We are living in the most pivotal moment of modern digital life. For the first time, the lines between sovereignty and servitude, independence and inertia, are being drawn not by governments but by users. And make no mistake: your actions today decide which side of that line you stand on.

Over the past few weeks, users have taken to social media to lament that the Centbee wallet is out of sync. The company announced ahead of time that upgrades were coming, presumably to align with the architectural differences of the incoming Teranode infrastructure. But the Teranode security audit has taken longer than expected, and now Centbee seems to be in limbo.

It’s not ideal. In fact, it’s bad for their business.

But let’s be honest: some of the loudest critics are not engaging in constructive feedback—they’re posturing as concerned sovereign actors or high-value cultural critics while broadcasting helplessness from their (typically anonymous) X/Twitter accounts.

Oh no! @Centbee where are you?

What's going on? — SmilaZ (@SmilaZParadis) April 19, 2025

The truth is, Centbee gives you your keys.

If your wallet isn’t syncing, export the keys.

If the app is inconvenient, find (or build!) a better one.

Agency isn’t asking for better conditions. Agency is taking control despite them.

From railroads to AI Agents: The fallacy of fear

There’s a well-worn American fable about John Henry, the steel-driving man who raced a steam engine and won, only to die of exhaustion. It’s a noble tale. A tribute to human grit in the face of dehumanizing automation. But we too often miss the point: the machine didn’t win because it was cold and soulless steel. It won because it was made in the image of its inventor and builders. Someone had the agency to build it, and they put their intelligence into it and created the jobs necessary to manufacture it!

In this new artificial intelligence (AI) age, machines will win again. It won’t replace men of grit this time, either. It will empower them.

BSV MCP server with a built in wallet, and @1SatOrdinals support. Gives AI agents like @cursor_ai and @AnthropicAI's Claude desktop the ability to work with the BSV blockchain. pic.twitter.com/xkxx1DLoEB — Luke Rohenaz (@wildsatchmo) April 16, 2025

The average man today can build a company of AI agents to work while he sleeps. With some foresight, set-up, and training, the freelancer becomes a firm. The firm becomes a force. The impossible-to-scale becomes a one-man empire if that man is willing to use the tools in front of him rather than resist them.

You can cry about bots replacing jobs, or you can train a dozen digital assistants to generate leads, write code, schedule outreach, engage with your prospects, set appointments, and help you with calendar management, graphic design, copywriting, presentations, and invoicing and taxes—all while you hit the gym, tend to the garden, make love to your wife and take your kids to volunteer at a local charity!

AI isn’t the death of the worker—it’s the resurrection of the entrepreneurial class but remade in an age where any man can be Henry Rearden without having to worry about being sabotaged by jealous moochers, disloyal partners, unmotivated vagabonds, or any other variant of the imperfect employee.

🧵Atlas Shrugged was a documentary.



The inability to hire, train, and retain skilled people across industries is largely a function of Employment law and antidiscrimination law.



Everytime a company get's larger than 15 or 50 employees, the max internal coherence they can have… https://t.co/exgURVEg7T pic.twitter.com/yyWffeU6j2 — CatGirl Kulak 😻😿 (Anarchonomicon) (@FromKulak) May 16, 2024

Without getting too philosophical, this sort of competitive edge driven by an AI workforce gives more people more opportunities to compete and become upper-class than any other model could. And if we do that well, the sky really is the limit!

Building with Bitcoin: The only chain for builders

This is exactly why we build on BSV.

While other chains are busy courting TradFi, inflating token economies, and pretending to decentralize power they privately control, they are missing the opportunity for honest business. They are still attempting to grift scraps from the crumbling, old-world fiat economy because their networks don’t scale, while the BSV ecosystem is focused on stirring up and replacing the foundations of the broken economy by scaling real-world business.

We’re not here to make memes pump. We’re here to make the world more efficient if we can.

Companies in the BSV economy are building infrastructure and apps with help and resources from private equity and parties like the BSV Association (BSVA), etc…

99.9% of everything put on chain or being built in BSV can be tied back to @MineLikeAnApe @mintBlue_com @Smart_Ledger and @ProjectBabbage in one or two steps. — Kurt Wuckert Jr | GorillaPool.com (@kurtwuckertjr) April 15, 2025

Teranode will open the floodgates. And with tools like JungleBus, 1Sat Ordinals, peer-to-peer tokens, MNEE, and Metanet primitives in place, we are now standing on the ground floor of a new economic model.

One where:

Attention can be monetized by the second.

Microservices can settle in real-time.

Payments and data integrity converge on the same ledger.

And sovereignty starts with owning your keys and ends with building your kingdom.

Before my critics call this a puff piece, let me be painfully clear: It doesn’t matter how scalable Bitcoin becomes if no one uses it. The tools are here. What we need now are builders, sales professionals, and paying clientele. Real ones. And by “real” I mean effective, not necessarily human.

The real work starts now

You don’t get to say, “we are soooo early” forever. Eventually, we will be late, and it will be because too many people waited for perfect conditions.

Stop waiting.

Start the remittance app.

Build the DEX.

Create the browser game.

Tokenize the assets.

Deploy the agent.

Compete like your life depends on it!

If you don’t, someone else will, and you’ll become a serf on a system where you could have been a king!

So export your keys. Ship your code. Stack your agents.

This is the age of agency. And no one’s coming to save you.

But the tools are here to make you the hero of the story if you’re willing to be a king.

