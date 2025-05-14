Homepage > News > Editorial > Rethinking democracy in the age of AI, decentralized systems

This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here.

Most people assume Western culture and democracy go hand-in-hand—that one naturally gave rise to the other and that exporting democracy equals exporting freedom. This idea has deeply shaped how emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are marketed globally: open, decentralized, and democratic.

But here’s the catch—many of the original thinkers behind “Western civilization” didn’t idealize democracy at all.

In fact, they saw its flaws clearly. And understanding those flaws—especially through the lens of Roman statesman Cicero—is crucial if we’re serious about designing digital systems that stand the test of time.

The original critics of democracy

Before we canonized democracy as a Western ideal, it was hotly debated.

Plato warned it could devolve into mob rule.

warned it could devolve into mob rule. Aristotle considered it a “deviant” form of governance, prone to chaos.

considered it a “deviant” form of governance, prone to chaos. Thucydides documented its vulnerability to demagogues.

documented its vulnerability to demagogues. And Cicero? He believed in mixed government—a balance of monarchy, aristocracy, and democracy—as the only viable safeguard for a stable republic.

What united these thinkers was a core insight:

“Systems that lack balance collapse.”

Today, we’re watching a similar dynamic unfold in tech—especially in blockchain governance and AI infrastructure.

Governance isn’t just political—it’s digital now

Blockchain protocols and LLMs (large language models) are becoming the new “digital republics.” They aren’t neutral. They encode cultural assumptions and governance models—whether we know it or not.

Ethereum-style DAOs often lean toward democratic ideals—open voting, egalitarian access—but, in practice, can become plutocracies driven by whales and VC influence.

often lean toward democratic ideals—open voting, egalitarian access—but, in practice, can become plutocracies driven by whales and VC influence. AI platforms trained in the West often carry implicit values: individualism, logic over emotion, and a preference for speed over reflection.

trained in the West often carry implicit values: individualism, logic over emotion, and a preference for speed over reflection. China’s state-backed blockchains and AI systems embody an entirely different governance philosophy: long-term planning, central orchestration, and national alignment.

So, the question isn’t whether one model is better; it’s “Which model aligns with your goals—as an enterprise, as a nation, as a culture?”

Enterprises need more than ideals—they need stability

For enterprise leaders and consultants working at the edge of AI, blockchain, and emerging tech, governance isn’t an abstract problem. It’s a live issue affecting:

Data ownership and interoperability

Ecosystem stability

Regulatory compatibility

Strategic alignment across geographies

That’s why the blockchain protocol you choose matters. And it’s why Cicero’s logic still holds:

“A strong foundation isn’t built on idealism. It’s built on structure, virtue, and alignment.” Why BSV’s model resonates with the Cicero mindset

In an ecosystem full of short-term sprints, BSV often gets dismissed for playing the long game. But for those who understand system design and cultural governance, that’s exactly where its strength lies.

BSV is:

Structured : With a protocol locked for stability, it echoes Cicero’s preference for constitutional durability.

: With a protocol locked for stability, it echoes Cicero’s preference for constitutional durability. Accountable : With legal compliance and traceable transactions, it embraces the Roman principle of res publica—governance for the public good, not anonymous actors.

: With legal compliance and traceable transactions, it embraces the Roman principle of res publica—governance for the public good, not anonymous actors. Scalable: Its commitment to massive data throughput supports real-world enterprise needs, not just crypto speculation.

Whether or not you align with BSV’s full vision, it provides a unique alternative to the chaos of protocol drift—one that enterprises should at least examine.

Soft Power in Tech: A new colonialism?

There’s a modern irony playing out here.

Just as the U.S. used democracy as a form of soft power after WWII, today’s tech giants use “open” protocols and platforms to win ideological influence—shaping norms, data flows, and behaviors globally. Yet, these systems often come with hidden dependencies and cultural assumptions.

The pitch is freedom. The result is often dependence.

By contrast, decentralized infrastructures built on strong, legally compliant foundations (like BSV aims to be) can offer a more culturally and economically sovereign path—especially for emerging markets or digitally rising regions like the Pacific, Africa, or Latin America.

Bringing It All Together: A mixed governance model for digital systems

Cicero didn’t reject democracy outright. He just understood that any one system—when taken to its extreme—creates an imbalance. Today’s tech builders and enterprise strategists would do well to remember that.

As we move into an age of AI agents, digital twins, and sovereign data infrastructures, we need more than innovation. We need systems built on the following:

Cultural congruence

Long-term viability

Transparent governance

Scalable infrastructure

We’re not just coding tools anymore. We’re shaping the next digital civilizations.

Final word

Ultimately, Cicero’s message wasn’t to fear democracy—but to design systems that endure beyond popularity cycles. That’s the real call for those working at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and emerging tech.

If we want to build resilient futures, we need more than democratic ideals. We need balanced systems, encoded wisdom, and culturally aware infrastructure.

And that starts by asking: What values are we encoding—and for whom?

