The history of computing shows that scale always follows demand.

Networks grow because people need them, and entrepreneurs build for those needs. BSV is no different. It will not become the ledger of choice by slogan alone; it will become indispensable when thousands of applications and millions of daily users require its throughput. With the release of Teranode, a complete rewrite of the BSV node software designed for horizontal scaling via modular microservice architecture, the network now has the capacity to process more than a million transactions per second—at least, in theory!

The question is whether we will give it the reasons to do so and actually push the limits of the new implementation of the Bitcoin protocol. We need to be pushed, maybe even dragged, onto the battlefield of commercial demand to take the next steps to our victory.

Teranode is here, so open the doors

Teranode is no longer a prototype; it is live. The testing program has demonstrated that it can handle 1 million transactions per second across geographically distributed clusters on the testnet, and it is designed to scale beyond the combined capabilities of Visa (NASDAQ: V) and Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) on the mainnet. Now the BSV community must do what open‐source communities do best: break it, fix it, break it again, and make it better with every iteration.

This might be hard. It might be brutal, even. However, we need to get to work now so that we can build up our experience. When the real demand arrives, we will be the only veterans who know how to win.

Read the source, run it on your own machines, and file issues. Generate realistic loads to simulate real-world usage. Submit pull requests to address performance bottlenecks and implement security hardening. We need veteran distributed-systems engineers who have designed at scale: people who can profile network IO, optimise concurrency, and locate race conditions. Early testing proves throughput, but real-world workloads, such as distributed micro-payments, IoT bursts, and global order books, will reveal what needs to be tweaked.

GorillaPool is proud to have contributed code to the reference client. We shipped pull requests that improve things on the P2P network, and we are working on more. These are small steps. The real work begins when dozens of independent eyes review, refactor, and extend the new node client. Miners like GorillaPool and TAAL will operate Teranodes to harden them in production, but they cannot be the sole custodians. If you are a Go engineer with experience at Antpool, Foundry, F2pool, or other serious players, we need you to get involved now before Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta (NASDAQ: META), or any other commercially focused player of the non-blockchain data economy outcompete us all!

Remember how this started

In Bitcoin’s earliest days, Satoshi Nakamoto did not build in isolation. He reached out to engineers with big‐system experience. One of them was Mike Hearn, a Google veteran. In their correspondence, Satoshi explained that Bitcoin could scale larger than the Visa network with existing hardware. That idea: that simple software could be horizontally scaled to process global payment volumes, captured imaginations. It sparked scaling conversations that migrated from the chain that retained the BTC ticker to BCH and then ultimately to BSV. Yet somewhere along the way, so many of us lost our appetite for infrastructure innovation. The release of Teranode is an invitation to recapture that spirit within the open-source blockchain community. It is time again to engage engineers who have run message buses, flexible databases, and servers at massive scale and to bring their wisdom to the protocol. It is time again to engage engineers who have run message buses, flexible databases, and servers at massive scale and to bring their wisdom to the protocol.

Infrastructure needs fresh talent

A reliable network is more than throughput figures. It is tested, reviewed, and secured by people who understand concurrency, resource exhaustion, and adversarial behavior. The BSV community needs:

Code reviewers: experienced engineers to audit Teranode’s microservices and dependencies. A second or third set of eyes will catch race conditions and memory leaks before attackers do.

experienced engineers to audit Teranode’s microservices and dependencies. A second or third set of eyes will catch race conditions and memory leaks before attackers do. Performance engineers: specialists who can design benchmarking harnesses, simulate bursts, and tune CPU, memory, and network parameters for maximum throughput.

specialists who can design benchmarking harnesses, simulate bursts, and tune CPU, memory, and network parameters for maximum throughput. Reliability experts: operators who live and breathe uptime. Help design redundancy and failover strategies. Investigate methods for maintaining Teranodes under heavy load and in the presence of network partitions.

operators who live and breathe uptime. Help design redundancy and failover strategies. Investigate methods for maintaining Teranodes under heavy load and in the presence of network partitions. Security auditors: professionals who examine cryptographic handling, network protocols, and attack vectors. Our history with large blocks and micropayments demands robust defences.

Without this fresh blood, the network will stagnate. With it, the network will thrive.

Build the middleware and indexers

A scalable node is necessary but not sufficient. To create demand, we need middleware layers that connect the base chain to user‑facing services:

Overlay connectors: build libraries that link Teranode to overlay networks and maintain transaction ordering across multiple channels.

build libraries that link Teranode to overlay networks and maintain transaction ordering across multiple channels. Token indexers: design services that monitor and index Ordinal inscriptions and BSV21 tokens so that applications can query balances, burns, and emissions in real time.

design services that monitor and index Ordinal inscriptions and BSV21 tokens so that applications can query balances, burns, and emissions in real time. Event buses: create message queues that publish transaction events to subscribing services, enabling immediate reactions (e.g., crediting user wallets or triggering micro‑services) without polling.

create message queues that publish transaction events to subscribing services, enabling immediate reactions (e.g., crediting user wallets or triggering micro‑services) without polling. Data services: develop high‑performance databases and APIs that store metadata using BitcoinSchema.org definitions. Provide easy access to archives of transactions, documents, and audit trails.

If you are comfortable with Kafka, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, Postgres, RocksDB, or high-velocity logging, this is your chance to build lots of missing pieces.

Applications that only BSV can power

Real demand comes from products that people use and pay for. BSV’s unique strengths (negligible fees, high throughput, reliable settlement) enable applications that cannot run on other blockchains without crippling costs. Here are two examples:

Micropayment streaming: imagine a global video or music platform where every second you watch or listen triggers a micro‑payment to the creator. Fees must be thousandths of a cent; settlement must be immediate and final. Only BSV’s throughput and low fees make this feasible. A developer could build a streaming site where viewers pay per second and artists receive earnings instantly. The same mechanism could power pay‑per‑article journalism or pay‑per‑API calls for machine learning models.

imagine a global video or music platform where every second you watch or listen triggers a micro‑payment to the creator. Fees must be thousandths of a cent; settlement must be immediate and final. Only BSV’s throughput and low fees make this feasible. A developer could build a streaming site where viewers pay per second and artists receive earnings instantly. The same mechanism could power pay‑per‑article journalism or pay‑per‑API calls for machine learning models. Real‑time supply chain: a logistics network that records every sensor reading, handoff, and compliance check on chain. Each event writes a transaction; each query returns deterministic proof of location, temperature, or custody. Thousands of sensors and dozens of intermediaries generate millions of transactions daily. BSV’s high TPS and low fees allow this data to be recorded without batching or off‑chain trust. Enterprises could integrate with this system and pay by volume, enabling new transparency and reducing insurance costs.

These are not fantasies. They are plausible businesses if developers seize the opportunity.

Go to market two ways

Achieving adoption requires two complementary strategies:

Enterprise deals: approach industries that need high‑scale blockchains: finance, logistics, gaming, media, remittance, IoT… Demonstrate how BSV’s throughput and finality solve their problems and reduce costs. Structure pilots, measure key metrics, then close production deals. Enterprise adoption is slow, but each contract can bring millions of transactions. Acquisition‑target startups: build products that solve consumer problems and make money, then design them to be bought by companies like Meta, X, Google, or PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). When an acquirer acquires your app, the BSV infrastructure accompanies it. This is how BSV can enter the mainstream: not by convincing big companies to adopt blockchain ideology, but by selling them profitable or at least disruptive businesses already running on BSV.

Both tracks matter. Enterprise deals provide steady volume and credibility, while acquisitions provide explosive growth when they occur.

GorillaPool’s commitments

Over the past six months, GorillaPool has reorganized to meet the demands of a scaled‑up network. We increased our hash power, improved interconnectivity with peers, and expanded our client services. We updated GorillaPool.io for our hashing partners and GorillaPool.com for prospects and people who want to learn. Our engineers have submitted meaningful pull requests to the Teranode repository, focusing on block propagation and transaction validation improvements. We intend to continue contributing code and reviews. We are in the final stages of implementing GorillaNode, our end-to-end Node, Pool, JungleBus, and Data Indexers solution, which we needed to engineer for the Teranode era.

We are also building GorillaCloud: an application hosting platform co‑located with our mining infrastructure. By placing servers in the same data farms as our nodes, we reduce latency and remove dependency on the public internet for mission‑critical services. Applications hosted on GorillaCloud will have direct access to node data and can run at microsecond latencies. We invite developers to test their products on our network and provide feedback.

However, this article is NOT an ad for GorillaPool. This is me challenging you to play to win, to invest as if the future depends on it, and to work with us or compete with us to make BSV more desirable for everyone on earth to use.

What to do this week

The call to action is simple. Pick your lane and take one concrete step:

Infrastructure companies and developers

Download and run Teranode from the public repository. Stress test it with your own transaction generators. File bug reports and suggest performance improvements. Submit a small pull request! Even a documentation fix helps. Build a proof‑of‑concept app that uses BSV micropayments (e.g., a pay‑per‑tweet service or sensor logger). Deploy it on testnet or mainnet.

Middleware builders

Design and document a connector between Teranode and an overlay service. Prototype a token indexer using JungleBus to track BSV21 token movements or BitcoinSchema data. Stand up an event bus for BSV transaction notifications and open it to developers.

Founders

Identify a real‑world problem that requires high‑frequency micro‑transactions or deterministic data. Draft a business plan leveraging BSV’s strengths. Start building an MVP. Use GorillaCloud for hosting to test near‑node latency. Talk to VCs or angel investors about acquisition targets and investment strategies.

BD/Sales

Make a list of enterprise verticals where high throughput and low fees are pain points. Reach out to decision makers with targeted case studies. Forge relationships with integration partners in payments, logistics or gaming to bundle BSV services into larger offerings. Arrange introductions between your portfolio startups and infrastructure providers like WhatsOnChain/TAAL, GorillaPool and others to discuss infrastructure needs.

The time is now

We have spent years talking about scaling, figuring out “how,” and working on testnet and implementation attempts. The release of Teranode means we can stop talking about the node and start building the next layer, kicking off our businesses!

The capacity is there; the opportunity is there. What remains is our willingness to create demand for it and to meet that demand with robust infrastructure. BSV can become the backbone of all global micropayments and data services, not by proclamation, but by implementation. The next wave of innovation will come not from slogans, but contracts and companies that take advantage of the network’s unique capabilities. History shows that those who build during transitions become the leaders of the next era. The time is now, and I will personally drag us into the battle by myself if I have to. But I want us to do it together.

Let’s make it happen!

