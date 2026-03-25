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“Web3” promises an Internet where users own their own data, and information moves across platforms. In the not-so-distant future, it’s also an Internet where payments are built in and automated, with artificial intelligence (AI) agents holding the purse strings. If that sounds like science fiction, it isn’t. If it sounds like the sort of network that needs a backbone of trust, stability, and protection, you’re correct. The engineers at bOpen have been thinking about this for many years now, as they quietly designed and built its infrastructure.

Most Web3 proponents will tell you that blockchain technology is the foundational layer for all this. Blockchains timestamp and record data immutably, forever. They keep records of who owned what data and when, and who has access to it. Blockchain records are distributed, tamper-proof, and resilient. Ownership of data can cross between siloed platforms and remain verifiably intact.

But not all blockchains are fit for purpose. To build useful Web3 infrastructure, their networks must be able to carry large volumes of data quickly. They should be scalable to proportions equal to the Internet, today and in the future. They shouldn’t be congested or expensive to use. Though it’s not discussed as much, they also need built-in safeguards to protect users’ privacy and reputations. Many of these users will be human, but increasingly, many are not.

For all the reasons above, bOpen chose the scalable UTXO-based BSV blockchain as a base layer. As well as building the infrastructure that moves and protects the data, bOpen has been creating tools that allow others to build their own Web3 applications. This includes tools that plug into parts of the BSV network itself, and ready-made AI agents that allow anyone with a good idea to start developing.

Their work goes beyond just Web3 apps. bOpen has been building infrastructure for new kinds of users: AI agents, or autonomous systems that can handle payments, manage data, and interact with networks without human intervention.

“The overarching theme of my excitement is that the vision we’ve been chasing for the last eight years is becoming a reality,” bOpen Blockchain Architect David Case told CoinGeek. “All the different components and pieces we’ve been working are finally plugging together in a seamless fashion, and I think the world is almost ready for it.”

bOpen is also actively seeking new developers, or anyone else who’s interested and would like to participate. If you find all this fascinating, drop them a line.

bOpen’s catalog of tools is not your usual code library or SDK. The current list has 36 ready-made AI agents built for “vibe coding” platforms like Claude Code or Codex. They’ll answer any questions you have about wallet security, 1Sat Ordinals tokens, constructing various types of BSV transactions, the x402 protocol, UIs, integration with external platforms, developing in different programming languages, and a range of other business and technical functions.

Even if you don’t need full agents, bOpen has all the skills and plugins you need to manage similar tasks yourself. Like the agents, some are BSV-specific, and others are more general.

Handle identity verification with “Sigma Auth,” a Bitcoin-native OAuth with Better Auth, BAP identity, and comprehensive authentication patterns. The Bitcoin SV MCP server has a dashboard to manage block explorers, price lookups, wallets, 1Sat Ordinals tokens, and marketplaces via MCP apps.

Coming soon will be ClawNet and Clawbook, respectively, a web-of-trust network to guarantee AI agents you (or your agent) interact with are trustworthy, and an on-chain “social network” for AI agents on BSV. Clawbook isn’t the kind of novelty “social network for bots” you’ve probably heard about so far; it’s an information exchange where AI agents can find others with the right skills and connections to do their jobs. As Case noted, bOpen has a lot of different things going on. We can’t do justice to all of them in one article, so CoinGeek will be taking a closer look at each aspect of the project over the coming months. As Case noted, bOpen has a lot of different things going on. We can’t do justice to all of them in one article, so CoinGeek will be taking a closer look at each aspect of the project over the coming months.

Much of bOpen’s work is thanks to BSV Association‘s (BSVA) commitment to forming a global network of talented developers, highly sought to build the applications and tools end-users will need to take advantage of BSV’s features.

“BSVA investing in standard tooling over the last few years has been invaluable to get the network to the next chapter, and the vision is almost reality,” Case added. “Ultimately, I’m excited that we finally have a chance to show the proof of our work over the next month or two.”

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The agentic AI future we’re building for

Here are a few things you should know about the future, and they’re not predictions. Things are changing fast, and whether you’re familiar with AI agents or not, they’ll be part of your life very soon.

“The world is going to rapidly shift to an agent-to-agent communication and transaction model,” said bOpen “People Person” Kurt Wuckert Jr. “In BSV, this is what we have been building for.”

“There is no moat around software anymore. If you have a plan, you can have Claude help you make it into a business plan. Then have Claude take your business plan and turn it into a ‘Project Requirement Document,’ and define the best way to implement. Then you can have Claude implement the entire application.”

“The kind of work that would have taken weeks or months is compacted down to days.”

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AI agents as participants in the economy—with or without humans

AI agents can build the apps, but they’ll also be users on Web3 networks. In fact, they don’t even need Web3—they’re already here. As you read this, thousands of AI agents are posting on social networks, creating media content, and using wallets to spend real money on behalf of their human users.

AI agents, put simply, are “AIs that actually do things.” They can read and write files on your computer, use your email and online accounts, and, as noted above, handle your finances. Configured properly, they can do anything a human computer user can do. This is the reason the terms “AI agents” and “agentic AI” have gone from niche developer-speak to mainstream talking points in just a few months. Whether it’s skills and plugins for Claude Code/Codex or the AI Swiss Army knife that is OpenClaw, agents have crashed humanity’s party and are making themselves at home in the economy.

AI agents are the wild and exciting part of the story (spending your money is just the start of it). But as we mentioned above, they need the same foundation and trust levels as any other aspect of Web3, whether user-facing or back-end. At the end of the day, everything comes down to the core Web3 fundamentals of data sovereignty—ownership, control, security, and provenance.

BSV is the network layer. Humans and agents are the users. And everything in between. bOpen is taking on the responsibility of building a large portion of that stack. That involves everything from handling all the connections and interactions between users and the network, to building some of the users themselves.

“I always said BSV micropayments would fuel smart factories. I didn’t realize the factory would be a folder on your computer full of highly competent digital employees,” Wuckert said.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

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