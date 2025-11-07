Homepage > News > Business > Ecosystem upgrades, life on chain—Deggen joins Weekly Livestream

Teranode has taken much of the limelight in BSV recently, but there’s a lot more happening behind the scenes. This week, Darren ‘Deggen’ Kellenschwiler joined the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to tell us what’s happening in the ecosystem.

What is BRC100?

Deggen joins the podcast with a BRC-100 background, so it’s immediately clear this is something he wants to promote. Wuckert asks him to clarify what it is for viewers who might not know.

It’s an interface between wallets and apps, Deggen says. Essentially, it enables developers to focus on their core tasks without needing to understand wallets, cryptography, or digital asset custody.

It’s analogous to Stratum in mining, he says. For those who don’t know, Stratum orchestrates hashing machines. Wuckert agrees that’s a great way to put it.

Does BRC100 include what’s needed to implement protocols like DIP? Deggen says devs will already have the necessary tools. He says BRC-100 was put forward by Ty Everett of Project Babbage, who has now released the Metanet wallet open-source, allowing anyone to develop additional features on that foundation.

Teranode is cool, but most people should focus on apps

Wuckert rightly notes that, while Teranode is awesome, most people won’t ever need to understand or interact with it directly. There are an increasing number of apps like BSV Desktop that people should focus on.

Deggen says that even BSV Desktop is a little advanced for most users’ needs—it’ll mainly be of interest to developers. Most people should grab the Babbage wallets and experiment with them.

Unlike with MoneyButton, there’s no vendor lock-in, so that type of collapse isn’t possible. Furthermore, there are services to help with key management, etc, which make everything more user-friendly.

Research and interest from outside the ecosystem

Deggen highlights the research being conducted at various universities into topics such as overlays. He says universities are preferable for this kind of thing as they tend to be blockchain agnostic.

Wuckert says a fairly significant Ethereum developer recently reached out to him and expressed interest in Teranode, as well as how things are taking shape on BSV. He proposed a similar direction for Ethereum a few years back, but interest was lukewarm. He wonders if Deggen gets any interest or outreach from people outside the ecosystem who would prefer to remain anonymous.

Deggen says any conversations he has are mostly with government and enterprise types. They tend to be interested in day-to-day integrity stuff.

Where should people go for BSV-related templates, etc?

Deggen says the best resource right now is hub.bsvblockchain.org—this is where resources, demos, and documents are currently aggregated. He does state that the ecosystem needs better landing pages and to present this stuff in a more user-friendly way.

What should people interested in building something on BSV do first? Deggen recommends downloading BSV Desktop and visiting Metanetapps.com.

Check out the apps, play around with them, get a feel for how things work, and then digest some of the information at bsvblockchain.org and elsewhere.

To hear more about SPV, some of the new and updated standards in BSV, and everything else happening in BSV, check out the livestream episode here.

