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I watched gold rip to $5,090 an ounce in February while BTC cratered alongside the Nasdaq. Same week. Same tariff announcement. Same 15% global levy from the White House. Gold did what gold has done for 5,000 years. BTC did what a leveraged tech stock does.

And nobody on BTC Twitter wanted to talk about it.

For over a decade, the pitch has been simple: BTC is digital gold. It is the uncorrelated asset. When the world burns, your BTC goes up while everything else goes down. This was the entire selling point to institutional allocators and retail speculators who wanted asymmetric upside with downside protection.

The data says the pitch was always a lie, or, at best, a hope that never materialized into reality despite a trillion dollars in institutional capital pouring into the space.

The numbers don’t care about your thesis

During the April 2025 tariff shock, BTC’s correlation to the S&P 500 hit 0.73. Its correlation to the Nasdaq hit 0.76. For context, a correlation of 1.0 means two assets move in perfect lockstep. A decade ago, BTC’s correlation to equities sat around 0.15. It was genuinely uncorrelated.

That was 2015. By April 2025, those two assets moved nearly in lockstep during every selloff.

Year-to-date through April 2025, gold was up 16%. The S&P 500 was down 14%. BTC was down 14%. Same number. Same direction. BTC tracked the stock market almost perfectly, on the way down, while gold did the opposite and climbed higher through the same period of chaos.

Then it got worse. From its October 2025 all-time high of roughly $126,000, BTC dropped 47% to around $67,000 by early March 2026. During that same stretch, gold surged 80% year-over-year to over $5,090 per ounce. Central banks were buying gold at 585 tons per quarter, according to JPMorgan (NASDAQ: JPM). They were not buying BTC. They were selling it. U.S. spot BTC ETFs recorded a net outflow of $66.6 million during the most recent selloff.

Go back further. COVID-19 in February and March 2020: BTC fell 30% while the S&P dropped 34%. In 2022, BTC collapsed 60% while the S&P declined 23%. Every single time the world needed a hedge, BTC performed worse than the thing it was supposed to hedge against.

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BlackRock ate BTC

The reason is structural, and it traces back to a single firm on the corner of 55th and Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

BlackRock‘s (NASDAQ: BLK) iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) controls $91 billion in assets under management. That is 78% market share among U.S. spot BTC ETFs. IBIT alone holds 3.72% of the total BTC supply, making BlackRock one of the largest holders on earth, second only to the coins attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto.

When a single Wall Street firm holds that much of any asset, that asset stops behaving like an alternative and starts behaving like every other product on its balance sheet.

Add Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) and the other corporate treasury plays, and you have an asset class that is now owned, managed, and traded by the same desks that trade Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The same risk models and margin calls. The same algorithmic sell triggers that fire when the VIX spikes above 30.

BlackRock’s own head of digital assets, Robbie Mitchnick, admitted that the leverage on derivatives platforms creates what he called “levered NASDAQ” trading behavior. He said that out loud. The biggest BTC ETF issuer on the planet told you that BTC trades like a levered tech stock, and the market shrugged.

BTC trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When a crisis hits at 2 a.m. on a Saturday, it is the first asset that institutional desks can liquidate to meet margin calls on their equity positions. BTC is the liquidity pool that gets drained to protect the actual hedge, which is the Treasury position or the gold allocation sitting in the same portfolio.

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Even gold is getting pulled into the current

Most commentators stop the analysis at BTC, but the correlation disease has spread well beyond it. The speed of information in 2026 means every asset class reacts to the same headline within minutes. Retail traders on Robinhood ( The speed of information in 2026 means every asset class reacts to the same headline within minutes. Retail traders on Robinhood ( NASDAQ: HOOD ) and eToro ( NASDAQ: ETOR ) can buy gold futures, Bitcoin, and SPY options from their phones before the professional desks finish their morning calls. Asset classes that used to be genuinely uncorrelated are now dragged into the same momentum trades.

Gold fell 3% in the initial April 2025 tariff selloff. Gold. The original safe haven. It recovered quickly because central bank buying created a floor. But the fact that it dipped at all during a geopolitical shock would have been unthinkable 20 years ago. The paper market for gold now moves faster than the physical market, and the same algorithmic traders are running identical risk-off playbooks across every asset class.

Silver has the same problem. So does oil. Everything is increasingly correlated in the short term because the same pool of leveraged, algorithm-driven traders are sitting in every asset class simultaneously, running the same playbooks off the same Bloomberg terminal alerts.

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The exception that proves the rule

There is one place where the old thesis still holds. It is just not the place that BTC maximalists want to look.

In Venezuela, digital asset turnover hit $44.6 billion over the past year, with inflation projected to reach 600% by October 2026. Maduro moved the economy onto stablecoins because the bolivar is worthless. In Nigeria, blockchain transaction volume reached $92.1 billion, with 46% of users now employing digital assets to hedge inflation, up from 29% a single quarter earlier. In Turkey, people pay nearly double the global asking price for digital assets because demand for anything that is not the lira is that desperate.

In these countries, the hedge thesis works. But it works because the people holding these assets are holding them for use, not for speculation. Physical gold coins. “Junk” silver. Actual digital tokens that can be spent at a local merchant or transferred peer-to-peer without touching a centralized exchange.

When the financial system of your country has already collapsed, the asset you hold is only as good as your ability to spend it under pressure.

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The BTC trap

And this is where the BTC thesis collapses entirely for the people who need a hedge the most.

You cannot spend BTC. Not in any practical sense.

BTC processes roughly 7 transactions per second (TPS) on its base layer. A single transaction can cost anywhere from $2 to $60, depending on network congestion. The Lightning Network was supposed to fix this, but after years of development, it remains a niche tool with persistent routing failures and channel liquidity problems that make a 1990s dial-up modem feel reliable. You can hold BTC on a Ledger in your safe. But when you need to buy groceries or pay a border crossing fee during a civil war, that BTC is about as liquid as a certificate of deposit at a bank that just shuttered its doors.

Junk silver, the pre-1965 U.S. dimes, quarters, and half dollars that contain 90% silver, has been the survivalist’s hedge for decades precisely because it is spendable. Everyone recognizes it. It breaks down into small enough denominations for everyday transactions. You do not need an internet connection or a Lightning channel to hand someone a silver quarter.

BSV occupies the same functional space in the digital realm. In May 2025, BSV network processed 152 million transactions in a single 24-hour period at an average fee of $0.00137 per transaction. That is a fraction of a penny. The network sustained 1,800 TPS and hit 8,000 TPS during stress tests. The upcoming Teranode architecture targets over 1 million transactions per second. BSV was built to be spent. It was built to be the peer-to-peer electronic cash that the Bitcoin white paper described. Tokens built on BSV, whether stablecoins or local merchant currencies, inherit that throughput and that fee structure.

When the lights go out, and the paper markets freeze, the only question that matters is “can you use this to buy what you need right now?”

BTC cannot answer that question. Gold coins and BSV can, because one fits in your pocket and the other moves for a fraction of a penny across any internet connection on earth, and that distinction will matter more as the global financial system continues to consolidate every asset class into a single correlated mess.

In the wake of the war with Iran, all the clever hedges went right down with the rest of the economy’s assets: BTC, gold, silver, and most stocks took a dive together. So what is anyone to do?

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The asymmetric hedge is dead. Long live utility.

The financialization of BTC is complete. BlackRock and Strategy did not save BTC. They absorbed it. BTC is now a tech stock with extra volatility and a cult following. It will go up when the Nasdaq goes up. It will crash when the Nasdaq crashes. It will never again be the uncorrelated asset that early adopters believed in, because the structure of its market has permanently changed.

The real hedge against systemic failure is an asset you can hold in your hand or send across the world for a fraction of a penny, one that works when the systems break and does not require BlackRock’s permission to function.

Gold has been that for millennia, and silver for centuries, and Bitcoin, the original protocol, was designed to be that for the digital age.

The tragedy is that BTC abandoned that design in favor of becoming a Wall Street product. The opportunity is that the original design still exists, still works, and still costs less than a penny to use.

Be good to each other. And stop confusing a ticker symbol with a tool for freedom.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author’s views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

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