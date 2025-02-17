Homepage > News > Business > Modi-Trump strengthen tech ties in AI, semiconductors, quantum

India and the United States of America have launched the U.S.-India TRUST initiative (“Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology”) to drive collaboration across government, academia, and the private sector. The initiative focuses on advancing critical and emerging technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, defense, energy, and space.

The initiative also encourages using verified technology vendors and ensures that sensitive technologies are protected, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The first “crypto” president and the 47th leader of the U.S., Donald Trump, hosted the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for an official working visit in Washington, D.C., on February 13. The two countries have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The leaders announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025.

“We are announcing today [that] the United States and India are joining forces to ensure that artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies are developed by two of the most advanced nations intellectually and otherwise technologically anywhere in the world. There’s nobody very much closer. We have an incredible relationship there and this is where it seems to be heading,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Modi.

“Artificial intelligence [is] a very complex subject, but it seems to be where people want to be and they want to go, and we’re leading right now by a lot. But other people will try to catch us. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to,” Trump said.

Recognizing that developing a robust AI infrastructure requires significant computing power and electricity, Trump said: “We’re going to make tremendous amounts of electricity available. We’re going to let the people that are buying the electricity make their own electric generation plants. We’ve never done this in our country but we’re going to get it done very quickly.”

“We’re calling it a national emergency, and that’s exactly what it is, so we’re going to remain at the top of AI or artificial intelligence, I think for a long time to come. We’re going to be working very closely with India and other countries on that, but right now, we’re the leader by quite a bit,” Trump added.

The discussions between Modi and Trump extend beyond economics, focusing on shaping the future of global influence in the age of artificial intelligence. For the United States, the collaboration with India further strengthens AI supply chains, solidifies technological leadership, and reinforces its strategic ties with a key Indo-Pacific ally. For India, the benefits are multifaceted, encompassing advancements in sovereign AI development, energy infrastructure, and semiconductor technology. This collaboration sets the stage for both nations to play pivotal roles in the emerging technology landscape.

At the same time, acknowledging the strategic importance of critical minerals and semiconductors, the U.S.-India partnership will likely weaken China’s dominance over essential resources. Through the TRUST initiative, the collaboration is expected to transform the U.S.-India relations in AI and semiconductor industries. By co-developing AI processors, both nations will likely decrease their reliance on China, securing more control over these crucial technologies and ensuring a more resilient and independent supply chain.

The US-India roadmap

As part of the TRUST initiative, Trump and Modi pledged to collaborate with U.S. and Indian industries to create a U.S.-India roadmap for accelerating AI infrastructure by the end of the year. This roadmap will identify challenges in financing, building, powering, and connecting large-scale U.S.-origin AI infrastructure in India, outlining milestones and future actions, the joint statement said.

The U.S. and India will collaborate to foster industry partnerships and investments in next-generation data centers, develop and enhance access to AI computing and processors, and drive innovations in AI models and applications to address societal challenges. This partnership will also focus on ensuring necessary protections and reducing regulatory barriers.





“The twenty-first century is a technology-driven century. Close cooperation in the technology sector between countries that believe in democratic values can give new direction, strength and opportunities to the entire humanity,” Modi said during the press conference.

“India and the United States will work together in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, and other technologies,” Modi added.

Trump and Modi also announced the launch of INDUS Innovation, an innovation bridge modeled after the INDUS-X platform. This initiative will strengthen U.S.-India industry and academic partnerships, promote investments in space, energy, and emerging technologies, and help both nations maintain leadership in innovation to address 21st-century challenges. The leaders also committed, under the TRUST initiative, to develop trusted and resilient supply chains, including for semiconductors.

The leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between U.S. and Indian scientific communities, announcing a new partnership between the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Indian Anusandhan National Research Foundation to research critical and emerging technologies. This builds on existing collaborations between the U.S. National Science Foundation and various Indian science agencies, enabling joint research in semiconductors, connected vehicles, machine learning, next-gen telecommunications, intelligent transportation systems, and future biomanufacturing.

According to the joint statement, the leaders are committed to intensifying efforts to address export controls, boost high-tech trade, and reduce barriers to technology transfer between the U.S. and India while ensuring technology security. Trump and Modi also agreed to collaborate in tackling unfair practices by third parties that exploit the overconcentration of critical supply chains.

Recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals for emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing, India and the U.S. will enhance collaboration in research, development, and investment across the critical mineral value chain, including through the Mineral Security Partnership, of which both nations are members. Both countries have pledged to intensify efforts in exploring, beneficiating, processing, and advancing recycling technologies for critical minerals.

The two leaders also introduced a new initiative—the “U.S.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century”, designed to drive transformative change in key areas of cooperation. Trump and Modi committed to a results-oriented agenda, with initial outcomes expected this year, to showcase the trust and mutual benefit of their partnership.

“The friendship between the United States and India is the strongest I believe it’s ever been. I think our relationship is the best it’s ever been between two leaders of the two countries and it’s an honor to say that,” Trump said.

“There is truly a special bond between the United States and India…the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy…and today the Prime Minister and I are announcing a framework to strengthen those ties even further economically. The U.S-India COMPACT for the 21st century is a historic initiative that will deepen every aspect of our partnership and our friendship,” Trump added.

