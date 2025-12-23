Homepage > News > Editorial > 2026: Never surrender!

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Merry Christmas, and Thank You

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone who has built, mined, coded, funded, tested, and evangelized BSV this year. A Christmas letter from me cannot begin without gratitude, so thank you to the people who make all of this possible!

We took heat. We lost friends and businesses. We shook hands with strangers who became allies. We met new investors and customers who kept us believing. Thank you for sharing your faith and your fatigue with me, and doing the real work in the trenches! Thank you for showing up to events, pushing code in the late hours, and sometimes just listening when others needed to vent. 2026 is going to be our most demanding year yet. Because of you, I am more excited than I have ever been.

What changed in 2025

At the start of 2025, the BSV stack looked like a toolbox missing half its tools. We had promises. We did not have usable SDKs, stablecoin liquidity, or a truly scalable node implementation. Five years on, and SVnode had been showing its age. We were still waiting on the infrastructure that would make adoption possible. That changed.

Complete SDKs – In 2024, we were piecing together libraries. In 2025, the BSV Association delivered fully supported SDKs in TypeScript, Go, and Python.

And working with @deggen on the GoSDK for BSV. https://t.co/1IyRvA9Sh2 — GorillaPool (@MineLikeAnApe) September 10, 2025

Now, developers can build, test, and deploy smart contracts, wallets, indexing services, and more with clean, performant, and well-documented APIs. That means hackathons are no longer guesswork. You can build a business on BSV without writing your own node parser. This unlocks a real developer experience.

MNEE Stablecoin – The launch of the MNEE stablecoin answered the biggest enterprise question: “How do I price my goods in dollars on chain?” MNEE is a fungible digital dollar that rides on 1SatOrdinals, and because of that, it is the first stablecoin in the world that does not require gas fees. Businesses now have a predictable unit of account for payments and settlement.

⚙️ We’ve been quietly building something we’re excited to finally share.



The MNEE Pay website is now live, and the waitlist is officially open.



MNEE Pay is built to help businesses accept stablecoin payments globally through a unified checkout, with instant settlement in MNEE… pic.twitter.com/jLsefPJ8pq — MNEE USD (@MNEE_cash) December 16, 2025

That opens the door for invoicing, payroll, remittances, and cross‑border commerce on BSV and all kinds of use cases in P2P financing protocols to come.

Teranode – For years, we used the phrase “unboundedly scalable” with no proof. In autumn 2025, the Teranode reference implementation went public. It is the first node in blockchain history engineered for one million transactions per second (TPS) at ultra‑low latency.

Mythbusting common misconceptions about BSV & Teranode 👇 pic.twitter.com/MxMVxjLDft — BSV Association (@BSVAssociation) December 10, 2025

That moves BSV from a theoretical high‑throughput ledger to a real‑time, microtransaction-capable utility. It changes the discussion from “can you” to “what will you build?”

Protocol and Application Layer Growth – GorillaPool released major updates to the 1SatOrdinals protocol, Yours Wallet, BitcoinSchema, and related overlays. Across the ecosystem, we saw the BRC‑100 standard for tokens, Treechat sprout leaves, Zanaadu emerge as a new social data platform, and CoinGeek’s mini‑show debut on RadTV.

Back to the top ↑

The battlefield we are actually on

It is tempting to frame blockchain as tribes throwing memes at each other, but the real fight is in incentives, infrastructure, narrative and distribution.

Incentives: Most chains today are optimized for speculation and short‑term gains. Transaction fees are unpredictable, throughput is artificially scarce, and downtime is tolerated. We are building a utility chain where miners earn by validating high volumes of low‑fee transactions. That alignment incentivizes reliability and growth. BSV’s economic model rewards people who build businesses, not people who flip tokens.

Infrastructure: Ethereum and its clones promised world computers but delivered congested city streets. Even after a decade, the average DApp developer still contends with gas auctions, variable fees, and throughput ceilings. Teranode takes infrastructure off the table. When the database can scale to global payment volume, your application logic becomes the bottleneck. That shifts innovation back where it belongs: product design and customer value.

Narrative warfare: the world has been told that “decentralization” is a sacrament. The truth is more nuanced. Enterprises care about uptime, auditability, regulatory clarity, and the ability to fix bugs. BSV offers those with proof‑of‑work (PoW) consensus, a locked protocol, and courts of law for dispute resolution. The narrative battle is about reframing blockchain as data integrity, settlement finality, and commercial utility rather than a lotto ticket. Our story resonates with regulators and CEOs who just want things to work.

Enterprise risk: Adoption is not held back by ideology; it is held back by risk. CIOs need service‑level agreements, performance guarantees, and support. They need a stablecoin to price their contracts. They need to know that if something goes wrong, there is someone to call. In 2025, we built the foundation for enterprise‑grade reliability and support. In 2026, we have to deliver service.

Developer experience and distribution: You cannot win if developers cannot onboard. With SDKs, documentation, and testnet support, BSV now has a developer experience that rivals other ecosystems. But distribution into enterprises and platforms still lags. We need to be where developers are already building: hackathons, meetups, corporate innovation labs. This is a battle for mindshare, not a war of memes.

Back to the top ↑

The 2026 campaign

We are not out of the woods, but we are on a different part of the map. The next twelve months are not about explaining why BSV is interesting; they are about delivering products, signing deals, hiring people, and closing sales. I see three fronts: Builders, Operators, and Sellers.

Builders

We finally have the tools. It is time to build. That means shipping production wallets that never lose keys. It means building robust tokenization apps and DEXs that share liquidity rather than siloing it. It means indexing services and search layers so that anyone can query data without running a node. It means payment APIs that a corporate developer can integrate in a day. Builders must be relentless about developer experience: simple SDKs, clear documentation, consistent test environments. Ship minimal viable products and iterate. Stop hiding behind perfectionism. Start shipping.

Overlay Services are poised to become the next big thing for Bitcoin developers & creatives



Learn more about this emerging technology and get yourself ready for the future 🧠



Some gr8 resources to start your journey👇

-💎https://t.co/gLBlzSmVEf



-🧊https://t.co/Vg21pLGupe pic.twitter.com/j7C2FzAu8H — 1Sat Ordinals 🟡 (@1SatOrdinals) August 16, 2025

We must stop building toy projects with no users. If your app does not have a revenue plan, ask yourself why you are building it. We must stop waiting for permission. The next step is to pick one pain point (micropayments, data integrity, digital identity…) and solve it for a single customer. Then solve it for ten. Then solve it for a hundred.

Operators

Miners and infrastructure partners are the backbone of this economy. Teranode is here; now we need more hash power and more nodes. If you run a mining pool, stand up redundant nodes across regions. Package the GorillaNode model into something any group can replicate. Offer service‑level agreements. Measure uptime, latency, and throughput, and publish them. Be obsessive about reliability. Businesses will not build on a chain that is down on weekends.

We must stop treating mining like a hobby. It is a service business. That means 24/7 monitoring, disaster recovery plans, security audits, and professional support.

The biggest conspiracy is that you’re not helping us find all the bananas at https://t.co/iTw4lhOFH5 pic.twitter.com/rk3C2gK9Br — GorillaPool (@MineLikeAnApe) December 4, 2025

Stop complaining about price and start competing on service. The next step is to train new miners, expand your capacity, diversify geographic locations, and build relationships with data centers. Offer enterprise clients the ability to run supernodes for their own use cases. If we want to be the world’s data ledger, we need industrial-strength operations.

Sellers

Tweeting is not business development. We all need to be picking up the phone and asking decision makers what hurts them. It is cold emailing, cold calling, attending industry conferences, and presenting case studies. Payment companies need cheaper, faster settlement; supply chains need verifiable data; governments need audit trails; content platforms need micropayments. We have solutions for all of them. In 2026, sellers need to knock on doors and close contracts.

We must stop waiting for inbound leads from the crypto echo chamber. The world’s liquidity is trapped in high‑friction systems. Build the bridges. Bring a real solution to a real problem and charge for it. The next step is to map the industries with the biggest need for high‑volume, low‑fee transactions (like gaming, content, supply chain, remittances) and target them ruthlessly. Use the MNEE dollar for pricing, sign service contracts, and deliver value. Bring in enterprise customers who do not care about memes but care about uptime and cost savings.

Back to the top ↑

Standards for the people who want to win

If we want to win, our standards must be higher than our excuses.

Execution over paralysis. You cannot perfect a product that is not in users’ hands. Ship it, learn, fix it, ship again.

Shipping over arguing. Every hour spent debating on social media is an hour you did not spend coding, selling or supporting. The battle for perception is important, but the real battle is for customers.

Revenue over retweets. Likes do not pay miners. Contracts do. Value is measured in cash flows and data saved, not in how many times your tweet was shared.

Reliability over ideology. Ideology is important, but if your node crashes, no one cares about your philosophy. Uptime wins hearts.

Aim higher than you think you should.



People will meet you at your level of audacity, and then you can drag them to their full potential. pic.twitter.com/XN27k9Wj2H — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) December 22, 2025

Adults build systems. Kids fight over memes. The world needs grown‑ups. In 2026, we will be the adults in the room.

A call to action for 2026

Now is the time. We have a once‑in‑a‑generation opportunity to deliver the original promise of Bitcoin: global peer‑to‑peer cash and global public data ledger at scale. Every other chain is breaking its promises. We are the only ones left standing. Here is what you can do in January:

Refactor your code for the new SDKs – remove your legacy hacks and build on the official libraries. Deploy a test app with MNEE – integrate the stablecoin in a payment flow or microservice; then invite one beta user. Stand up a node or join a mining pool – expand the network, test Teranode, measure throughput, report problems. Write one cold email or make one cold call per day – pitch a real business on faster payments or data integrity. Track responses. Attend or host a meetup – developers need community; entrepreneurs need referrals; make it happen locally. Document your uptime – if you run infrastructure, publish your service‑level targets and your results. Audit your habits – fix your sleep, get sunlight, lift weights, eat protein, read books. If we want to build the future, we must not be fat, lazy and distracted. Mentor someone – take a junior developer or new entrepreneur under your wing. We grow by teaching.

We do not get to complain about the market. We do not get to blame regulators or the media. Our task is to execute.

I’ll end with a quote from Margret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

In 2026, let’s be that group that changes the world by tuning out the noise, refusing to surrender, and working our butts off!

Back to the top ↑

Watch | Teranode explained: BSV leaders on blockchain scaling & the future of digital economy