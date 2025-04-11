Homepage > News > Business > Why blockchain isn’t broken—the business models are

The blockchain, Bitcoin’s beating heart, is often blamed when crypto projects falter or adoption stalls. Critics point to slow transactions, high fees, or energy use and declare the tech itself flawed.

However, the blockchain isn’t broken; the business models built on it often are. The technology works as intended; it’s the human layer that’s misfiring.

The blockchain’s promise holds steady

At its core, blockchain is a decentralized ledger, secure, transparent, and immutable. It’s not perfect: base-layer transactions on the BTC blockchain can be sluggish (about seven per second), and fees spike during congestion pricing out most people in the digital economy. Yet solutions like the Lightning Network allegedly prove BTC can scale when paired with smart engineering. The bolted on side network tech allegedly delivers on its promise of trustless, censorship-resistant value transfer. So why the griping?

Business models miss the mark

The real culprits are the shaky ventures layered atop blockchains. Take the 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) boom. Thousands of startups raised billions on whitepapers promising “blockchain everything,” from decentralized cat apps to tokenized real estate. Most flopped, not because blockchain failed, but because their models were unsustainable. They chased hype over utility, burning cash on marketing while delivering little value. Even today, many digital asset businesses lean on speculation pump-and-dump tokens or non-fungible token (NFT) fads rather than solving real problems. Contrast this with Bitcoin itself. Its “business model” is simple: be a scarce, Contrast this with Bitcoin itself. Its “business model” is simple: be a scarce, reliable store of value and a payment rail . No CEO, no ad budget, just code and incentives. It thrives because it aligns with blockchain’s strengths. Meanwhile, companies bolting blockchain onto centralized databases or pointless use cases dilute its power and invite failure.

Misaligned incentives

Energy use is another scapegoat. Block reward mining guzzles power, sure, but that’s a feature of its security, not a flaw. The problem arises when businesses exploit this narrative for clout, like greenwashing schemes that tack “eco-friendly blockchain” onto dubious projects.

Or consider decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms that collapse under bad debt; blockchain faithfully records every transaction; it’s the reckless lending models that implode.

The fix is in the vision

Blockchain doesn’t need a reboot; it needs builders who get it. Projects like stablecoins pegged to real-world assets (RWAs) show what’s possible when the model matches the tech: fast, cheap, and useful.

Businesses must stop treating blockchain as a buzzword and start leveraging its trustless core for things people actually need: cross-border payments, supply chain tracking, or digital identity.

Conclusion

The blockchain isn’t broken. It’s a rock-solid foundation. What’s crumbling are the flimsy business models that misunderstand or misuse it. Bitcoin proves the tech works when the vision aligns. The sooner entrepreneurs ditch the get-rich-quick schemes and build for reality, the sooner blockchain’s potential shines through. Blame the architects, not the blueprint.

