups, and NFT marketplace features are functional, though the team has been candid about gaps in the restoration. In a July 9 post on X, the Twetch account said it was “working on making sure everything is indexed for all our users” and admitted that “lots of things (are) still missing.”

Losing your @twetchapp keys is like losing your childhood Pokemon binder! https://t.co/Bk3NQTLhcN — Mr. B (@MrBitcoinSV) July 15, 2026

Twetch’s built-in wallet remains central to the experience, and the platform continues to support logins through other wallets, including HandCash. The NFT marketplace is also part of the relaunch. However, the notes suggest the asset format may have shifted toward a newer and more open standard (perhaps 1Sat Ordinals) rather than Twetch’s earlier proprietary Sigil protocol-based collectibles.

If you have been hustling, expanding your scope and refining your skill set during the @twetchapp hiatus, you're probably going to become a millionaire. pic.twitter.com/FjgKCPPygi — Rodsirloin (@RodSirloin) July 11, 2026

The return also revives one of Twetch’s most distinctive cultural artifacts: numbered user accounts.

Lower-numbered Twetch accounts carried prestige, and some were traded or auctioned. For a community that treated identity as both status and asset, this was a small but meaningful signal that the old social economy is being reassembled.

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The challenge: network effects, twice over

Starting a social network in 2026 is difficult. Starting one inside the BSV ecosystem is even harder. The addressable audience is already limited, and the platform must compete not just with X, but with other BSV-based alternatives like Treechat, my2cents.io, and BsvBsv.com.

The new Zanaadu platform, which launched publicly last week, adds another nearby competitor with a different technical approach (more on that to come). Zanaadu emphasizes open-source overlays, BRC100 wallet compatibility, covenant-enforced identity numbers, and timelocked posts. Twetch, by contrast, is leaning on its existing interface and community rather than a radical architectural redesign.

sir this is a wendy's — Twetch (@twetchapp) July 13, 2026

Twetch does have a few key advantages. It was one of the first BSV social networks and built a genuine culture around memes, token trading, ironic trolling, and “degenerate gambler” humor. The team, including Rose, Josh Petty (coinyeezy), and rodsirloin, understood meme dynamics and social media promotion in a way that many blockchain projects do not. That cultural fluency helped Twetch punch above its weight in attention, even when its user numbers were modest by social network standards.

Still, attention is not the same as retention. The original Twetch closed because it couldn’t convert its cultural momentum into a self-sustaining business. The same problem may persist, a platform that charges users for every interaction must deliver enough value to justify the cost, especially when X, Bluesky, and other alternatives are free to use and already host everyone else’s friends.

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The opportunity, and the honest math

The most compelling case for Twetch is not that it will replace X. It’s that BSV social networks can serve as a ground for models that the larger platforms are structurally unable to copy. Monetized engagement, on-chain permanence, censorship-resistant archives, and portable identities are features that make sense on a scalable, low-fee blockchain. Twetch helped demonstrate that they could work in practice.

But the honest math is that the market is still small. If Twetch is to survive this time, it will likely need to deepen its niche rather than broaden it. That means leaning even harder into the culture that made it distinctive, giving creators and traders a reason to post where their economic and social incentives align, and avoiding the temptation to compete as a generic alternative to X.

The platform’s return is also a reminder that BSV’s open protocols create a different kind of resilience. Even if Twetch had never come back, its content would’ve remained on-chain forever. Now that it has come back, the question is whether the community can build a business model that matches the durability of its data.

For now, Twetch is alive again, testing and rebuilding in private. That’s more than most social networks get after a shutdown. Whether it can turn its second chance into a lasting one is the story still being written (and recorded).

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