Homepage > News > Tech > India launches first full-stack quantum computing system

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

India has unveiled its first full-stack quantum computing system, marking a major milestone in its quest to become a global leader in advanced scientific research and cutting-edge technology. This underscores the nation’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of deep science and developing transformative deep-tech innovations. By establishing a comprehensive

quantum computing infrastructure—from hardware to software—India is positioning itself at the forefront of the next technological revolution.

“Bangaluru-based QpiAI, one of the eight startups selected under the National Quantum Mission, coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), announced the launch of one of India’s most powerful quantum computers featuring 25 superconducting qubits, on the occasion of World Quantum Day,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

QpiAI-Indus, India’s first full-stack quantum computing system, integrates cutting-edge quantum hardware, scalable control systems, and optimized software to enable transformative hybrid computing. It combines advanced quantum processors, next-generation Quantum-HPC software platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered quantum solutions.

The National Quantum Mission (NQM), backed by a budget of Rs 6,003.65 crore (about $735 million), aims to position India as a global leader in quantum research and innovation. Approved by the Union Cabinet on April 19, 2023, the mission will be implemented over an eight-year period, from 2023–2024 through 2030–2031, reflecting the government’s commitment to embrace cutting-edge technological advancements.

“On this World Quantum Day (April 14), QpiAI is thrilled to announce the launch of QpiAI-Indus, India’s most powerful quantum computer featuring 25 superconducting qubits, with an ambitious roadmap to scale up to 128 NISQ qubits within the next two years and 100 logical qubits by 2030,” the company said in an X post.

This breakthrough positions QpiAI as a leader in advancing deep-science and deep-tech innovations across sectors like life sciences, drug discovery, materials science, mobility, logistics, sustainability, and climate action. This milestone aligns with a shared vision for a quantum-enabled future that revolutionizes industries, accelerates scientific breakthroughs, and fosters the next wave of innovators.

“The World Quantum Day marks a shared vision for a quantum-enabled future that transforms industries, accelerates scientific discovery, and empowers the next generation of innovators. QpiAI joins the global community of scientists, engineers, policymakers, and enthusiasts in celebrating the remarkable progress and possibilities unlocked by quantum science and technology,” QpiAI added. As a key component of India’s NQM, a government initiative to develop quantum technologies, QpiAI is spearheading the development of the country’s quantum computing ecosystem, national adoption initiatives, and one of the largest quantum talent pools globally. The statement said the company is dedicated to making quantum computing technologies more practical, accessible, and globally influential. As a key component of India’s NQM, a government initiative to develop quantum technologies, QpiAI is spearheading the development of the country’s quantum computing ecosystem, national adoption initiatives, and one of the largest quantum talent pools globally. The statement said the company is dedicated to making quantum computing technologies more practical, accessible, and globally influential.

Founded in 2019, QpiAI has filed 11 patent applications and received significant funding from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

World’s first cryptography management platform

Simultaneously, QNu Labs, another startup selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the NQM, has launched the world’s first unique platform, QShield.

“Today, on World Quantum Day, we are proud to announce the launch of QShield–the world’s first unified platform for seamless quantum-safe cryptography management across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments,” the company announced on X.

In a statement, the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the launch of this platform is another step in India’s journey toward global leadership in quantum technology. Incubated in 2016 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park, QNu Labs is revolutionizing cybersecurity with quantum-safe solutions, positioning the country as a global leader in quantum cryptography.

According to the statement, QShield empowers enterprises to protect their critical infrastructure at scale. Built with QNu’s patented Quantum Key Distribution (Armos), Quantum Random Number Generator (Tropos), Quantum Hardware Security Module (QHSM), and NIST-compliant Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), QShield provides an end-to-end solution for securing sensitive data in transit and at rest.

“With unified management, flexible deployment options, and easy integration with third party services, QShield empowers enterprises to protect their critical data today—making them ready for a quantum-secured future,” the statement said.

QShield enables various services like Qosmos for key generation, QConnect for secured connectivity, QVerse for secured collaboration, QSFS for secure file storage and sharing, and QVault for key management, empowering enterprises with a pathway to quantum-safe their critical and diverse infrastructures.

Watch: ‘Disruptive’ blockchain can be useful for India