London Blockchain Conference 2025 is here! CoinGeek is LIVE from Evolution at Battersea Park and will be delivering up-to-the-minute insights, announcements, and cutting-edge perspectives straight from the stage to your device—starting with this live blog. Join us for the entire two day conference.

London Blockchain Conference 2025 launches with bold vision



London Blockchain 2025 kicks off with an aggressive opening message: it’s no longer about promises, it’s about progress. The endlessly enthusiastic Lilly Douse, CEO of Talk Crypto To Me, returns to chair the proceedings for another year, promising an action-packed event and some exciting new formats. “It’s about coming together and improving the blockchain industry.”



Building driverless cars with Sebastian Thrun



Our first keynote: from self-driving cars to autonomous economies. Renowned Waymo visionary Sebastian Thrun shares first-hand stories from the early days of AI applications. Having taken a small team to compete for DARPA’s $1,000,000 prize for building the first self-driving car back in 2005, Thrun was approached by Google to make one for them. Thrun was told: “If this works, the driverless car business could be 10x bigger than Google.”

His response: “Maybe we should give it a try.”

The case for driverless morality



Waymo visionary Sebastian Thrun explains that self-driving cars have outpaced humans on safety, having reached an inflection point around 2023. Given that car accidents are among the leading causes of death of young people in many countries, he says we’re now at the point where it’s immoral to have a human drive a car.

Opening keynote from Sebastian Thrun at the @LDN_Blockchain.



Thrun: AI has entered the singularity



Speaking on the AI revolution, Thrun ends on a highly upbeat note. He says we’re at a point where no one can say where we will be even two years down the road. Things are changing constantly and in fundamental ways – ways we may never understand, he says: “In AI, there’s a push for transparency. But expecting this will kill the industry. We can no longer live in a world where things can be understood – they can only be proven correct. It’ll be a major shift for society.”

Speed is key in Digital Asset Recovery



We’re at the first panel of the day. The subject? Digital asset recovery. Experts walk the crowd through all the steps that recovery experts take when they’re hired to track stolen digital assets: verify the hack took place, assess the scale of the problem, and then start following the money. Speed is the key in those early hours.

Panel flags early errors in hack response



The panel discusses common mistakes that get made in the early hours after a hack: “Sometimes a lack of focus can be a problem. With the tracing, they can throw it out too wide. If they’ll start peeling it off and moving it into smaller amounts, you don’t want to get too lost in the tracing. The key thing is to notify the right people.”

The thorny issue of building trust in AI



In the second keynote of the day at the London Blockchain Conference 2025, Dr. Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer of analytics company FICO, tackled the thorny issue of how to build trust in AI. Zoldi’s solution: Blockchain. He opened by telling the packed crowd at the ‘visionaries stage’ that too often AI is treated as a science project and not an enterprise-grade tool, and that blockchain can become the “enforcer” of AI standards.

Blockchain offers audit trail for AI



Zoldi explains the problem with AI development at the moment—“the black box of AI is getting darker and darker, and the lack of transparency is increasing.” This is where blockchain can step in, he says. According to Zoldi, blockchain can be used to audit AI development and implementation. Through the use of blockchain, every task and test in the development progress can be recorded.

“The blockchain is not just a checklist of “I met my task,” it’s a successive chain of successes and failures,” says Zoldi, “it records the whole process and every stage.”