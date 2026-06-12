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TP in the Philippines, a global leader in digital business services, underscored how the future of artificial intelligence (AI) lies not simply in access to technology, but in the ability to implement AI strategies that deliver measurable business outcomes.

During the recent GenAI Summit Philippines 2026, Vishnu Raj, Vice President for AI at TP in the Philippines, emphasized that many organizations today possess access to similar AI models and platforms but often lack the operational maturity and orchestration capabilities needed to translate AI into tangible business impact.

“Everyone has access to the same technologies today, but not everyone has the same processes and expertise,” Raj said during his presentation. “The real differentiator is orchestration intelligence. At TP, we have decades of domain expertise, and rich and deep experience in AI, both in deployment and optimization, to maximize value in every customer interaction. Our orchestration capabilities ensure that AI isn’t just a tool, but a driver of specific business outcomes.”

According to Raj, TP’s long-standing expertise in customer experience operations allows the company to identify where AI can create the highest value across the customer journey while ensuring seamless integration between automation and human support.

Driving Business Outcomes Through the TP.ai FAB Solution Suite

A key highlight of the presentation was a live demonstration of an AI agent capable of identifying the nature of a customer’s requests, customer authentication, troubleshooting, identifying up-sell and cross-sell opportunities and making the right pitch, and escalation to a human representative when necessary.

The solution is built on TP’s proprietary Foundational AI Backbone framework that seamlessly orchestrates AI agents along human agents for a unified and elevated customer experience.

Raj demonstrated how TP orchestrates multiple AI technologies, including autonomous AI agents, large language models, machine learning systems, and customer relationship management (CRM) integrations, to deliver end-to-end customer support experiences at enterprise scale.

“We work closely with the people on the production floor, the agents, quality analysts, and subject matter experts who understand customer concerns deeply,” Raj said. “That operational knowledge is critical in identifying where AI can deliver the greatest value, including the objective of reducing the total cost of operations.”

Raj also discussed TP’s phased approach to AI deployment, including prioritizing high-volume, lower-complexity interactions before scaling into more advanced use cases. This would enable companies to prove return of investment and value from AI sooner and enable them to scale further, he added.

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining human oversight for complex and sensitive customer interactions.

Through the combination of decades of AI expertise and continued innovation, TP continues to strengthen its role as a leader in digital transformation in the Philippines and globally, helping brands create customer experiences that are simpler, faster, and safer.

The annual GenAI Summit Philippines gathers leaders, innovators, and enterprises to discuss emerging developments, use cases, and opportunities shaping the future of generative AI.