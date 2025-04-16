Homepage > News > Business > India, Chile pledge increased collaboration on digitalization

India and Chile have agreed to improve bilateral cooperation in investment, innovation, and technological advancement, particularly in the fields of information technology and digital services.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font recently met in India and emphasized the need to strengthen their collaboration in the development and implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to make digital tools and services more accessible and inclusive for both individuals and businesses.

“India is ready to share its positive experience with Chile in the areas of digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, space, and more. We see Chile as the gateway to Antarctica. We welcome today’s agreement on the Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in this vital region,” Modi said.

Both countries welcomed ongoing discussions to enable early cooperation in digital payment systems, recognizing the potential for mutual benefits in this rapidly evolving sector. The leaders also pledged to encourage deeper ties between the dynamic startup ecosystems of India and Chile, fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border partnerships.

Additionally, they expressed a strong interest in expediting the finalization of a formal agreement focused on digital transformation. Such an understanding would serve as a framework for enhancing collaboration between the two countries’ technology sectors, facilitating knowledge exchange, joint initiatives, and increased connectivity between their respective digital communities.

“Chile is a valued friend and partner country for India in Latin America. In our discussions today, we identified several new initiatives to further strengthen our cooperation in the coming decade,” Modi stated.

“We welcome the expansion of mutual trade and investment, and we agree that there is untapped potential for further collaboration. Today, we have instructed our teams to initiate discussions on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,” the Prime Minister added.

Boric was in India at Modi’s invitation, according to the India–Chile joint statement. This visit marked the 76th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Chile. Boric was joined by a high-level delegation, including ministers responsible for foreign affairs, agriculture, mining, women and gender equality, and cultures, arts and heritage, along with members of Parliament, senior officials, and a substantial business delegation. This trip represented his first official visit to India, but he had met Modi previously during the G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

Both leaders recognized the strategic importance of critical minerals for emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy transitions. They agreed to accelerate collaboration in exploration, mining, and processing along with research and development to promote investment across the critical mineral value chain for mutual benefit.

“Partnerships in the field of critical minerals will be emphasized. Efforts will be made to establish resilient supply and value chains. In agriculture, we will collaborate to enhance food security by leveraging each other’s strengths,” Modi said.

Digital transformation

Looking ahead, the high-level officials expressed a strong intention to expedite the conclusion of an agreement focused on digital transformation. Such a framework would pave the way for deeper engagement between the two countries’ tech industries, enabling greater cooperation in emerging digital fields and fostering long-term collaboration between their technology communities, the joint statement said.

Modi and Boric recognized the strength and dynamism of their respective nations’ digital and information technology sectors, emphasizing the vast potential for collaboration in these areas. They underscored the importance of identifying areas of convergence to build stronger partnerships, particularly in fostering innovation, expanding digital markets, and facilitating the exchange of cutting-edge technologies.

Both leaders voiced a shared interest in enhancing bilateral investment, encouraging joint ventures, and exploring new opportunities in the rapidly growing IT and digital economy. A key focus of their discussions was the promotion of cooperation in the digital payments landscape, fledgling enterprises, and the development and deployment of DPI, which they viewed as essential tools for broadening access to digital services for citizens and businesses alike.

Chile signs agreement with Karnataka province

Karnataka, a state in southwest India, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with CORFO (Chilean Economic Development Agency) during the Innovation Summit in Bengaluru city, attended by Boric. "With this, Chile will become the first country from Latin America to join our Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) program as a partner country, opening up a tech corridor between Karnataka and Chile. We're also working together on innovation ecosystem linkages, startup and SME programs, and broader technology collaboration, unlocking new opportunities for businesses, startups, and research institutions in both regions," Priyank M Kharge, Karnataka's Information Technology minister, said in a LinkedIn post

The Karnataka-Chile partnership also establishes a framework for collaboration in emerging technologies, startups, research and development, and skill development. The agreement will boost startup market access, facilitate joint research initiatives, enable the sharing of policy best practices, strengthen institutional linkages, and promote investments in key technology areas.

“As part of the Summit, we also witnessed a few presentations by startups from Chile. One of the highlights for me was seeing a former ELEVATE Karnataka winner, who benefitted from our startup grant program, present as part of the Chilean delegation, now tapping into global markets. A proud full-circle moment and a great example of the kind of impact we’re looking to achieve,” Kharge added.

India backs greater Latin American participation in G20

During his week-long India visit, Boric commended India’s impactful leadership during its G20 Presidency, particularly for placing the development agenda at the heart of global discussions. He acknowledged India’s efforts to harness the power of technology to drive inclusive growth, especially through DPI advancement.

In line with the spirit of inclusivity and global cooperation, Modi affirmed India’s commitment to supporting greater participation with Latin America within the G20 framework. He expressed India’s readiness to advocate for the involvement of Chile and other Latin American nations in G20 discussions as guest countries to foster broader representation and deeper engagement across diverse regions, the joint statement stated.

Both leaders noted that under India’s G20 Presidency, significant strides were made in amplifying the Voice of the Global South. They highlighted several key achievements, including the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, the promotion of sustainable lifestyles through the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, progress in strengthening DPI frameworks, the push for reforming Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), and a strong emphasis on women-led development as a driver of inclusive progress.

Cooperation in digital education

Acknowledging the increasing importance of technology-driven education, skills enhancement, and institutional capacity building, India and Chile reiterated their commitment to deepening collaboration in these critical areas. The two countries agreed to promote and support partnerships between EdCIL (India) Limited and major Chilean institutions such as the Council of Rectors of Chilean Universities (CRUCH), the Chilean Ministry of Education, and various technical training centers (CFTs).

This collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in digital education, academic and research exchanges, developing smart learning infrastructure, and implementing vocational training initiatives. By combining their expertise and resources, India and Chile seek to foster innovation, enhance access to quality education, and promote knowledge-sharing that benefits both nations’ education ecosystems.

Efficient energy technologies to tackle climate change

According to the joint statement, Modi and Boric acknowledged the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the shared responsibility of transitioning their economies toward low-emission, climate-resilient futures. Both leaders recognized the urgency of sustainable development and emphasized the need to embrace innovative and environmentally responsible approaches to economic growth.

They expressed a strong commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives by promoting the development and adoption of cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies. Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the leaders underscored the value of deepening joint efforts and investments in key areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage systems, and enhanced energy efficiency measures.

In their discussions, they also pointed to the critical role these technologies play in addressing environmental concerns and driving inclusive economic progress. Both nations aim to stimulate economic activity by investing in sustainable energy solutions, generating employment opportunities, and laying the foundation for a greener, more resilient future. The leaders reaffirmed their intent to work closely together in these domains, leveraging their respective strengths to contribute meaningfully to global climate goals.

“Your [President Gabriel Boric] visit has brought new energy and enthusiasm in our relations. This energy will give new impetus and direction to our bilateral relations as well as to our cooperation in the entire Latin American region,” Modi added.

