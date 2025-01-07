Homepage > News > Editorial > Seizing the opportunity in Bitcoin

As we usher in 2025, the world stands at a critical juncture. The global economy teeters under the weight of an “everything bubble” fueled by unchecked debt, a sprawling surveillance state, and a financial system increasingly detached from reality. Meanwhile, in the blockchain space, a revolution quietly brews. The launch of Teranode on the BSV blockchain is imminent, promising to redefine what’s possible in global payments, data management, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

But only if we seize the opportunity rapidly!

This is a year that demands bold action, innovation, and leadership. For those who understand the stakes, 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to create value, restore trust, and build systems that will stand the test of time. It’s a chance to embrace Bitcoin’s original vision—not as a speculative asset but as a transformative tool for commerce, transparency, and economic growth.

The hero’s journey continues

In 2019, when I first wrote about Bitcoin’s hero’s journey, it was clear that the road ahead would be fraught with challenges. Like any great myth, the journey of Bitcoin has included betrayal, loss, and hard-fought victories. Today, BSV is poised to take the next critical step in that journey with the introduction of Teranode, a truly next-generation node implementation capable of processing over one million transactions per second. This isn’t just a technological achievement—it’s a declaration of intent, after which people like us must act!

Upon launch, BSV will be between two and three orders of magnitude more scalable than any other blockchain’s theoretical limits. This level of scalability turns Bitcoin into a global standard for payments, data integrity, and trustless systems. In a world increasingly dominated by inefficiencies and gatekeepers, BSV offers the only real path forward.

But a tool is only as good as its wielder, and the node isn’t going to build your business for you!

It’s time for the builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity that lies ahead.

The groundwork is already there. Tools like Arc infrastructure for transaction ingestion, Bitcoin Schema for seamless data integration, sCrypt for powerful smart contract authorship, and 1Sat Ordinals for tokenized value creation provide everything developers need to build revolutionary applications. If we consolidate our efforts and standardize our tools, BSV can outpace its competitors—not through gimmicks or hype but through sheer capability and efficiency.

The new political landscape

This year also brings major geopolitical shifts. Donald Trump’s imminent inauguration signals a new era in U.S. policy that will likely emphasize rapid growth, deregulation, and economic expansion. Rumors swirl about a BTC National Reserve, and pressures on Tether from the EU and other regulators threaten to destabilize the classic crypto ecosystem that has dominated the zeitgeist since 2017.

Trump has always been a maverick, and his administration appears ready to act decisively to maintain America’s global dominance. One bold prediction? The revival of the Monroe Doctrine in the 21st Century with a focus on the annexation of Canada and Greenland into U.S. territories or possibly states and then the potential retaking of the Panama Canal for control of the Western Hemisphere.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇨🇦 US President-elect Trump calls for Canada to join the United States as the 51st state following Prime Minister Trudeau's resignation.



"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies… pic.twitter.com/gTipjwbY4G — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 6, 2025

Both nations are resource-rich but severely underutilized due to unproductive culture—a perfect parallel to the untapped resources of the blockchain economy just waiting to be managed by people who understand the necessity to scale rapidly. Just as the British controlled the Strait of Gibraltar, it seems obvious that the powerful U.S. would want to do the same in South America to control the flow of Chinese trade across the entirety of the Atlantic.

Just as these territories represent an opportunity for America to secure its position as a superpower, BSV represents an opportunity for builders to secure their place in the blockchain revolution.

It may be an imperfect analogy, but if data is the new oil, I am about to speculate on it in a big way, and the reasons aren’t about profit—but survival.

Much like the U.S. must outpace China to maintain its leadership, BSV must outpace inefficient and corrupt blockchains like BTC. BTC thrives on scarcity, congestion, and speculative mania with entrenched powers and a belief in central control and planning.

BSV thrives on utility, scalability, and real-world applications—in theory. And we need to put them into practice.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. We must win, or we will be governed by our lessors. Am I talking about Bitcoin or global power?

You can decide.

The Call to Action: Building the future of the BSV economy

The larger crypto market has been marred by inefficiency, speculation, and centralization disguised as decentralization. While external forces like BlackRock, Tether, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) dominate headlines, the true power lies within our hands—the builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the BSV ecosystem.

Change doesn’t come from waiting for regulators to act or for centralized players to collapse under their own weight. History teaches us that regulation is reactionary, shaped by the productivity of private enterprise. To lead the world into a better blockchain future, we must establish the frameworks ourselves—through hard work, ingenuity, and a focus on real economic value. Only then can we show regulators the path to fostering innovation while protecting consumers and keeping bad actors in check. Right now, a lot of that “showing” is being done by organizations from the crypto economy who want regulators to think of blockchains as purely financial opportunities, and that’s a bad thing—but it’s also our fault that we aren’t showing them our big, disruptive businesses.

2025 isn’t a year for hesitation or incremental improvements. It’s a year for bold action and revolutionary growth. The BSV economy has all the tools it needs to dominate the global blockchain landscape, but it requires decisive leadership to turn potential into reality.

Seize the opportunity

1. Scale with purpose

The introduction of Teranode is a game-changer, enabling the BSV network to handle one million transactions per second. This isn’t just about speed; it’s about capacity for global commerce. Builders should stop thinking small. Develop applications that can scale to serve entire industries. Think about logistics networks, healthcare systems, or IoT networks running seamlessly on BSV. The infrastructure is ready; now it’s time to build.

2. Standardize and collaborate

Interoperability is the key to a thriving ecosystem. By adopting foundational tools like Arc infrastructure, Bitcoin Schema, sCrypt, and 1Sat Ordinals, we can create a unified standard that fosters collaboration among apps, wallets, and businesses. An ecosystem that speaks the same language will naturally attract developers, investors, and users who seek reliability and efficiency.

3. Focus on real-world use cases

Bitcoin wasn’t designed to be hoarded—it was designed to be used. While other blockchains obsess over speculative bubbles, the BSV economy must prioritize applications that solve real-world problems. From supply chain transparency to decentralized identity and micropayments, the opportunities are vast and underexplored. Every use case we build strengthens the argument for BSV as the blockchain of choice for practical, scalable solutions.

4. Decentralize finance for real

Move away from centralized exchanges and custodial wallets that undermine Bitcoin’s original vision of financial sovereignty. Instead, create systems that empower individuals to control their assets and data. Build marketplaces, decentralized exchanges, and wallets that prioritize user control and transparency. Show the world what true decentralization looks like at scale.

5. Compete in the real economy

The future of blockchain isn’t in speculative trading; it’s in driving economic productivity. Builders in the BSV ecosystem need to think bigger—beyond the blockchain industry itself. Tackle global challenges in industries like healthcare, agriculture, and energy. The world doesn’t need another meme coin; it needs solutions that create tangible value in the real economy.

A moment to lead

The analogy is simple. The United States didn’t become a global superpower by waiting for permission to grow. It expanded its economic and physical territory, leveraging innovation and ambition to lead the world—and it might be gearing up to do it again.

Similarly, the BSV ecosystem must conquer new frontiers—not through speculation, but through building infrastructure, applications, and industries that make blockchain indispensable.

A bold vision for the future

Imagine a world where blockchain-powered apps redefine global industries and where your medical records are secure and instantly accessible, thanks to decentralized healthcare systems. Where supply chains are transparent, eliminating waste and fraud and where micropayments power a new wave of digital innovation, from streaming to online education.

This isn’t science fiction; it’s what BSV can achieve when we work together.

The path forward requires us to focus inward—to scale up our apps, standardize our tools, and deliver solutions that demand attention. Let’s leave behind the inefficiencies and corruption that plague the broader blockchain space and build an ecosystem that exemplifies productivity, transparency, and innovation.

In 2025, the BSV economy can set a new standard for what blockchain technology can achieve. But it starts with us. The time to act is now. Let’s seize this opportunity, prove our worth through our work, and lead the world into a new era of blockchain-powered prosperity.

Happy New Year!

