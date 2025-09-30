Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser

I have had several of these ideas floating around in my head for years, and I’m going to start sharing them with entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Teranode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone!

Some of these ideas exist in various capacities across Metanet Browser by Project Babbage, Metalens by Luke Rohenaz, Bottle Browser by Unwriter, Twetch, Treechat, and Brave Browser. What I haven’t seen is full integration, which I think is key, and I believe there are also some novel ideas below which nobody has touched on yet.

Modern browsing remains anchored to a model that treats users as products and expects them to trade privacy for access. Yet the promise of the Metanet (a world where data is owned, payments flow freely, and infrastructure scales on Bitcoin) demands a portal designed for it. A Web3 Browser (I’m calling it Web3 Browser™ in the article, but it probably deserves a more fitting name) built natively on BSV can unify the open Web with the Bitcoin economy, weave micropayments into every page, and invite builders to create richer, more private experiences. Timing matters: as decentralized apps proliferate and blockchains scale, a BSV-first browser makes Web3 accessible without compromising the ease of Web2.

What Web3 Browser is

Web3 Browser is more than a place to view websites. It is a privacy‑first browser that speaks both HTTP and Bitcoin protocols (like Bitcoin Schema), delivering the entire open Internet and on‑chain Metanet seamlessly. Built around an integrated BSV-native wallet, it turns every page into an economic surface: tipping a post on X, paying to comment in a layer above the content, archiving content to the blockchain like a decentralized Internet Archive, or subscribing to an on-chain feed becomes one-click actions integrated into the user interface.

Commentary overlays sit alongside any URL, anchored to the hash of the content, so discourse travels with the page and can’t be censored by anyone. Crucially, it integrates identity through Sigma Protocol, BSV’s revocable credential system, making login and identities secure and composable. The result is a unified browsing experience where the economics of content consumption and creation are native, not bolted on, and ripe for exploitation.

Learning from today’s best ideas

Mainstream Web3 experiments show what works and what doesn’t. The Brave browser demonstrates how a built-in wallet streamlines access to decentralized applications: the company notes that wallets are more than just storage; they serve as a “digital passport and wallet in one.” By making wallet login the default, Brave bypasses brittle username/password systems, predatory “login with X, Facebook and Google” honeypots, and it keeps credentials client‑side.

This model also reduces credential reuse, which is a huge problem for security. Centralized databases often leak passwords, whereas Web3 browsers place the login mechanism inside the wallet, under the user’s control. Brave highlights the risks of extension-based wallets, such as spoofed versions that can trick users, and advocates for native wallet integration. It further pairs wallet capabilities with privacy features, including tracker blocking, fingerprinting protection, and built-in VPN and Tor options. These lessons inform our design: avoid extensions, enforce privacy by default, and integrate the wallet deeply into the browser. Unfortunately, Brave leverages unscalable blockchains, which limit its ability to create abundance on the network and primarily restrict its novelty to client-side key use while interacting almost entirely with the current open Internet. Still cool, but not revolutionary.

The Web3 Browser adapts these ideas to BSV by replacing generic, agnostic crypto wallets with 1Sat Ordinals tokens, using Sigma for identity instead of MetaMask, and extending privacy through BSV Overlays and the VPN Token overlay network for transport.

Where Brave stops at connecting to dApps, the Web3 Browser builds an entire Metanet stack utilizing a Metanetwork that can only be accessed because of the power of a scalable blockchain and a browser engineered to leverage it.

Core pillars on BSV

Identity & Reputation — Sigma: Sigma provides revocable, hierarchical credentials. Users hold keys that attest to roles such as reader, creator, or curator. Each action (posting, tipping, moderating) is signed, and attestations can be upgraded or revoked. Curators earn a reputation for high‑signal threads; creators build an on‑chain profile; readers accrue good‑citizen points by tipping and reporting spam. Because credentials are stored in the wallet, there is no password reuse and no phishing; Sigma credentials can be rotated or burned when compromised.

Payments — 1Sat/BSV21: Micropayments are native. Every view, tip, comment, or archive triggers a small payment using BSV or a token (like MNEE) issued using the BSV21 protocol, a fungible overlay on satoshis. Session channels enable the batching of dozens of interactions into a single settlement, allowing for streaming with pay-as-you-go access. On‑chain receipts record each payment; creators receive funds instantly, and viewers can see proof of payment. Price quotes appear in USD but settle in the currency the user prefers to use, thereby insulating them from volatility.

Data Model — BitcoinSchema.org: Web3 Browser content adheres to standard schemas:

Tip —records the sender, receiver, amount, and context (URL hash).

—records the sender, receiver, amount, and context (URL hash). ArchiveReceipt —a proof that a URL and optional screenshot are hashed and stored; includes timestamp, payor, and digest.

—a proof that a URL and optional screenshot are hashed and stored; includes timestamp, payor, and digest. UrlThread —aggregates comments attached to a URL hash, referencing parent threads and including pricing for replies.

—aggregates comments attached to a URL hash, referencing parent threads and including pricing for replies. CreatorProfile —holds Sigma keys, display name, stake level, and revenue splits.

—holds Sigma keys, display name, stake level, and revenue splits. QoSReport—records network latency and reliability metrics for overlay hops. All schemas are versioned and discoverable via BitcoinSchema.org, promoting interoperability across apps.

Indexing — JungleBus: On‑chain objects are only useful when discoverable. JungleBus is a BSV overlay engine optimized for high throughput; it watches the blockchain for Tip, ArchiveReceipt, or UrlThread records and serves them to the browser. Users can search by URL hash, creator address, or topic. Indexers bridging JungleBus and Web3 Browser can earn fees proportional to the data served. Transport — BSV Overlays + VPN Token: Traffic moves over Traffic moves over BSV Overlays —paid tunnels that hide metadata and rotate routes. The VPN Token incentivizes relay nodes: users pay in BSV21 for bandwidth; nodes stake to join and earn tokens by forwarding packets. This reduces correlation attacks and ensures reliable access even when traditional networks censor. Overlay quality is reported on‑chain via QoSReport objects, enabling automatic routing to high‑quality peers.

Native AI – BSV Overlays + COMP Token: Instead of having a Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) integration for search, COMP Token overlay network allows high power computation of a native, local AI model that can offer comprehensive, pay-per-use AI that doesn’t need to call out to OpenAI or Grok (although it can do that too,) and allows the computation of responses to happen on a distributed network for privacy, censorship resistance and speed.

Scale — Teranode: Teranode, BSV’s horizontally scalable architecture, processes millions of transactions per second with full settlement under ten minutes. It can sustain a web‑scale browser where every interaction generates a transaction. Combined with sub‑cent fees, Teranode allows tipping a fraction of a cent for a comment or paying pennies to archive a page, enabling these novel business models.

Monetized social everywhere (Browser‑native)

The Web3 Browser embeds social and economic functions into every page. A Tip button appears beside the address bar; clicking it prompts the wallet to send a small amount of BSV or BSV21 tokens to the page creator. The Archive button records the URL hash and, optionally, a screenshot or browsable HTML file; this proves a page existed at a point in time and pays the archiver a small fee when others retrieve it. A Commentary overlay floats on the page when enabled. Comments are bound to the URL hash via UrlThread objects and signed with Sigma credentials. Pricing deters spam: leaving a comment costs a few cents; replying costs more; long threads require a refundable deposit. Creators can set premium options: pay to access exclusive posts, pay more to comment, or split revenue with curators who drive traffic.

Back to the top ↑

Metanet Mode: Content you can’t see in legacy browsers

Switching to Metanet Mode turns the browser into a native BSV dApp (or Bapp) platform. Here, pages are not fetched via HTTP but assembled from on‑chain data using Bitcoin Schema objects. Users can browse decentralized exchanges, lending markets, media libraries, private social networks, and encrypted chats entirely on the blockchain. STORM Token powers durable storage of large files; COMP network provides distributed AI search and inference on private data; MNEEgram offers P2P liquidity for payments and stablecoins; VPN Token secures transport of all of it with above-military-grade privacy.

Legacy browsers cannot resolve these BSV URIs or handle micropayment handshakes, making Metanet Mode a walled garden of high‑privacy, high‑functionality content. Users toggle between modes as easily as switching tabs.

Modes of Use

Private Web2: The default mode uses BSV Overlays and VPN Token to proxy traditional websites. Users gain tracker blocking and route rotation similar to Brave’s privacy features, but payments remain optional. Integrated Web2/Web3: In this hybrid mode, the browser loads regular websites and overlays BSV features. When visiting a blog, you can tip the author; on a forum, you can pay to comment. You can also archive any URL, creating a verifiable record. Pure Web3 Metanet: The browser uses JungleBus to discover and render BitcoinSchema objects, with micropayments required to access Bapps, APIs, or premium content. This mode showcases the full power of BSV, as well as the series of tokens and overlays (MNEEgram, COMP, STORM, VPN) working together.

Call to builders

The Web3 Browser is an invitation to build the next Web.

By leveraging Bitcoin Schema to describe objects, JungleBus to discover them, and 1Sat/BSV21 for micropayments, developers can create experiences where users own their data and pay creators directly. Connect to MNEEgram for liquidity, COMP for private computation, STORM for storage, and VPN Token for secure transport.

Join us in turning the Metanet from a vision into a usable, open platform. The tools exist; the primitives are ready. Now it’s up to builders to make the web more private, resilient, and abundant.

