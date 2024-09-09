CoinGeek Weekly Livestream summer 2024 highlights

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Those watching the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this year will know that some seriously great conversations have occurred on air. Some of BSV’s most promising thinkers and founders have shared their insights and shown us how their firms are progressing on the most scalable public blockchain. Check out the highlights via the link below.

width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Robert Rice—founder and CEO, Omniscape

In this memorable conversation about market cycles, Wuckert talked about how we’ve already had multiple hype cycles in the industry. First, it was digital currencies and ICOs, then the metaverse got a pump, and more recently, AI caught a hype wave.

Rice agrees, saying it is always like this when something new comes along. There’s always a get-rich-quick mentality, but eventually, it gives way to value-building. The blockchain industry is interesting because it’s the only one that can encompass all of the above and put it all together.

Now that the AI hype is cooling off, he thinks we’ll see a return to attention on the metaverse. He predicts a fall resurgence on it.

Brayden Langley—CTO, Project Babbage

Project Babbage has been leading the charge of the need for technical standards in BSV as well as innovating and building tools.

Langley sums up what it’s been up to by saying, “more privacy, fewer passwords, and better incentives and integrated payments,” which is at the heart of what Babbage is up to. He emphasized the need to standardize, likening it to solid foundations upon which to build.

What are people doing wrong? What does he wish everyone in BSV would adopt or run with? Langley points to the privacy improvements that can be made with better counterparty encryption. He highlights how Babbage uses Type-42 key derivation while many others use BIP32.

Ruth Heasman—author and Bitcoin philosopher

Addressing the current big thing during the conversation, Heasman says AI has already become an expert at manipulating human behavior. Online content is rapidly being replaced with AI-written material.

We must decide if we want to be a mere chess piece on its board and discover who controls it. The horse has already bolted to a certain extent, and we need to figure out how to pin it back down. Heasman thinks blockchain technology can help.

Wuckert reflects on how he has created so much online material over the years and how it would be relatively easy for someone to create an AI version of him. There’s no need to pay him to write articles if an AI can be trained on his thoughts and writing style and create them instead.

Mihael Šinkec—software developer at sCrypt

Šinkec likes 1Sat Ordinals, noting their compatibility with Bitcoin Script and sCrypt contracts. He says everything you can do with satoshis, you can do with them. He also likes the culture which enables tinkering and innovation. While he believes enterprise adoption has its place, true innovation usually comes from entrepreneurs tinkering with tools.

Wuckert says he has always believed the point is to build a business on Bitcoin. He’d be happy if BTC adopted bigger blocks and the features of BSV, even if it meant it ultimately won. He likens himself to a missionary promoting ideas rather than hoping one particular blockchain will emerge victorious, and GorillaPool can easily switch to BTC if it becomes what BSV is today.

Darren Kellenschwiler—technical lead at BSV Association

“What everyone has been doing this last few years is trying to sell shovels,” Kellenschwiler says, reflecting on how many in BSV have been trying to sell themselves as the platform people build on. He has realized this is Web 2.0 thinking, and the future will be more decentralized than that.

Wuckert likens it to attempting to be AOL circa 1996. Open protocols are the way, and he has been promoting this idea for quite some time.

Kellenschwiler emphasizes that, with how the BSV Blockchain is doing things, it won’t own everything if people follow its lead. This is the way to do things, and we should always build something knowing it’s only one way.

Rohan Sharan—founder, Timechain Labs

Wuckert asks Sharan what he thinks of Bitcoin as money. Should we use it as a base layer?

While Rohan’s heart is with sound money, he doesn’t believe Bitcoin will be used directly for payments soon. Just as gold isn’t used directly, neither will Bitcoin be, he says. It may be at some point in the future, but it will take a while.

Rohan is a big advocate for RWA (Real World Assets) tokens, such as payments in gold, silver, salt, etc. He thinks the global economy will comprise three parts: money, financial markets, and goods and services. All of these need to be represented on a shared global ledger.

Bryan Daugherty—co-founder, SmartLedger Solutions

Speaking about working in the cybersecurity industry, Daugherty says it’s best not to mention BTC. Cybersecurity pros are used to paying ransoms in BTC and don’t consider it a tool to enhance cybersecurity practices.

With its tool, Sentinel Node, Daugherty and his team utilize blockchain to monitor the state of computer systems. Every 10 seconds, it takes a snapshot of a network’s state and writes it as a hash on the BSV blockchain. This allows it to instantly detect any breaches or unauthorized changes to files, reducing breach detection time and associated costs.

At the time of the stream, he said Sentinel Node was responsible for almost 50% of the BSV blockchain transactions. It’s an excellent tool for educating potential partners about how the blockchain can be used, and finally, education is catching up with innovation. There are many other ways to use BSV’s functions and features, integrating them all to create value.

Miles Malec and Brett Banfe—ChampionsTCG

Malec begins by saying that the collectible element of trading cards is much bigger than the actual use case by players. He and his team have been working on getting into physical stores and want to become a significant source of revenue for them.

Banfe likens them to “digital manufacturers,” a new concept to many. He says Champions TCG showcases how blockchain tech can be used to enable businesses to reach markets in new ways. Customers don’t like how they can’t trade their digital cards or pass them down. Thankfully, blockchain solves this, revolutionizing the industry.

Stephan Nilsson—founder, UNISOT

This clip cuts into the stream when a viewer comments how “Bitcoin fixes fake olive oil.” Indeed, it fixes that and so much more, Nilsson says.

While most companies involved in supply chains and tracking and tracing goods use private blockchains, UNISOT uses the public BSV blockchain. Nielsen says this is a key differentiator, and with BSV’s scalability and low fees, the possibilities are endless.

Olive oil, honey, and other such things are often produced by small farmers who can’t afford expensive solutions. UNISOT can offer them low-cost alternatives, making its business different from many other competitors.

Lorien Gamaroff—founder, CentBee

Gamaroff highlights the problem of getting attention in a noisy world. He labels crypto a “terrible cancer” and says it blinds people to the value companies create using blockchain as a tool.

“Crypto is pixie dust,” he says, saying how it will disappear in people’s pockets someday. Much like the Dot Com era, many people have become accidentally rich, and convincing them it’s not legit is challenging. He hopes the hype cycle ends sooner rather than later and that value-creating firms come to the forefront.

Watch: Breaking down solutions to blockchain regulation hurdles

width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

New to blockchain? Check out CoinGeek’s Blockchain for Beginners section, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about blockchain technology.