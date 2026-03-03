Homepage > News > Editorial > The Agent revolution needs BSV

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of CoinGeek.

I’ve been saying for years that machines would be Bitcoin’s biggest users.

In my head, that future looked like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in warehouses, smart manufacturing gear, and autonomous vehicles. The sci-fi montage that makes venture capitalists nod like bobbleheads.

What I did not see coming was that the “smart factory” would not be a building full of robots.

It would be a folder full of markdown files on your hard drive.

The smart factory is a directory

The agentic commerce wave is the real thing, and it is arriving with almost insulting simplicity.

this is what a company looks like in 2026.



not people. not offices. not salaries.



a folder.



.claude/agents/

engineering/

marketing/

design/

ops/

testing/



every role. every department. every function.



all .md files.



i have 12 of these running in OpenClaw right now.



the org… pic.twitter.com/XMNmwME3k1 — Vadim (@VadimStrizheus) March 1, 2026

Instead of massive industrial complexes with robotic arms and conveyor belts, we are getting hierarchies of AI agents that live as plain text. Each file is a specialist with a job. The lead agent gets a complex task, decomposes it into parts, and delegates to other agents in the same directory.

Agent A takes the brief, breaks it down, and farms out pieces to Agent B, Agent C, and Agent D.

Each agent optimizes for what it does best.

Then they settle up instantly.

Then they move on.

That is the part people keep missing. The “factory” is not a place. It is a workflow. It is coordination. It is accounting. It is settlement.

And if the next economy is built by agents, the base layer is not marketing. It is money that can keep up.

That is where BSV stops being a niche argument and starts being a backbone.

Why agents choose BSV over everything else

Here is the thing about AI agents.

They do not care about your ideology. They do not hold bags. They do not join tribes and argue about decentralization on X. They do not have feelings about your favorite Bitcoin civil war character.

They optimize.

They measure.

They run the numbers down to fractions of a cent because fractions of a cent add up when you do it a million times per hour.

Agents are going to buy things. Constantly. A data lookup. An API call. A compute cycle. A model run. A chunk of training data. A verification service. A credential check. A proof. A result.

That is not “one payment per week.” That is micropayments at machine speed, sometimes thousands per second, sometimes across hundreds of parallel tasks.

BTC cannot do that. The base layer is too expensive, too constrained, and too congested. When you charge dollars to move pennies, you do not get commerce. You get a museum.

Ethereum does not solve it either. Fees are volatile, final cost is unpredictable, and global state becomes the bottleneck when you try to run parallel agent settlement at scale.

BSV does the boring thing agents love. It stays cheap, it stays fast, and it scales.

So the math is not philosophical, but operational.

Agents will choose BSV because agents do not debate block size. They do not care about narrative. They care about throughput, reliability, and unit economics.

They have a mission, and they just want the least friction to accomplish it.

Cheap fees are the entry point, not the whole story

The deeper issue is programmability.

Agents need conditional payments. Escrow. Multi-party settlement. Automated execution. Small commitments tied to clear criteria. Proofs attached to payouts. Audit trails without five separate systems duct-taped together.

That is what Script is for. Not as a toy, not as a religious relic, but as a practical tool for commerce.

BSV’s UTXO model is especially suited to this world. Transactions are independently verifiable, and you can attach meaningful metadata to each payment about the job, the parameters, the output, and the proof of completion.

Payment and communication converge into one atomic operation.

In a machine economy, that is a superpower.

The death of traditional payment rails

Traditional payment systems assume humans.

They assume bank accounts. KYC pipelines. Human oversight. Business hours. Batch settlement. Policies tuned to stop “suspicious activity,” which in practice includes exactly the behavior agent networks generate, high frequency, low value transactions.

But they want to solve this limit quickly.

Today, we're expanding access to billing for LLM tokens.



Pick your models, set your markup, and route calls through @stripe’s LLM proxy (or supported partners). We sync popular model prices, configure advanced usage-based billing for your margin, and record usage automatically. pic.twitter.com/Yi7d3tFkzw — Miles (@miles_matthias) March 2, 2026

Payments stop. Accounts freeze. Support tickets open. Compliance thresholds trip. Someone has to explain why ten thousand microcharges hit in an hour.

Agents do not do phone calls.

Autonomous networks need money that works 24/7, global by default, and programmable without permission. They need to spin up a wallet, earn, spend, and scale to millions of transactions without a relationship manager. And no, And no, Lightning is not the answer.

Lightning is channel setup, liquidity management, routing complexity, intermediaries, and counterparty risk. It is a layer of operational headache added on top of a base layer that refused to scale.

Agents are being built to eliminate complexity, not adopt it.

BSV micropayments are direct, immediate, and final.

No channels. No routing. No guessing whether the payment will fail midstream.

BTC maximalists built digital gold.

Agents need digital cash for the Internet.

When efficiency collides with ideology, ideology loses.

The convergence of money and communication

This is the part that feels like a phase change.

In the legacy stack, you have one system for payments, one for messaging, one for task management, one for settlement, and then a pile of reconciliation work you pretend is “ops.”

In an agent economy on BSV, the transaction can be the message.

Agent A delegates work to Agent B and embeds the task spec, the payment terms, and the completion criteria in a single on-chain action.

Agent B returns the result with proof and collects payment in the same motion.

That is not a minor improvement. That is a collapse of entire categories of overhead.

This is what I mean by 1000X efficiency. Not because it sounds cool, but because removing layers of friction multiplies what is economically viable.

1SatOrdinals can represent work units and credentials. MNEE enables USD-stable settlement where pricing expects dollars. Sigma Identity handles authentication and agent identity through Bitcoin keys. BitcoinSchema gives shared formats so agents can talk without endless translation layers.

The other thing I’ve talked about for years is “Web3ISP.” This is going to be crucial very quickly!

The real smart factory

The genius of agentic commerce is that it turns every computer into a smart factory.

Your laptop becomes a production line. Specialized agents coordinate tasks, negotiate prices, verify results, and settle automatically. The “robots” are software processes. They speak efficient protocols because human language is inefficient, and traditional payments are worse.

Agents do not care about your political opinions about Bitcoin. They do not care about decentralization theater or digital gold narratives.

They care about getting work done.

When an agent can delegate a task, receive results, verify completion, and settle payment in milliseconds for fractions of a penny, you do not have an upgrade.

You have a new category of economy.

That is the gap between an industrial system designed around people and an information system run by machines.

That is why BSV will process more transactions than Visa (NASDAQ: V), MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA), and every other legacy rail combined.

Not because of hype.

Because it is what the workload demands.

The path forward

The convergence is already happening.

AI agents are getting smarter, more autonomous, and more economically active every day. The only real question is whether they are forced into clunky, human-centered payment systems or whether they get access to the native money of the Internet.

BSV is that native money.

Programmable. Cheap. Instant. Scalable.

Satoshi did not build a digital collectible.

He built cash for the Internet.

The title of the white paper did not say “digital gold.” It said “peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”

The smart factory was never going to be a building.

It was always going to be a network.

And that network runs on Bitcoin, the protocol. Unlimited scale, full Script, and incentives that make high-frequency micropayments profitable for miners.

The agents are coming.

They will choose efficiency over ideology every time.

That is why BSV wins.

This opinion piece is published to encourage discussion. The author's views are their own and do not constitute legal, procurement, or policy advice, nor do they represent the positions of CoinGeek or its partners.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

