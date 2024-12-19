Homepage > News > Business > Digital Passports made easy for SMEs: Products to tell their story

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Storynvalue.com is a new solution from Gate2Chain aimed at SMEs, making the creation of digital passports for products easy. The solution leaves immutable records on the BSV blockchain, ensuring the creators’ footprints are eternal, transparent and auditable.

“Storynvalue connects physical objects to the digital world. Simply by tapping your phone on a product, you can access its entire story—videos, photos, documents, and more. It opens a window for consumers to discover the story behind each product and its manufacturer,” Gate2Chain Co-Founder & CEO Bart Olivares shared with CoinGeek.

To illustrate the magic behind Storynvalue, Gate2Chain organized an event in Madrid, “Products Tell Their Story,” where six clients showcased their products using the Storynvalue solution.

“As guests walked into the rooms, they were welcomed by hostesses who explained how to approach each object, scan its QR code, and obtain its digital passport. This passport included all the information the business owner wanted to display,” shared Dr. Eva Porras, Education Director of the BSV Association (BSVA), also an attendee on the night.

“For instance, in addition to company history and description of the object, the guests could visualize the block identification number as well as other data pertaining to the transaction and block where the asset had been registered in the blockchain,” she said.

The products on display included jewelry from D’Paz, a company dedicated to jewelry production since 1940, a painting by renowned artist Miguel Caravaca, fashion from designer Cortana, premium olive oil from Sonmo, a luxury handbag made from grape leather by Qosmic Brand and the catering by two-Michelin-star chef Mario Sandoval of Coque.

“For us, transparency is key. With digital passports, our customers can trace the origins of every ingredient, connecting deeply with the authenticity and quality of our dishes. It’s a revolutionary way to enhance trust and enrich their dining experience,” Sandoval shared.

“My art is about storytelling, and blockchain allows me to extend that story. Through digital passports, collectors not only own a unique piece but also access its full history and authenticity. It’s a powerful way to protect and connect with my work,” Caravaca added.

“Our commitment to sustainability drives everything we do, and traceability helps us tell that story. By using Trace, our customers know exactly how our grape-leather bags are made, reinforcing their trust in our brand and values,” said the Qosmic Founder.

The event was designed to make traceability tangible and relevant by featuring real-world examples while strengthening the emotional connection between brands and their customers.

“For a long time, I had wanted to show very common and intuitive use cases of blockchain technology to friends and colleagues of the business and media communities, so that was my key reason for attending,” Porras said.

Alongside Porras, the event was attended by a diverse crowd of professionals, ranging from entrepreneurs, business leaders, tech enthusiasts, Directors of Art Halls and all types of media, including television.

“The result was very positive; the guests gave great feedback on the solution, and now we have other producers interested in adopting the technology,” confirmed Olivares.

When asked how she sees traceability helping brands engage with customers on a deeper level, Claudia Ojeda of Storynvalue said traceability bridges the gap between brands and their customers by providing transparency, authenticity, and storytelling.

“It transforms a product into a narrative, allowing consumers to access the full journey of what they’re purchasing—whether it’s the sustainable process behind a luxury garment, the origin of ingredients in a fine dining dish or the creative story of a unique piece of art,” Ojeda said.

“For brands, traceability is a tool to build trust and loyalty in an era where consumers are more informed and demand accountability. By integrating blockchain-powered digital passports, brands can offer a richer, more meaningful connection with their customers while simultaneously protecting the integrity of their products,” she added.

Olivares also pointed out that traceability is a tribute to creators: when they are no longer here, their story will remain.

To bring this cutting-edge technology closer to people and all types of businesses, Olivares has big plans for 2025 and beyond. He explained how Storynvalue is a solution for SMEs with no code or integration required, while Tracestamp.net, developed in partnership with IBM (NASDAQ: IBM), is a traceability solution tailored to larger enterprises.

“With these two solutions, we can help all kinds of companies or individuals, from painters and small producers of jewelry, food, or fashion, to large corporations. In this sense, we will continue organizing and participating in more events so that people can experience the technology firsthand and see its value,” Olivares confirmed.

“In 2025, we will focus on showcasing and delivering value to our customers. At the end of the day, this is what businesses are looking for—understanding how this technology will bring them value. This is their interest and our focus. We are convinced that this is the right path: focusing 100% on the value provided rather than the technology itself,” he added.

Watch: Digital identity for digital Philippines: Here are some use cases