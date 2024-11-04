Homepage > News > Interviews > G2C-Metadata release: Bart Olivares’ quest for data integrity

In a world where our data is being used to power the digital AI revolution, global data integrity has never been more important. But it’s not just about artificial intelligence (AI); it’s about keeping our digital world in check during this time of transition from Web2 to Web3 and beyond. And we can do this with blockchain.

With BSV blockchain at its core, the initial concept of the Metanet, a more trustworthy internet, was introduced eight years ago, and now the tech is available to bring the vision to life. To help grow the Metanet ecosystem, Gate2Chain (G2C) provides developers with the tools they need to build their own apps and platforms.

Gate2Chain’s latest release, “G2C-Metadata,” is a plugin specifically designed for WhatsOnChain, facilitating the access and auditing of G2C-based transactions. But what does this mean in simple terms? To better understand why this is important for the greater Metanet vision, I spoke with Gate2Chain Co-Founder Bart Olivares, who broke it all down for us.

Becky Liggero: Thank you so much for sharing your time with us, Bart. In a few sentences, how would you define the Metanet for our readers who are new to the concept?

Bart Olivares: The Metanet protocol was defined in a 2016 paper by nChain. We use it to store information on the blockchain in a directed graph structure, ensuring transparency and data integrity.

BSV isn’t only for payments; it also functions as a timestamp server, which is highly useful for guaranteeing data integrity. Metanet allows us to store information in a structured and immutable manner.

Becky Liggero: Why should developers and early adopters take notice of Metanet structures now and start taking advantage of them?

Bart Olivares: If we want fairer, more efficient, and accountable societies, data integrity is essential, as it is the foundation on which accountability systems should be built.

We live within deeply flawed systems primarily due to a lack of accountability, rooted in part in the absence of data integrity. Establishing global data integrity makes accountability possible with effective accountability systems in place, human incentives shift, driving changes in behavior—and, ultimately, transforming the world.

Becky Liggero: What role does the G2C-Metadata plugin play in helping to spread the adoption of Metanet structures?

Bart Olivares: The G2C Metadata plugin allows anyone to access structured information stored on the blockchain directly from the block explorer. This is why working with a public blockchain is so important, as it enables anyone to check and verify information with the assurance that it is immutable, will always be there, and cannot be changed, manipulated or deleted.

Becky Liggero: The Gate2Chain announcement of G2C-Metadata mentioned a feature, Advanced Authentication with API Key. What does this mean, and why is it important?

Bart Olivares: Just because the blockchain is public doesn’t mean all the information or content you upload must be visible to everyone. In corporate environments, as well as personal ones, some information requires privacy. The Advanced Authentication with API Key feature allows users to control who has access to the content. This is highly useful for companies that need to ensure data integrity while managing access control. For example, companies can grant access to auditors, regulators, law enforcement, or collaborators, ensuring both data integrity and privacy.

Becky Liggero: Can you give us a real-world example of how the G2C-Metadata plugin can be used?

Bart Olivares: This technology is truly universal—it can be applied to track something as simple as food, but it also can be used for cybersecurity, social networks, enterprise management systems, or to ensure accountability in public funds, reshaping entire governments. Its transformative potential knows no bounds.

Becky Liggero: Amazing Bart, thank you so much. Do you have any thoughts you’d like to leave us with today?

Bart Olivares: In summary, this tool is highly powerful for encouraging behavioral change. When people know that there is a lasting record of their actions, visible and verifiable, it encourages them to act more responsibly and think twice about what they do.

This seemingly simple concept directly impacts incentives, pushing us to be more accountable and considerate toward others. As a really wise person once said, freedom requires eternal vigilance, alongside respect for privacy—and Metanet is a powerful tool that allows us to achieve exactly that.

What kind of world would you like future generations to live in?

Becky Liggero: Love the food for thought. Thank you again, Bart. Looking forward to speaking with you again soon!

