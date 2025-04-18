Homepage > News > Business > AI, emerging tech may help improve global security: minister

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the profound influence that artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge technologies are exerting on the evolution of contemporary military doctrines and defense preparedness. He noted that these advancements are redefining the nature of conflict and reshaping how nations establish and maintain strategic deterrence in an increasingly complex global security environment.

Singh said global geopolitics is being reshaped by three primary forces: a heightened focus on national security, rapid technological evolution, and a surge in innovation. He termed the power of technological innovation in combat theaters as “breathtaking” while highlighting that AI and other emerging technologies are revolutionizing deterrence and war-fighting in critical ways.

“In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science,” Singh said.

“The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour but to drones. Similarly, space capacities in the Low Earth Orbit are transforming military intelligence, persistent surveillance, positioning, targeting, and communications, thus taking combat to a new high,” he added.

Singh was addressing the Armed Forces officers of India and friendly countries during the Convocation Ceremony of the 80th Staff Course of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on April 10. Describing the influence of innovation on today’s battlefields as astonishing, he pointed out that the strategic landscape is undergoing a seismic shift driven by a confluence of factors.

"Lessons of the ongoing conflicts teach us that building a resilient, indigenous, and future-ready defence technological & manufacturing ecosystem is not an option, but a strategic necessity. There is a need to develop low-cost, high-tech solutions and enhance the fighting capability of the Armed Forces. Our forces must not only keep pace with technological changes, but also lead it," Singh said. Singh also highlighted that the nature of warfare has evolved beyond traditional battlefields. He said that the world is in the age of hybrid and grey-zone conflicts, where cyber intrusions, misinformation campaigns, and economic manipulation are used to pursue political and military goals without direct confrontation.

He added that India continues to face security challenges along its borders, which are further exacerbated by proxy warfare and cross-border terrorism.

“Armed Forces must operate jointly and remain future-ready in today’s ever-evolving multi-domain environment where

cyber, space and information warfare, etc., are as potent as conventional operations,” Singh pointed out.

Addressing military officers, the defense minister encouraged them to delve deeply into these evolving dynamics to remain at the forefront of strategic change. He reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment—under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to develop a future-ready, technologically empowered military force capable of conducting integrated operations across multiple domains.

Singh also discussed broader global issues, including the implications of ongoing tensions in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. He underscored the growing influence of non-conventional threats, such as climate change and natural disasters, on national and global security. In this context, he stressed the urgent need to advance military transformation to maintain operational effectiveness and strategic relevance in future conflicts.

“The battlefield of tomorrow will require leaders who can adapt to unforeseen circumstances, leverage technology to their advantage, and come out with innovative solutions,” Singh said.

