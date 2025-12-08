Homepage > News > Business > La Mint is back, monetizing your influence with instant earnings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

What’s the point of being popular if you can’t make money from it? Influencer platforms reward a famous few, but it can be hard to pay the bills while you’re still on the way up. La Mint is a Web3 social network for young content creators, and its relaunch this month offers a better model—one based on micropayments, allowing you to receive them the moment they’re made. Do things right, and it won’t just be your content earning money; it will also enhance your ability to expand your online fan base.

As a relaunch bonus, La Mint is offering creators the opportunity to keep 100% of their earnings for the first four months if they sign up before the new year.

La Mint promises “10x ways for creators to earn.” Everything happens with instant micropayments for interactions, meaning there are transactions for likes, posts, subscriptions, tips, and messaging. Additionally, there’s “RevShare,” or revenue sharing, to encourage users to collaborate with other creators and their fans, as well as a three-tier referral model. Get others to join the network using your referral code, and you receive a share of the payments they generate, as well as from others they subsequently refer.

All these payments and share percentages are automated and instant—creators have access to their funds in real time. It’s an immediate feedback loop that doesn’t just give users warm feelings from watching as numbers go up, but also in monetized gratification.

So, what sort of creator can make it big on La Mint? The platform states that “Gen Z and Millennials” are the target users it’s aiming at. Its suggested categories are lifestyle, fashion, fitness, beauty, modeling, and travel, but you’re by no means restricted to those. As long as it’s fit to post and appeals to a large enough audience, you can build your influencer career starting from scratch.

And it’s those newcomers La Mint wants to bring on board. Its market research showed that it’s the brand-new creators who struggle the most to get attention on other platforms. On top of that, it’ll probably take six months or more to earn that first dollar.

La Mint’s purpose is to “help emerging creators start monetizing from day one, and make earning seamless,” co-founder Daniel Street told CoinGeek.

“Our goal is to make La Mint the fastest and easiest way for small and mid-size Web3 creators to start earning from their fanbase. We also love the idea of introducing micropayments to fans, as they are a fun, instant way to interact with Web3 creators.”

According to its homepage, La Mint’s referral program offers a chance for “thousands of potential revenue streams … more connections, more growth, more earnings.”

A MERKLE TREE REFERRAL PROGRAM is how BSV wins the battle.



Processing thousands of micropayments across multi-tier referrals is only possible on BSV thanks to low fees.



This is the feature every Bitcoin app requires and that can finally challenge the legacy payment networks. pic.twitter.com/rhCmE13UIa — Daniela Street (@Daniel__Street) December 2, 2025

Micropayments for actual content can be set from tiny (5 cents) up to more ambitious $1 and $5 content. Naturally, it’ll depend on the size of your fan base and how eager they are to see your latest work. User dashboards also track all relevant statistics, showing creators how much they’ve earned, when, and for what.

Back to the top ↑

La Mint… where have I heard that name before?

La Mint has actually been around for a while, with its founders first presenting the concept at the Bitcoin Association Pitch Day in London back in 2020. Originally called Memento and then Relica, they settled on the more chic “La Mint” name back in 2022. The basic idea still remains the same, though: encourage young creators to post original content and earn from it. What’s needed is a vital hook that kicks off momentum and mass sign-ups. La Mint’s tweaks are mainly to the branding and economic model, rather than the underlying concept.

Yet most of the social media/influencer market still depends on the advertising model. That is, you post away in the hope of receiving a meager share of the owner’s ad revenues, and/or hope you become so popular that companies will pay you personally to promote their products. While the internet has distributed this wealth to a larger percentage of creators than it did in the olden days, it’s still a limited pie shared by an elite few.

It may still require a lucky break, like a name-drop right at the moment everyone’s watching, a standout high-earner or two, or grapevine whispers of coolness in the right circles. La Mint just wants to have all the pieces in place and ready to go for whenever that wave hits.

One thing’s for certain, and it’s that the word “blockchain” is not particularly cool. At least, not in the way La Mint needs to be, so you won’t see that word anywhere on the platform.

“What we learned is that new creators struggle the most to earn, not established ones. A tool didn’t exist which made earning easy,” Street said.

Anything’s better than a long, lonely six-month wait for that first dollar of income to arrive (if it ever does at all). For those just getting started, six months of posting daily, original content will feel like a very long time if all you’re getting is clicks and a few new friends. La Mint can’t promise instant riches, but even a little feedback in the form of real money can be enough to maintain enthusiasm.

The online creator community is worth about $250 billion, and there’s no reason anyone can’t have a share of it. La Mint will reward you while you’re still figuring out what works.

Given La Mint’s focus on pay-per-view content and categories including beauty and modeling, there’s been some talk that the platform’s relaunch would also see a more adult-oriented pivot to something more like OnlyFans (La Mint’s X account is also @lamintfans).

That’s not the case, though. Street said La Mint is looking for much broader appeal with “everyday” categories, and in fact will not allow pornography on the platform.

“La Mint isn’t chasing OnlyFans-style content and has strict rules against pornography. We’re focused on everyday Web3 creators in lifestyle, fashion, fitness, beauty, and similar categories. Our core audience is Gen Z and millennial creators with small to medium fanbases looking to monetize their content in a fast, fun way.”

If you’re interested and would like to know more, or get in touch with the developers and other fellow creators, La Mint has a Discord group. Here’s the invite link.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: How Do You Define Web3?