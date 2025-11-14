Homepage > News > Business > Bitcoin AMA: Kurt Wuckert Jr. on Teranode, Ordinals & more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On the latest episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted a Bitcoin Ask Me Anything (AMA). He covered Teranode, 1Sat Ordinals, stablecoins, Peter Schiff’s gold token, how to integrate Bitcoin into the global payment system, and much more.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Blockchain Futurist Conference

Wuckert recently attended the Blockchain Futurist Conference 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This was right on the heels of the London Blockchain Conference 2025, and he said the vibe was very different, and not only because of the weather.

One thing that stood out to Wuckert was how interested people were in transparency. Regulatory compliance, legality, and other related subjects were also a huge part of the conversation. Clearly, the entire blockchain space is shifting into this way of thinking.

Explaining how BSV gets from Bob to Alice and what miners do

Wuckert explains that, in order to grasp this, it helps to understand single transactions and double vs triple-entry accounting.

When you give someone a coin or note, that’s a simple transaction that’s settled on the spot.

However, most transactions these days are credits and debits on a ledger—they get settled later, and they require trusted third parties to keep the books.

Triple-entry ledgers, such as BSV, have both sides of the ledger and an attestation. Miners attest to the state of the ledger, and since there’s no single party, agreement is reached via consensus.

It’s also crucial to understand that Bob and Alice don’t control coins—they control the coins that unlock UTXOs. When Bob transacts with Alice, there are two ways to do things:

Bob sends it to Alice, and she broadcasts to the network, which then verifies the transaction(s). Bob broadcasts to the network and sends to miners who then send to Alice.

True peer-to-peer transactions follow the first format. However, they’re not typical right now on either BTC or BSV.

Back to the top ↑

What’s the latest on Teranode? When moon?

Teranode has been publicly released, and anyone can submit suggestions or contribute on GitHub at this time. In fact, BSV Association would appreciate any contributions and feedback. Wuckert has been hyped about Wuckert has been hyped about Teranode for years, but now he’s also pumped about the reality of it. It’s not perfect, and there are many small details to work out, but he’s happy with how it has turned out so far and sees a bright future ahead.

As for when the moon, he doesn’t know. The entire crypto economy is crazy and largely controlled by Tether. If that all calms down as regulations kick in or enforcement takes down some of the rogue players, then BSV will become more attractive by virtue of being cheaper, faster, more scalable, and overall better.

Back to the top ↑

Peter Schiff is releasing a gold token. What’s happening?

Wuckert says he enjoyed interviewing Schiff a few years back; it was one of those interviews he had always wanted to do. While he did convince Schiff that a gold-backed token could work on BSV, he considers it more of a debate point rather than something that would convince Schiff to build on a blockchain.

While he respects him deeply, Wuckert reminds us that Schiff is an entertainer and brand. He’ll build a system he controls and use blockchains as a marketing gimmick. Perhaps, he’ll eventually be forced onto BSV, but as for when that might happen, it’s anybody’s guess.

Another viewer makes a point that BSV will come out on top as there is nothing else in the same league. Wuckert agrees, noting that most blockchain enthusiasts share the grand vision, but all the splits, forks, and chains have cost us time and progress. As we explain the vision, people will discover Satoshi Nakamoto and what he wanted, and will draw their own conclusions.

Back to the top ↑

Paying a recurring bill with BSV or MNEE

One viewer wants to know if there’s a planned design for easy payments now that BSV scales and has a legitimate stablecoin (MNEE).

Wuckert says we’re still very early in the blockchain payments development cycle, similar to when clerks had to manually enter data from NCR papers before tap-to-pay cards became ubiquitous. Even solutions like those promoted by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) still use the old rails that have existed for decades.

What is really needed is integration with the settlement and point-of-sale systems. Bitcoin wallets are capable of tap-to-pay transactions, but why would the big established players make moves when they’re making bank as things are? There’s a significant risk for them to do so, and no great incentives are currently available.

Target (NASDAQ: TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and other major players may not move quickly, but the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act provide numerous rules and guidelines, so we may see movement towards crypto or stablecoin payments soon.

To learn more about how 1Sat Ordinals work, how to incentivize BSV payments, and Trump’s proposed “state of the art” crypto system, tune into the livestream here.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Ecosystem Updates and Life on the Chain with Deggen