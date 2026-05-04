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I’ve been to enough of these things to know what they used to smell like.

Not literally. Though if you squinted hard enough at the early conferences, you could still catch a whiff of whatever the guy next to you had been coding in for the previous 72 hours. No, I mean what they felt like. The specific energy of a room full of people who knew they were carrying something dangerous. Something the banks hadn’t figured out yet. Something that, if it worked the way Satoshi described, would blow a hole in the financial system that no amount of lobby money could patch.

That was the promise. That was what people traveled for, argued about, built for.

“Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas 2026” is not that room. The bigger the tent gets, the more you need to ask who’s been let in and what they had to give up to get there.

What happened, year by year

It didn’t happen all at once. It never does.

The early conferences had that underground-show energy. Not professional. Not sponsored by anyone who had a PR firm on retainer. The speakers were developers, cypherpunks, and early adopters who still remembered why they got in. The arguments were real; about block sizes, about scalability, about what kind of world peer-to-peer electronic cash could actually build if people took the whitepaper seriously.

Then came the institutions.

First, it was the hedge funds, circling cautiously, sending junior analysts to figure out if this was a commodity or a currency or a cult. Then it was the venture capital, realizing there was money to be made packaging this rebellion for retail investors. Then it was the ETFs. Then it was the treasury companies… Actual corporations whose entire business model is holding BTC on a balance sheet and watching the number go up while calling themselves “Bitcoin strategy” on CNBC.

And then, at the 2024 conference in Nashville, a former president of the United States walked on stage and told the crowd he would make America a BTC superpower.

That was the moment. If you were paying attention and hadn’t already left the room in your heart, that was when you had to make a choice about what you actually believed.

Because the man who promised to drain the swamp was now keynoting the conference, and the conference was thrilled about it.

Donald Trump discussed crypto at Nashville's Bitcoin 2024 conference.



With a crucial U.S. election ahead, crypto is in the spotlight.



These were his most important and controversial statements🧵



(1/9) pic.twitter.com/5z1Vnrwajo — StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinum_) July 28, 2024

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The oldest story in rebellion

Here’s the thing about revolutionary energy: it doesn’t die when the establishment crushes it. It dies when the establishment buys it.

You want a historical precedent? Let me tell you about punk rock.

In 1976, the Sex Pistols played a club in London to about 50 people, and half of them started bands the next week. The Clash, the Ramones, the Buzzcocks. They were all built on one shared premise: the music industry had bloated and disconnected from anything real, and the only honest response was to pick up a guitar you didn’t know how to play and make noise at it until something true came out.

Anti-commercial by design. Anti-establishment by necessity.

By 1979, the major labels were signing punk bands. By 1994, Green Day won a Grammy. By the 2000s, Hot Topic was selling pre-ripped punk T-shirts to 14-year-olds in suburban Ohio.

Nobody destroyed punk from the outside. The establishment gave it a bigger stage, signed it to a label, put it on MTV, and let it keep screaming about something. As long as it screamed where the cameras were pointing and never said anything that scared anyone with a net worth above seven figures, anyway.

The rebellion became an aesthetic. The aesthetic became a product. The product got sold back to the people who were supposed to be rebelling.

That is a precise description of what is happening to “Bitcoin Conference” and the broader BTC ecosystem.

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The treasury company con

What’s on stage in Las Vegas?

The people who used to claim they cared about peer-to-peer electronic cash are running treasury companies. Full stop. Michael Saylor rebranded MicroStrategy as “Strategy” (NASDAQ: MSTR), which operates as a company whose entire thesis is buying BTC and holding it, not using it as cash, not building on it, not making it more functional as a payment system. Just holding. Speculating. Waiting for the number to go up.

🔥 BIG: Michael Saylor says the endgame is to drive Bitcoin to $10M a coin and make Bitcoin a $200T network until it grows higher. pic.twitter.com/R7eblx40hk — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) April 29, 2026

That is not peer-to-peer electronic cash. That is a hedge fund in a hoodie, which might actually be a good name for a punk band led by Jack Mallers…

🚨JACK MALLERS LIVE FROM BITCOIN LAS VEGAS:



“Perfect money is money nobody can print, debase, censor, or confiscate.” ₿ pic.twitter.com/wp9zOI1N8q — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) April 29, 2026

And these are the people on stage. Not because they built anything. Not because they advanced the protocol. Because they accumulated the most coins and have the biggest Bloomberg terminal.

Meanwhile, the White House officers who show up to these events are the same people who’ve spent careers building the regulatory infrastructure that BTC was supposed to route around. They are not here because they had a change of heart about financial surveillance. They are here because BTC got big enough that they had to get in front of it, redirect it, and make sure it ended up somewhere they could control.

The central bankers studying “Bitcoin policy” aren’t converts. They’re containment specialists.

The conference that used to ask “how do we free the world from central banking?” is now proudly hosting the people whose entire career is ensuring that central banking survives every challenge it faces.

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What BSV is and isn’t

The world has said a lot of things about BSV. Most of it isn’t true. Some of it is unfair. A good chunk of it comes from people with financial interest in making sure the original Bitcoin design never gets a fair hearing.

But the one thing nobody can say with a straight face is that we sold out.

We don’t have a White House strategy. We’re not hosting Treasury officials on stage and calling it a win for freedom. We don’t have ETF sponsors or treasury company evangelists or former intelligence community members giving keynotes about how government adoption of Bitcoin is good, actually.

We have a protocol that is trying to do what the whitepaper said. Peer-to-peer electronic cash. Scalable. Usable. Not a store of value for billionaires. Not a speculative asset for pension funds. Electronic cash. For actual transactions. Between actual people.

That is not a winning brand in a world where “number go up” is the entire value proposition. I know that. The BSV community knows that. We live with it every day.

But there is a difference between losing the popularity contest and losing your soul. And some of us decided a long time ago that we’d rather be wrong and honest than rich and captured.

If Bitcoin Conference would cut out the middle man on all their speakers, we could just get the story straight from the guy who bought all the devs, infrastructure and influencers in the BTC space.



I’d love to hear Jeffrey’s stories about Adam Back from the island! pic.twitter.com/JxaGHwRBYl — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) April 28, 2026

Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas 2026 is a beautiful, expensive, well-catered funeral for what Bitcoin was supposed to be. The flowers are gorgeous. The guest list is impressive. The keynotes will be professionally lit and streamed to millions of viewers.

But the body in the casket is the peer-to-peer dream that got hijacked by exactly the kind of people it was built to replace.

Say what you want about BSV. The world certainly does.

Just don’t call us sell-outs.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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