Solving one of the biggest problems in artificial intelligence (AI) is no small feat; this week, a team of Belgian scientists did just that.

Utilizing blockchain technology, the team enabled autonomous AI agents to both learn and communicate securely. The autonomous agents were able to learn from each other, contributing to the larger model without accessing any individual agents’ data.

When training AI agents, siloed, centralized databases hinder autonomous learning and raise privacy problems. The Belgian team showed that scalable blockchain technology can help solve both.

In addition to allowing for autonomous learning and enhancing privacy, the experiment demonstrated the robustness of blockchain-based systems. The team was able to show how the system was resilient against several hacking attacks. There’s still work to do in this area, though, and enough nefarious agents gaining access could still disrupt it.

Why does the blockchain matter?

For years, CoinGeek and the wider BSV community have been trying to show the world that blockchain is much more than a ledger on which to transfer ‘digital gold.’

This experiment shows how scalable blockchains can be used for advanced purposes like securing communications, enhancing data privacy, and making networks more resilient. While the experiment above proves it yet again, it has been shown many times before: just look at how nChain introduced the world to Bitcoins certified addresses, demonstrating how computer addresses can be secured by the proof-of-work (PoW) generated by powerful Bitcoin nodes.

As the world wakes up to the utility of blockchain technology, expect to see more of this kind of thing. Blockchain is and always was a distributed ledger secured by consensus, and it can be used for securely storing and sharing data and so much more.

Why hasn’t it been, then? That’s a long story for another day. Suffice it to say powerful interests discovered early on how blockchain can shake up industries they control, including everything from payments to social media platforms, and made a valiant effort to bury its true capabilities beneath a smokescreen of schemes and lies.

All is not lost—scalable blockchain technology lives on

Yet, real work on utilizing blockchain technology to change the world continues unabated. Some didn’t fall for the get-rich-quick schemes of ‘crypto’ and continued scaling Bitcoin blockchain while building applications to utilize it.

From Teranode, which enables the BSV blockchain to process millions of secure transactions per second, to sCrypt, which enables developers to create contracts of all kinds easily, the future looks bright for enterprise utility blockchain.

Of course, when teams like the Belgian scientists who ran this AI swarm experiment want to scale things up to a global level, the most secure blockchain with the greatest scaling capabilities will be the technology of choice. The BSV blockchain is still way out in front, and as the era of utility picks up, the hard work done over the past several years will continue to pay dividends.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

