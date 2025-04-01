Homepage > News > Business > Singapore signs pact with India for maritime digitalization

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Singapore and India have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to cooperate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization. As part of this agreement, both countries will work together on projects related to these areas, including identifying key stakeholders who can contribute to the initiatives. They also aim to formalize the partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Singapore-India Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

The Singapore-India GDSC will improve collaboration from both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission technologies and the adoption of digital solutions, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

India is considered to be a global leader in the information technology sector, with significant potential to surface as a major producer and exporter of sustainable marine fuels. In parallel, Singapore plays a crucial role in global maritime trade, serving as a prominent transhipment and bunkering hub. India also has a thriving research and innovation ecosystem that fosters advancements in various industries, including maritime technologies. With their respective strengths, both nations are well-positioned to digitally transform the maritime sector while contributing to the evolution of green marine fuel production and the development of sustainable maritime solutions.

Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, hailed the initiative as a “Historic Collaboration for a Green and Digital Maritime Future!”

“Proud to join Singapore Senior Minister of State, HE Dr Amy Khor, at Singapore Maritime Week for the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) to advance maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation via establishment of a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor between our two nations,” Sonowal said.

“This collaboration leverages India’s prowess in IT and green fuel innovation alongside Singapore’s strategic strengths to drive the development and adoption of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies and cutting-edge digital solutions,” Sonowal pointed out.

The Letter of Intent between Singapore and India was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ports. Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW) of India, and witnessed by Dri Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Transport Singapore, and Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways of India. “India has emerged as a global leader in sustainable initiatives, steadfastly pursuing a Net Zero target by 2070. Our maritime sector is poised to play a pivotal role in realising this ambition, and this LoI marks a significant step forward in “India has emerged as a global leader in sustainable initiatives, steadfastly pursuing a Net Zero target by 2070. Our maritime sector is poised to play a pivotal role in realising this ambition, and this LoI marks a significant step forward in transforming global shipping for a sustainable future,” Sonowal added.

Sonowal also visited the Singapore Cruise Centre and was impressed by its infrastructure and facilities.

“Cruise tourism is undeniably a thriving industry, and in India, we are placing significant emphasis on its growth. This includes the development of similar terminals in key locations such as Goa, Mumbai, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, New Mangalore and Chennai to enhance experience for travellers and boost the sector’s potential,” Sonowal said.

At the India Business Roundtable at Singapore Maritime Week, Sonowal highlighted India’s maritime resurgence, which is driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and global partnerships.

“We are poised to be a pivotal hub of international maritime trade,” he said.

According to Maritime India Vision 2030, the nation’s maritime industry is vital to its trade and economic development, with maritime transport accounting for 95% of the total trade volume and 65% of the trade value.

With a 7,500-km coastline, India is home to 12 major ports and 187 minor ports, positioning the country as a central hub for shipping and transhipment. To enhance the sector, the government focuses on modernization by incorporating advanced technology, digitization, and renewable energy, aiming to make ports safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable. Key plans include expanding existing ports, establishing new ones, developing maritime clusters, and improving port operations with state-of-the-art technology. These efforts are designed to enhance multi-modal connectivity and increase the share of coastal and inland waterway transport within the broader transportation network.

In December last year, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of India, set up by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), teamed up with the Indian Ports Association (IPA) to drive digital transformation in the nation’s maritime sector. This partnership aims to bridge digital gaps in the port and shipping industries, reduce fragmentation in logistics, and update outdated operational practices. Key areas of focus include advanced software development, system integration, capacity building, and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Watch: Importance of digitalization for enterprises