For blockchain developers who prefer working with Python, BSV blockchain now has an SDK especially for you. Released this week, the Python SDK makes it much easier to use Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) to build peer-to-peer applications that make the most of BSV’s main advantages: speed, efficiency, privacy, and scalability.

Over the past decade, Python has become one of the most popular programming languages for beginners and experienced coders. In 2022, it even took the top spot ahead of C, C++, and Java. Its indented format enhances human readability, and it comes with an extensive collection of libraries and frameworks. Python has recently become the preferred programming language in the burgeoning data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) fields, contributing to its overall growth.

With the Python SDK, the BSV Blockchain hopes to deliver a share of the interest and action in those industries to BSV and highlights the advantages a fast and scalable blockchain like BSV brings to AI use cases.

A guide on installing and using the Python SDK for the BSV blockchain is available here, with code samples for constructing and broadcasting transactions.

The BSV Blockchain Libraries Project

The newest SDK is part of The BSV Blockchain Libraries Project, which aims to create a large collection of open-source resources for developers looking to build useful blockchain applications. It unites the various BSV-related code libraries into a single unified SDK consisting of useful functions in a reliable way that also removes unnecessary elements. The BSV Association said a comprehensive toolset would improve the developer experience, promote compatibility, and enhance the overall quality of BSV’s ecosystem.

The Python SDK joins the previously-released SDKs for TypeScript and Golang, and the project is also working on “a comprehensive array of educational materials” to serve as companions to the libraries and assist developers in taking full advantage of them.

BSV Blockchain’s Utilisation Technical Lead Darren Kellenschwiler thanked sCrypt CEO Xiaohui Liu and Yen Point founder Ken Sato for their contributions and feedback in creating the Python SDK.

Standardized and open-source libraries contributed to an overall increase in product quality across the board, he noted.

“As a result, contributing to these libraries is economically beneficial for companies, fostering a more skilled talent pool capable of developing scalable BSV blockchain applications,” Kellenschwiler said.

BSV is a blockchain network that follows the original rules and protocol of Bitcoin, as laid out by Satoshi Nakamoto in the 2008 Bitcoin white paper and the initial Bitcoin protocol software release in 2009. Since then, its custodians have removed the artificial limitations added to the Bitcoin protocol, most notably the 1MB transaction block size limit. BSV has also restored most of Bitcoin’s original “opcode” functionality and promoted the use of SPV, enabling more sophisticated transactions and expanding the range of potential use cases.

The network has restored Bitcoin’s “unbounded” scaling capacity, which also keeps the network fast and cheap to use. BSV opens up possibilities beyond simple financial transactions, with the ability to verify and store information from even the most data-heavy applications of any size. The inherent security of Bitcoin’s proof-of-work verification also ensures that on-chain data can remain accessible and private where required, even on an open network.

