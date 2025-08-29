Homepage > News > Business > Culture of BSV and the ‘crypto’ economy

On this episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Christopher Horbay, aka ‘Crypto Spartacus,’ joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about why BSVers should go on the offensive and how blockchain technology has been co-opted to suppress its true power.

15 BSV up for grabs

Last week, Wuckert offered a 5 BSV contest for those who wished to make a reel of his best clips on media. As a few other people have jumped on board, the bounty has increased to 15 BSV. If you’re a great content creator, it’s time to shoot your shot; you could have 15 original bitcoins in your hands if you win.

Additionally, Wuckert is now giving away blockchain business ideas. He notes how Gary Vee did this some years back, and since he won’t be able to develop many of the ideas himself, he reckons the best course of action is to give them away and see if one of the many talented entrepreneurs in the community makes them into something.

This week, his idea is blockchain-based genetic data—monetizing your genome. With 23&Me in bankruptcy, the industry is ripe for disruption.

Who is Christopher Horbay and what’s his Bitcoin story?

Horbay is a Canadian paramedic and content creator on YouTube and X. He says he can’t remember exactly how he got into Bitcoin, but he recalls a fellow activist having a copy of the whitepaper back in the day. Their agenda was to sue the Bank of Canada (BOC) and get it to return to its original mandate, and while that didn’t go anywhere, he did learn a lot about the banking system and alternatives from the experience.

Some years later, Horbay got into mining and “basically followed the shiny new thing” into Bitcoin. He was especially interested in Ordinals and thought that may be what made it take off. However, it didn’t take off the way he thought, or at least it hasn’t yet.

Bad actors are the loudest

Horbay finds it disheartening that bad actors are likely to be the first voices new entrants into the ‘crypto’ encounter. He points to Michael Saylor as an example—people will look at his business success and credibility and be taken in by what he’s saying. Those who want to use others and exploit them to pump their bags are the loudest and are often the first personalities most people encounter. Wuckert agrees but also knows that once people hear Wuckert agrees but also knows that once people hear the case for big blocks , they can’t unhear it. The easy money narrative is difficult to counter, but it can be done.

Horbay notes that, in his experience, it’s easier to reach people outside the space who haven’t yet been indoctrinated and taken in by the lure of easy money. He says the big block camp should stop playing defense and start taking it to the small blockers.

The most important use case for scalable blockchains

Horbay believes there are many potential use cases for scalable blockchains, but one of the most important is immutable data. For example, storing data about the temperature via the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is one way to find out what’s really going on across the globe. Publishing data this way bypasses the gatekeepers and allows everyone to verify what’s happening.

Overall, Horbay wants to use blockchain technology to steer society back to working for the people’s interests. Right now, it’s run for the interests of big financial institutions and banks, and that’s not what most people want. People are slowly waking up to this, and scalable blockchain tech is one tool we can use to take back control.

However, before that, we have to give people a brighter vision to believe in. Currently, most people are resigned to a future that involves hypersurveillance, artificial intelligence (AI) run by Silicon Valley corporations, etc. Showing them how scalable blockchains and P2P transactions can allow us to regain some privacy and control is the first step, and the curious ones will figure the rest out for themselves.

That said, the power of blockchain tech is the very reason it has been suppressed, and the crypto casino has taken its place. It won’t be easy, but if the people in BSV can realize the truth, so can others.

To hear more about what Horbay is building and how scalable blockchains can effect change, check out the episode here.

