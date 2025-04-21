Homepage > News > Business > Italy, India sign deal for scientific research, quantum, AI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In an attempt to strengthen scientific collaboration between India and Italy, Anna Maria Bernini, Italy’s Minister of University and Research, who was in India recently, held a high-level meeting with Jitendra Singh, India’s Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to bolster cooperation across several cutting-edge scientific fields.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed a mutual commitment to advancing collaborative initiatives in frontier technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology. According to a statement by India’s Ministry of Science & Technology, the discussions underscored the shared interest of both nations in promoting innovation and addressing global challenges through scientific advancement.

“Exchanging MoU of cooperation with Italy’s Minister Ms Anna Maria Bernini. India and Italy to work with a joint commitment to implement the 2025–2027 Executive Programme for Science and Technology Cooperation. Focus on critical tech areas like AI, digitalization and clean energy,” Singh announced in an X post.

Singh highlighted the productive dialogue between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit in Brazil. That meeting resulted in the announcement of a Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025–2029, which lays out a comprehensive roadmap for enhanced cooperation in science and technology.

Building on this strategic alignment, India and Italy formalized their partnership by signing an MoU focused on deepening scientific research ties. The agreement also includes adopting the Executive Programme for Scientific and Technological Cooperation for 2025–2027, which aims to support joint projects in vital technology areas, especially AI and digital innovation.

The MoU is expected to strengthen scientific cooperation between the two countries, promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange between universities, research centres and artistic training. The agreement provides for a series of qualifying actions, including incentives for the mobility of scientists and researchers, promotion of joint research projects on strategic and common themes, and sharing scientific infrastructure.

“Italy’s Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, currently on India visit, called on to discuss bilateral relations between the two nations and explore avenues in advancing joint initiatives in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other emerging sectors. After one to one meeting, Ms Bernini engaged in detailed deliberations, assisted by a high-level delegation accompanying her,” Singh added.

Reiterating India’s dedication to international research partnerships, Singh officially announced the launch of the Indo-Italian Executive Programme of Cooperation (EPOC) for 2025–2027, which was signed on April 10, 2025, during a Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology. Through the EPOC initiative, India and Italy have already collaborated on more than 150 research projects, demonstrating a long-standing and productive partnership in scientific exploration. The The newly launched collaborative programme between India and Italy includes support for ten research mobility projects and ten major joint research initiatives spanning a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines. These efforts reflect a growing commitment to bilateral scientific engagement and innovation, the statement said.

During the high-level meeting, Singh emphasized India’s rapid advancements in key technology domains such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), and biotechnology. He attributed this progress to India’s forward-looking policies and strategic investments, which are positioning the country as a rising global powerhouse in emerging technologies.

The two nations expressed interest in expanding their partnership into emerging domains such as ‘Industry 4.0’ and clean energy solutions. Singh also identified key opportunities for collaboration in academia and industry, particularly through partnerships involving startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both countries.

The statement said that India’s thriving startup ecosystem, now ranking third globally, also featured prominently in the discussions. Singh pointed to the growing number of agro-biotech startups as a sign of this sector’s vitality. Initiatives like the Aroma Mission—often dubbed the “Purple Revolution”—were presented as examples of how innovation is transforming agriculture and floriculture across the country.

He further detailed technology-led programs such as the Soil Health Card scheme and Swamitva Yojana, which have integrated drone technology to revolutionize land management and agriculture practices.

Blending tradition with technology, Singh spoke about the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), a pioneering initiative that preserves and protects India’s ancient wisdom by digitizing it using advanced digital tools—safeguarding valuable traditional knowledge for future generations.

Throughout the meeting, India and Italy reaffirmed their shared commitment to long-standing areas of collaboration, including research on infectious diseases, quantum technologies, green hydrogen, renewable energy, technologies for preserving cultural heritage, and sustainable use of marine resources under the Blue Economy framework.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Demonstrating the potential of blockchain’s fusion with AI