Homepage > News > Business > This Week in AI: Is OpenAI creating a social media platform?

Is OpenAI Building a Social Media Platform?



It’s rumored that OpenAI is developing its own social media platform. According to a report from The Verge, the prototype focuses on generative artificial intelligence (AI) image creation and includes a feed-like social component.

This sounds like the OpenAI team is trolling Elon Musk—the owner of X (formerly Twitter)—an individual who has been giving the company trouble by way of his lawsuit against them.

Although the rumor has not been confirmed by the company, back in March, Sam Altman, the founder and CEO of OpenAI, tweeted about building a social platform in response to Meta’s moves in the AI space:

ok fine maybe we'll do a social app https://t.co/663VkHN4qB — Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2025

Beyond the possibility that the company is just trolling Elon, X, and xAI, there are legitimate reasons for an AI company to launch a social media platform. AI companies with access to social media platforms through partnerships or in-house ownership have several advantages. Social platforms generate constant, real-time streams of user data, which is invaluable for training models. On top of that, these user-generated data points are proprietary, and oftentimes, the AI companies’ competitors can’t access or use them.

However, the value doesn’t stop at data. It’s also about distribution. If your AI product is integrated into a platform with a billion users, you don’t need to spend on marketing. Instead, you have a built-in distribution channel that guarantees your product will be discovered and used.

It will be interesting to see whether OpenAI actually follows through and launches this rumored platform. I personally am skeptical that users actually want a social network centered around generative AI images. But at the same time, I have seen arguably worse ideas succeed.

Meta AI is training on your public data

This week, Meta (NASDAQ: META) announced that it will begin using public, user-generated content to train the EU version of Meta AI.

“We believe we have a responsibility to build AI that’s not just available to Europeans, but is actually built for them,” said Meta in its official announcement. “That means everything from dialects and colloquialisms to hyper-local knowledge and the distinct ways different countries use humor and sarcasm on our products.”

This comment from Meta highlights an element of AI that doesn’t necessarily get much coverage: localization. Even if the interface looks the same, an AI model trained on American data might not work nearly as well in a European context. Cultural nuances like vocabulary, slang, humor, sarcasm, and tone vary from region to region and even more drastically across different countries and languages.

This brings us to the second layer of Meta’s announcement: the value of personalization. The more these models “know” about you—your habits, history, and preferences—the more useful and relevant they can be. That’s why “memory” features are a big deal in artificial intelligence. Once a chatbot remembers what you like, how you speak, and what you’ve asked it before, its outputs become more tailored to you, leading to a better user experience. All of this comes just a month after All of this comes just a month after Meta AI finally launched in the EU —18 months behind its U.S. launch. The company claims the delay came from trying to navigate the EU’s strict data protection and privacy laws.

Nvidia to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure

The trend of massive investment in AI infrastructure continues, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announcing plans to build out AI infrastructure in the U.S. that could be worth as much as $500 billion over the next four years.

That investment includes bringing the production of its Blackwell AI chips into the United States, manufacturing in its Phoenix factory, and expanding supercomputer manufacturing operations in Texas.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The company line is that this move is meant to meet rising demand, create thousands of jobs, and drive “trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades.” But under the hood, this is likely more about politics than demand planning.

This announcement comes just days after the White House introduced sweeping tariffs on any country with its own tariffs against the U.S. These tariffs can destroy margins and make doing business difficult for many companies that manufacture overseas.

So while Nvidia is talking about “meeting demand,” what they’re really doing is reacting to tariffs; aligning themselves with the White House’s “America First” economic stance likely secures them favorable treatment and keeps them out of the tariff crosshairs.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch Alex Ball on the future of tech: AI development and entrepreneurship