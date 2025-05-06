Homepage > News > Business > India’s ANRF plans deeptech program for startups, MSMEs

India’s Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the apex body for scientific research in the country, is planning to introduce an initiative titled the “Small Business Deep Tech Innovation” program. Inspired by global best practices, this program is specifically designed to assist startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in advancing their technologies for practical, real-world applications. By providing support for scaling innovative solutions, ANRF aims to foster a robust ecosystem that drives technological growth in the entrepreneurial sector.

In addition, the ANRF will introduce a transformative “Cloud of Research and Innovation Infrastructure” designed to optimize the use of the nation’s research infrastructure, the Ministry said in a statement. This cloud platform will offer deep-tech startups and academic institutions access to underutilized scientific equipment from various research facilities nationwide, enabling them to leverage high-end resources without the need for substantial upfront investment.

Another major initiative under the Foundation’s banner is its “AI-for-Science” program, which seeks to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to model complex scientific equations in fields like physics, chemistry, and biology. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in integrating AI into core scientific research, with the potential to drastically reduce the time required to transition from theoretical discoveries to practical, real-world applications.

By accelerating this process, the AI-for-Science initiative aims to expedite breakthroughs in fundamental scientific domains, creating a ripple effect of innovation across industries.

The ANRF was set up to drive and nurture research and development (R&D) across India, promoting a culture of innovation within universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories. As the country’s apex body for scientific research, ANRF aims to provide strategic direction in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations. With its establishment, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), which was formed by an Act of Parliament in 2008, will now be integrated into ANRF.

In its new role, ANRF will facilitate collaborations between industry, academia, government departments, and research institutions. It will create a dynamic platform that encourages participation from industries and state governments, alongside scientific and line ministries. This integrated approach will help streamline efforts and foster a more collaborative, multi-stakeholder environment for advancing India’s research and innovation ecosystem.

India is actively fostering collaboration across various sectors, driving advancements that span a wide range of industries. From pioneering ocean mining technologies led by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to the establishment of bio-manufacturing hubs by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the country is prioritizing innovative solutions with the potential for far-reaching impact. In addition, India is advancing the development of state-of-the-art semiconductor chips and AI technologies in collaboration with leading semiconductor laboratories. This integrated approach aims to create synergies that not only enhance technological progress but also ensure scalability and long-term sustainability across diverse fields. By aligning these initiatives, India is positioning itself as a global leader in research and innovation, committed to producing solutions that are both cutting-edge and commercially viable.

‘Commercially sustainable ecosystem’

In a joint review meeting of all Science Ministries, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of positioning the newly established ANRF as a key organization for all science ministries and government departments. This is expected to transform India's scientific research and innovation landscape into a collaborative and commercially sustainable ecosystem. Singh also announced that the ANRF is envisioned to lead and facilitate expanded collaborations with private sector stakeholders. At the heart of this transformation lies the goal of creating a unified research strategy that dismantles silos, eliminates duplication, and generates real, scalable benefits for society.

“All the science ministries must work with the intent to deliver market-relevant, public-good products,” Singh said in the statement.

Additionally, he emphasized that the ANRF will function as a coordinating body and play a pivotal role as a catalyst, driving private sector investment and fostering innovation.

In the review meeting, India’s space programme featured prominently. From the recent success of the SPADEX satellite docking to the development of reusable engine technology and advanced space exploration missions, the Department of Space reported rapid strides, including preparations for India’s human spaceflight mission by 2040.

Singh emphasized the significance of projects that deliver clear public benefits, highlighting the CSIR’s HANSA-NG aircraft, the Department of Atomic Energy’s Bharat Small Modular Reactors, and space-based applications as exemplary models of innovation. The HANSA-NG, an indigenously developed two-seater trainer aircraft by CSIR-NAL, has already garnered strong market interest, with 110 orders and plans for production in collaboration with Pioneer Clean Arms Pvt Ltd., the statement informed.

Singh pointed out the project’s potential to reduce India’s reliance on costly foreign pilot training and proposed involving private airlines and aerospace component manufacturers to ramp up production beyond Bengaluru in southern India.

In a similar vein, the Department of Atomic Energy is working on the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR), a 200-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor designed for industrial use and grid-independent power generation.

These projects are prime examples of the kind of innovation that Singh envisions ANRF to foster—initiatives that can be scaled up and replicated to benefit society and drive technological progress.

“The time for working in silos is over. We must institutionalise collaboration and deliver solutions that matter,” Singh said, signalling a new era for India’s science ecosystem, one where policy, private investment, and research institutions converge under the stewardship of ANRF.

