Homepage > News > Business > Top BSV wallets? Kurt Wuckert Jr. answers in AMA

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream. He covered the best BSV wallets, upcoming BSV conferences, why widespread artificial intelligence (AI) integration causes him some concern, and a general BSV roundup for 2025 so far.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen="">

Wuckert’s latest CoinGeek article

Wuckert launches the show by talking about his latest CoinGeek article, Put it on chain. In it, he explains how a book about legendary grappler Robert Drysdale has many parallels with the Satoshi story.

History is often controlled by those who write it, and we’ve seen that with the Watergate scandal in the United States, the history of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Bitcoin’s origin story, the article explains. It also explores how blockchain tech could have prevented much of this distortion by immutably recording verifiable truths. Check the article out on CoinGeek now!

The best BSV wallets and why

There are several questions about wallets throughout the stream. They have all been combined under this section.

On whether RockWallet is a better option than HandCash for non-gaming business, Wuckert says it depends on your perspective. HandCash is still great for daily transactions, and he keeps around $50 in it to pay friends and make small, daily payments.

It might be better to use some of the more old-school wallets for storage. Also, wallets like Simply Cash allow for better coin management.

Does Wuckert like cold storage wallets like Trezor? Not particularly. We’ve seen how backdoors can exist at the hardware level. Some percentage of hardware wallets manufactured in places like China could easily have these vulnerabilities, too. It’s something to at least be aware of. Exodus BSV swaps keep failing because of liquidity, Wuckert explains. Limited liquidity can lead to failed requests. Those who like Exodus could use Exodus BSV swaps keep failing because of liquidity, Wuckert explains. Limited liquidity can lead to failed requests. Those who like Exodus could use RockWallet instead since it has a similar interface.

BSV conferences and an update for 2025 as a whole

Wuckert tells us that the London Blockchain Conference has been doing many satellite conferences, which’ve been very good. The big one happens in October, and he recommends those who intend to attend start making plans soon. In addition to a recent BSV Hackathon in Austin, Texas, and a BSV startup spotlight in Boulder, Colorado, there have been lots of events in BSV as of late.

One viewer asks for a roundup of BSV progress in 2025 so far. The biggest thing is the personalization of things like the token standards, Wuckert says. The community has largely settled on 1Sat Ordinals.

There has also been a lot of testing on overlays, indexers, etc. Apps like Pump.SV is launching, and Firesat is coming back. Wuckert predicts a renaissance as people rediscover BSV and how far it has come.

Can BSV become the backend infrastructure for SaaS, AI platforms, etc, in the future?

Not entirely, Wuckert explains. Much of this stuff is extremely specialized. He thinks of BSV as locks or dams on a river; you pay to get data flowing, and you stop the flow by ceasing to pay. This can’t happen on blockchains like Ethereum because it has to constantly calculate the global state.

So, no, BSV can’t become the entire backend infrastructure, but it can facilitate security, data exchange, and more.

Speaking of AI, a viewer asks Wuckert if widespread AI integration scares him. He says it does a little because, eventually, someone will integrate it where it should not be, and it will lead to a catastrophe. That said, the really scary outcome is that AI just takes over slowly, and we all work for it in a sort of mundane hell.

To hear more about future halvings and BTC mining sustainability, Teranode progress, and the recently passed GENIUS Act, check out the livestream episode here.

Watch | Bitcoin mining in 2025: Is it still worth it?