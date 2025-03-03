Homepage > News > Finance > MNEE Stablecoin Launches on 1Sat Ordinals Protocol with Instant Transactions, No Gas Token, and 1/10th Cent Transaction Fees

(London, UK, March 3rd, 2025) – MNEE (pronounced “money”), a next-generation USD-backed stablecoin, officially launched today on the 1Sat Ordinals blockchain protocol, marking a major innovation in stablecoin payments. With instant transactions, no gas token required, and ultra-low fees under a penny, MNEE represents a paradigm shift in how stablecoins function, making everyday crypto payments a reality — even for something as simple as buying a quintessential cup of coffee.

“A USD stablecoin on the world’s most scalable blockchain opens countless new development opportunities. It was a no-brainer for Yours.org Wallet to support MNEE as a native asset. Now, developers who have integrated Yours Wallet into their applications can easily accept MNEE as payment from their customers,” said Dan Wagner, founder of Yours Wallet.

MNEE's launch on 1Sat Ordinals introduces key features that redefine stablecoin usability. "The unique value propositions of MNEE are truly instant transactions and the fact that no confusing gas token is required," said Ron Tarter, Founder and CEO of MNEE. "Coupled with fees as low as 1/10th of a penny and unbounded scalability, MNEE is positioned to make everyday payments with stablecoins a reality." MNEE is now available at RockWallet.com and will soon be accessible on Yours.org and Handcash.io self-custody wallets. As part of its launch, RockWallet is offering a 30-day zero trading fee period, allowing users to experience its instant and cost-efficient transactions. Steve Bailey, President & Chief Operating Officer of RockWallet, emphasized the significance of this launch: "MNEE is the stablecoin that users have been asking for — instant, accessible, and hassle-free."

About MNEE

MNEE is a pioneering financial technology organization dedicated to innovating in global payments. As the issuer of the MNEE stablecoin, the company leverages the robust capabilities of the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and Ethereum blockchains to provide an instant, gas-free, micro-transaction cost, stable, secure, and scalable digital currency solution. Each MNEE token is backed by US Treasury bills and USD cash equivalents, ensuring full collateralization and compliance. With a commitment to creating the future of money, MNEE focuses on delivering instant, low-cost, and efficient payment solutions across numerous platforms and industries.

MNEE launched on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2024 and has since expanded to the 1Sat Ordinals protocol. On 1Sat Ordinals, MNEE offers instant transactions, no gas token, fees under a penny, and unparalleled scalability.

Discover the future of stablecoins with MNEE at www.mnee.io.