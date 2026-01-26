Homepage > News > Editorial > Google Glass can teach BSV about maximizing future adoption

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

TL;DR: Fusion researchers suppress plasma turbulence to unlock clean energy. Google Glass (NASDAQ: GOOGL) pivoted from consumer hype to enterprise dominance. BSV is making similar moves by removing artificial constraints, targeting infrastructure niches, and proving that adoption follows efficiency, not brand battles. With Teranode’s October 2025 release delivering 1.2 million TPS, BSV is positioning itself as the “enterprise glass” of blockchain: boringly indispensable.

Fusion’s mediator turbulence breakthrough

I’ve been thinking about a breakthrough that surfaced in December 2025 from Japan. Researchers at& the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), as reported ;by Interesting Engineering, identified “mediator” turbulence as the primary cause of rapid, long-range heat loss in fusion plasmas. This fundamentally defied classical slow-diffusion models entirely.

Using the Large Helical Device (LHD)—the world’s largest superconducting stellarator—they mapped how heat escapes plasma cores in microseconds, not the predicted milliseconds. At extreme temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius (roughly 6 times the sun’s core temperature), this turbulence creates unexpected transport channels that bleed energy faster than traditional confinement models anticipated.

What caught my attention was the implication. By targeting and suppressing this specific turbulence pattern, engineers can better confine plasma (watch this space in 2026), paving the way for practical fusion energy.

The pattern here: artificial constraints create “turbulence” that dissipates energy inefficiently—but removing them and optimizing flow enables stability and scale.

This mirrors something I’ve watched unfold in blockchain.

The block size wars and BSV’s turbulence problem

Bitcoin‘s early evolution faced similar turbulence: artificial block size caps (initially 1 MB) caused network congestion, transaction fees spiking to $50+ during peak demand in December 2017, and unreliable propagation times—much like capped fusion reactors struggling with containment at high temperatures.

The community fractured during the Block Size Wars (2015-2017). BTC Core prioritizes scarcity and off-chain solutions, such as the Lightning Network. BSV blockchain embraced unbounded on-chain scaling per Satoshi Nakamoto’s original white paper vision—no artificial limits, just infrastructure capable of handling demand.

My read: BSV lost the consumer “Bitcoin” brand battle to BTC’s narrative dominance and superior marketing. That felt like a death blow at the time. Yet maybe that loss created space for something more durable—much like another famous tech pivot I’ve been thinking about.

Google Glass: From consumer flop to logistics standard

Google Glass debuted in April 2013 at a $1,500 price point amid massive consumer hype. It flopped spectacularly. Privacy concerns spawned the term “Glasshole.” Battery life maxed out at roughly 2 hours of active use. The value proposition for everyday consumers remained unclear.

Google quietly pivoted to the Enterprise Edition in 2017. Not sexy. Definitely not trending on social media.

However, according to DHL’s official announcement, Glass achieved 25% efficiency gains in vision picking across pilot warehouses in the Netherlands during their 2015 trials with customer Ricoh. Workers using hands-free, head-mounted displays for “vision picking”—scanning items while maintaining both hands free—eliminated manual scanner delays and reduced picking errors. Boeing reported similar gains: technicians using Glass for wiring harness assembly in pilot programs reduced production time by 25% and cut error rates significantly in their wire harness assembly operations.

Interestingly, losing the consumer market opened doors to practical, profitable enterprise dominance. Glass found product-market fit not through hype, but through solving unglamorous problems that directly impacted operational costs.

At Faiā, we closely track these patterns—technologies that fail at consumer spectacle but succeed in infrastructure reliability. BSV in 2025 looked remarkably similar.

BSV’s enterprise pivot: Teranode and unbounded scale

Still processing the timing, but BSV’s trajectory shifted decisively in October 2025. On October 14, 2025, according to BSV Association’s official announcement, Teranode entered public release. The architecture delivers sustained over 1 million transactions per second (TPS) via microservices and horizontal scaling—nodes can be added to increase throughput without hitting protocol-level bottlenecks.

Contrast that with constraints elsewhere:

Ethereum: ~30 TPS on Layer 1 (with Layer 2 solutions adding complexity and fragmentation)

~30 TPS on Layer 1 (with Layer 2 solutions adding complexity and fragmentation) BTC Core (BTC): ~7 TPS maximum

~7 TPS maximum Visa’s VisaNet: ~65,000 TPS claimed capacity (though average throughput is significantly lower)

Teranode’s architecture suppresses “congestion turbulence” by removing artificial block size limits entirely. Transaction fees remain sub-cent at scale (approximately $0.0001 per transaction at current network volumes), making micropayments economically viable—crucial for AI agent-to-agent transactions, IoT sensor data logging, and real-time supply chain tracking.

BSV Association’s enterprise focus became explicit at events like NASCES 2025 (North American Sustainable Construction & Engineering Summit) and Blockchain for Europe conferences throughout 2025, targeting supply chain traceability, regulatory compliance automation, and data integrity verification—decidedly unglamorous use cases.

Crucially, this aligns with the need to replace outdated global infrastructure.

The SWIFT replacement opportunity

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), launched in 1973, handles approximately 50 million messages daily across more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries. It’s a messaging network, not a settlement layer—actual money movement can take 3-5 business days, with correspondent banking fees ranging from $25-$50 per international wire transfer.

Paradoxically, in an era where data is referred to as “the new oil” and AI systems require instant micropayments for agent coordination, we’re still using 1970s-era infrastructure for critical financial rails.

BSV’s instant settlement (transactions confirmed in seconds, with finality typically within 10 minutes) and negligible fees position it as a modern alternative—not for speculative trading, but for the essential, yet often overlooked, aspects of cross-border commerce, supply chain provenance verification, and regulatory audit trails.

I’m not sure we’ve fully grasped the scale implications. If global supply chains generate trillions of data points annually, requiring immutable timestamping (such as manufacturing provenance, customs documentation, and quality control checkpoints), only infrastructures with sub-cent transaction costs and unbounded throughput remain economically viable at that scale.

Practical takeaways for enterprise leaders

Based on these patterns—fusion turbulence suppression, Google Glass’s enterprise pivot, and BSV’s Teranode architecture—here’s what seems actionable for decision-makers evaluating blockchain infrastructure in 2026:

1. Audit your infrastructure constraints

Where are you hitting artificial limits? Legacy protocols like SWIFT, throughput caps on existing blockchain implementations, vendor lock-in creating switching costs—these are your “mediator turbulence” bleeding operational efficiency.

2. Map friction points that dissipate value

Manual reconciliation across systems. Third-party verification delays. Compliance overhead requiring duplicate record-keeping. These are measurable cost centers, not abstract problems.

3. Pilot in unglamorous, high-volume niches

Test blockchain where reliability matters more than branding. Supply chain audit trails (every container movement logged immutably). IoT sensor networks (millions of daily data points requiring timestamping). Cross-border settlement for recurring vendor payments.

4. Evaluate by cost-per-transaction at scale, not ideology

Calculate the total cost of ownership for 1 million, 10 million, and 100 million transactions annually. BSV’s sub-cent fees ($0.0001) versus Ethereum’s average gas fees ($1-$5 per transaction during normal network conditions) compound dramatically at enterprise scale.

5. Plan 2026 as an evaluation year

Teranode’s wider availability and enterprise tooling maturation make this a practical assessment window. Run proof-of-concept projects with measurable KPIs (cost reduction %, error rate improvement, audit time savings).

6. Consider the “Google Glass” trajectory

Technologies that lose consumer mindshare but win on operational metrics often dominate unsexy but lucrative enterprise markets. Evaluate BSV not against Bitcoin’s brand, but against your specific infrastructure requirements.

Key insight

Adoption isn’t a popularity contest—it’s an efficiency audit.

Fusion energy succeeds when mediator turbulence is suppressed, enabling plasma confinement on a large scale. Google Glass thrived when it stopped chasing consumer validation and started solving logistics problems that directly impacted warehouse throughput and manufacturing precision. BSV’s Teranode removes congestion limits and cost barriers, making it a viable infrastructure for systems that can’t afford downtime, high fees, or throughput caps.

Maybe the real lesson is this: the least exciting solution often wins in infrastructure, because boring scales. Consumer hype creates volatility. Enterprise reliability creates revenue.

As Teranode deployments expand through 2026, BSV is positioning itself as the “enterprise glass” of blockchain—unglamorous, essential, and optimized to solve problems where efficiency compounds over millions or billions of transactions. The fusion researchers knew that removing turbulence unlocks potential. Google understood that pivoting from spectacle to utility unlocks profit.

Trust becomes programmable when it’s too cheap to fake and too scalable to bottleneck.

