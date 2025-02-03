Homepage > News > Business > Gate2Chain as blockchain partner for SmartTZ4Milk project

2025 will be a big year for the BSV blockchain, and I can already feel it. I was in Madrid recently for my first CoinGeek shoot of the year, attending the “Rediscovering Blockchain” event, and the good news is already flowing.

IE University, the BSV Association (BSVA), and Gate2Chain organized the one-day educational experience to highlight blockchain’s true potential and its impact on future systems, governments, and enterprises.

One of the event’s presenters was from Plexus Tech, but his speech was in Spanish, so I could not understand a word. However, during the presentation, one of my Spanish-speaking friends from the BSVA tapped me on the shoulder and whispered, “This is huge!” So I was sure to follow up on what was revealed.

It turns out Plexus Tech, a partner of Gate2Chain, was presenting its involvement in the SmarTZ4Milk project—a smart, traceable, sustainable, and connected dairy value chain—as one of the technology companies.

To give you some background, the SmarTZ4Milk project is set to transform the dairy sector in Europe by harnessing future technology. According to the AMSlab press release, the project will minimize the dairy sector’s impact on the environment, reduce food waste, digitize processes to optimize plants and reduce carbon emissions throughout the value chain without sacrificing milk quality.

In addition to implementing digitization, automation, and sensorization of processes, the project will improve transparency and accessibility to data through traceability, which, of course, is where blockchain comes in.

Now, here’s the exciting part. During the speech, it was also revealed that via Plexus Tech, Gate2Chain will be the blockchain partner for the SmarTZ4Milk project, migrating the initiative from Hyperledger to BSV.

“Plexus Tech is one of the largest IT Consulting companies in Europe, and they are involved in different projects—really big projects—and they presented today their smart milk project, which is a European project of €17 million of budget,” Bart Olivares, CEO of Gate2Chain and BSVA Ambassador, shared with me.

“We are partnering with them in order to provide the integrity for this project, and the expectation of the project is to control and make the traceability of 90% of the total cattle in Europe,” he said.

“It’s starting in Galicia, but moving fully to the whole of Europe and we are really excited because it’s millions of transactions and could be the one of the largest projects in Europe using blockchain for enterprise use, so we are really, really excited about that,” Olivares added.

Olivares confirmed Gate2Chain has already started with the minimum viable product (MVP) and the initial phase has been paid for, with the project moving into full production this coming June. This is a huge, exciting step for the BSV blockchain ecosystem, and I can’t wait to hear more. 2025 is going to be a big year indeed.

