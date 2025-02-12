Homepage > News > Business > How brands guarantee trust with Digital Product Passports

I’m a connoisseur of organic brands, everything from what I buy in the grocery store to what products I use on my skin and at home, even for my dog. There is a little piece of me, though, every time I pay more for something organic, that makes me wonder if the product truly is organic. Do you ever think the same?

I find it so hard to trust “organic” brands these days. How can we know with 100% certainty that they are telling the truth? The answer can be found using blockchain technology, our ticket to guaranteeing trust in everything we buy.

Digital product passports (DPPs), essentially digital documentation underpinned by blockchain technology, enable a new way for brands to build trust with their customers. Gate2Chain‘s Story & Value DPP solution has been designed to help brands easily create digital product passports, ensuring product information is transparent by recording immutable records on the BSV blockchain.

“Digital product passports is kind of a digital twin that has all the information about a specific product. So it has the region, the composition, all their sustainability impact, everything that the brand knows about that product,” explained Claudia Ojeda, Director at Story & Value.

“And we have different use cases. We have been using them in the fashion industry, which is very important because European regulation is very focused in transforming that industry. But we’re also seeing some more cases in arts and jewelry where we can connect this DPP to personalized experiences,” she added.

Qosmic, a Spanish luxury handbag brand, is a Story & Value client utilizing DPPs to strengthen customer relationships. Sheila Escot, founder and CEO of Qosmic Brand, raved about the “wow factor” her customers experience after discovering their luxury bag has its unique story.

“There are many things special [about the bags] because, first of all, it’s made of grape leather, it’s made of grapes. And the second part is that it is digital. When you pass your mobile phone, there is an emerging popup, and you can see a lot of things,” Escot shared.

According to Escot, customers do not usually see what is behind the products they are purchasing, characteristics such as how it is made, with what materials, their origins, and so on. When customers can access these details on their unique purchase, they can appreciate the “soul behind it,” she says.

“Another thing very interesting is for customers that are purchasing the product to make a gift, they can include personal information or personal notes or photos and this photo is always going with you in your bag,” Escot added.

In addition to helping accessory designers like Escot build stronger relationships with customers, DPPs can also be used for clothing brands, artwork, jewlery, or even food supply chains, allowing anyone to trace materials and ingredients straight back to their origins.

“Say, for example, you are trying to make sure that a certain dress uses a certain type of cotton. You can trace the cotton from [its] origin,” explained Dr. Eva Porras, Blockchain Researcher and Director of Education for BSV Association.

“This is a way to ensure the customer that they are paying for the value they hope to be paying for and not for something else. So basically, it’s a measure against fraud,” Porras explained.

Other examples of Story & Value clients include an artist who protects his work using DPPs and a chef who can prove what ingredients are used in every dish he creates.

“We have achieved that the technology now is affordable for anyone,” Gate2Chain’s CEO ‍Bart Olivares confirmed.

“At the end of the day, we are doing this to help people and to help organizations to improve, to make more efficient, to protect their work, to reduce fraud. And if we can do that massively for everybody, that is a huge opportunity for us,” he added.

Using a blockchain that can scale massively at low cost is essential to sustain the huge opportunity Olivares speaks of, precisely what BSV-powered Gate2Chain has done with its Story & Value solution.

“The underlying blockchain has to be ideally scalable to be able to handle all these use cases. And that’s why we need a scalable blockchain, because it’s not just about payment or the supply chain, its about everything,” explained Thomas Giacomo, Head of Payments for Teranode Group.

“On BSV blockchain, we just released Teranode. Teranode is the new iteration of our core node software. It has been tested at 1 million transactions per second last year, that will be the only blockchain which will be able to handle such a massive amount of data,” he revealed.

Martin Coxall, Director of Growth at BSV Association, added:

“A Teranode software that enables the blockchain to receive these enormous, almost unbounded levels of data is the only one that will enable all these artists, these supply chain companies, to put that data on chain.”

“So the only way you make this chain for everyone and improve the world is by being a chain that can accommodate everyone, basically.”

