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A new survey has found that a majority of Canadians support the government’s recently announced ban on digital asset automated teller machines (ATMs), but also that making people more informed about the technology may lead to generally more favorable opinions.

The results of an online poll conducted by Research Co., published June 4, found that more than half of Canadians (56%) support banning digital asset ATMs—machines that allow customers to deposit cash and then convert it into BTC and other cryptocurrencies—with only 26% opposed and 18% are unsure.

Digital asset ATMs are currently not regulated in Canada, but in his Spring economic budget update on April 28, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled government plans to combat financial crime, which included a proposed ban on digital asset ATMs.

“To protect Canadians by shutting down a primary method for scammers to defraud victims and for criminals to place their cash proceeds of crime, the Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to ban crypto ATMs,” said the government.

According to Research Co.’s survey, conducted from May 12-14, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,002 adults in Canada, the majority support this stance.

“The proposed ban on Crypto ATMs across Canada is backed by 62% of Canadians aged 55 and over,” said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “Majorities of Canadians aged 35-to-54 (52%) and aged 18-to-34 (52%) are also in favor of the proposed prohibition.”

Based on the data, support for banning digital asset ATMs in Canada is highest among Canadians who voted for Prime Minister Carney’s Liberal Party in the last federal election (64%), but majorities of those who cast ballots for the New Democratic Party (58%) or the Conservative Party (53%) in 2025 were also in favor of the prohibition.

Another of the survey’s findings can perhaps explain this seemingly broad support for the ban—that 44% of Canadians hold an unfavorable view of cryptocurrency. Canadian’s skeptical of crypto

The online survey revealed that almost half of Canadians (44%) have an unfavorable view of BTC and other digital currencies, while 34% hold a favorable view and 21% are not sure.

It also appears these opinions are not down to a lack of understanding about the technology, as the survey found that 2 in 5 Canadians (41%) said they are “very informed” or “moderately informed” about BTC and other digital coins, a proportion that rose to 54% among those aged 18-to-34.

Favorable views of BTC and other digital currencies were most common among men (46%) and Canadians aged 18 to 34 (52%), suggesting that greater familiarity with the technology may, at least in part, be responsible for the more positive opinions these demographics tended to hold.

However, if familiarity and education with the technology help improve public opinion toward it, the sector will still need to address its image problem, particularly its connections to illicit finance.

Laundering crypto’s image problem

According to the poll, almost half of Canadians (49%) said BTC and other digital currencies are being used to launder money in their province, while more than a third (37%) thought the use of BTC and other digital currencies has led to more street-level crime in their province.

As well as the proposed crypto ATM ban, Prime Minister Carney’s Spring budget included broader measures to curb illicit activity, including introducing legislation to establish an independent Financial Crimes Agency, with police powers and civilian leadership.

The Canadian government has also recently introduced legislation that would ban digital asset donations to political parties. Titled the “Strong and Free Elections Act,” it proposed a host of targeted, priority updates to the Canada Elections Act (CEA), which sets the rules around how elections are run and overseen in the country.

While such measures appear to confirm a generally negative perception of digital assets, an increase in oversight and strengthening of rules may prove to be just what the spin doctor ordered to build trust in the sector, in turn, boosting favorable opinions in the long run.

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